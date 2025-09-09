Image
Immigration ·News & Commentary

Trump Warns: “Mass Migration Is a Weapon of Mass Destruction”

“You’re not going to have Europe anymore,” Trump said.

Staff Writer Sep 10, 2025

President Donald Trump is again sounding the alarm on mass immigration, calling it a threat to Europe’s stability and culture.

On Truth Social, Trump shared a post stating, “Mass migration is a weapon of mass destruction.” The post cited statistics from Sweden, claiming a 500% increase in sexual assaults and warning that one in four women will be raped. It also noted that Sweden now records the second-highest number of rapes worldwide after South Africa, at 53.2 per 100,000—six times higher than the United States.

The remarks follow comments Trump made during a five-day visit to Scotland in July. Speaking to reporters, he criticized European leaders for failing to control immigration, warning that the continent risked losing its identity.

“You’re not going to have Europe anymore,” Trump said. “You’ve got to get your act together.”

He contrasted Europe’s situation with his administration’s U.S. border policies, saying, “Last month we had nobody entering our country. Nobody. We shut it down. And we took out a lot of bad people that got there with Biden.”

Trump added, “You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe—many countries in Europe. Some leaders have not let it happen. They’re not getting the proper credit… This immigration is killing Europe.”

Trump has consistently argued that large-scale immigration is reshaping Europe. In a 2018 interview with The Sun, he said, “Allowing immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe.”

“Unless you act quickly, it’s never going to be what it was,” he warned at the time. “Allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you’re losing your culture.”

Image

