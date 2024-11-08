Trump Outlines Plan to Dismantle the Deep State

President-elect Donald Trump has outlined a comprehensive ten-point plan to dismantle the “Deep State,” promising to restore accountability, eliminate corruption, and curtail the power of unelected bureaucrats within the US government.

In a video originally released in March 2023 and since gone viral across social media following his presidential win, Trump outlined the key elements of his plan, aimed at dismantling what he describes as entrenched political and bureaucratic power structures that are undermining American democracy.

Trump’s strategy includes the following key points:

Restoring Executive Power: Trump vows to reissue his 2020 executive order, which would allow the President to swiftly remove rogue bureaucrats who resist reform. Overhaul Federal Departments: A commitment to rid the national security and intelligence apparatus of corrupt actors, addressing longstanding concerns over abuse and politicization within agencies. Reforming FISA Courts: Trump plans a complete overhaul of the FISA court system, accusing its judges of turning a blind eye to false information in warrant applications that undermine American civil liberties. Exposing Government Hoaxes: Promising to expose hoaxes and abuses of power, Trump aims to shine a light on the alleged misuse of authority that has divided the nation. Cracking Down on Leakers: The former president intends to launch a major crackdown on government leakers who, he claims, collude with the media to push false narratives and undermine the democratic process. Independent Inspector Generals: Trump wants to make every Inspector General’s office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee to prevent them from protecting the Deep State. Auditing Intelligence Agencies: Trump will call on Congress to create an independent auditing system to monitor intelligence agencies, ensuring they are not spying on citizens or running disinformation campaigns. Decentralizing the Bureaucracy: Continuing his previous efforts, Trump seeks to relocate parts of the federal bureaucracy away from Washington to reduce its power and influence in the so-called “Swamp.” Ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and regulate: Trump advocates for a ban on federal bureaucrats taking jobs at the companies they regulate or deal with, which he claims would help reduce conflicts of interest. Supporting Term Limits: Finally, Trump is pushing for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress, a move he argues will help break the cycle of entrenched power.

President Trump concluded by stating, “This is how I will shatter the Deep State and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people.”

