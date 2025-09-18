Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Trump To Designate ANTIFA a ‘Major Terrorist Organization’

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," Trump said.

Staff Writer Sep 18, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration will designate Antifa a “major terrorist organization,” citing what he described as the group’s role in fomenting political violence.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

Earlier this week, Trump previewed the move, telling supporters that designating Antifa as a terror group was “something I would do 100%” if his administration backed the effort. “Antifa is terrible,” he said. “There are other groups. We have some pretty radical groups, and they got away with murder.”

The announcement follows statements from senior White House officials linking Antifa to the recent assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

On Monday, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reportedly said the administration would target what he called a “vast domestic terror movement” organized by left-wing activists.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” Miller said.

Christian News Anchor Quits in Protest Over Suspension for On-Air Charlie Kirk Tribute

Christian News Anchor Quits in Protest Over Suspension for On-Air Charlie Kirk Tribute

"ABC 20 in Illinois suspended the station's Marketplace TV anchor for honouring Charlie Kirk, so she quit."
By
by Rod LampardSep 18, 2025
Millions Raised For Charlie Kirk's Family

Millions Raised For Charlie Kirk’s Family

"Charlie stood for family above all else. As we carry forward Charlie's work, we also carry the responsibility of supporting, loving, and praying for his family."
By
by Staff WriterSep 17, 2025
Sky News: Charlie Kirk's Death Sparks Revival of Christianity

Sky News: Charlie Kirk’s Death Sparks Revival of Christianity

"There is a massive uprising in Christian faith, a revival of it… And I do not think he's been given the credit for this."
By
by Staff WriterSep 16, 2025
Coldplay Slammed for Sympathising with Charlie Kirk

Coldplay Slammed for Sympathising with Charlie Kirk

"Their anger towards Chris Martin, encouraging people to 'send love to Charlie Kirk's family' suggests they're outraged that Coldplay didn't side with Kirk's killer."
By
by Rod LampardSep 16, 2025
Vance: "No Unity With Those Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk's Assassination"

Vance: “No Unity With Those Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Assassination”

"There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents' politics," Vance said. "There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination."
By
by Staff WriterSep 16, 2025
Texas Bans Sharia Law

Texas Bans Sharia Law

"Religious freedom cannot be used as a pretext for practising foreign laws on American soil."
By
by Rod LampardSep 15, 2025
Charlie Didn't Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

"The truth is that Charlie Kirk didn't preach hate—he preached Christ. And that is what they hate."
By
by Ben DavisSep 14, 2025
HUGE: Charlie Kirk's Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

HUGE: Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

"I'm going to church this Sunday, and I'm telling the pastor that Charlie sent me."
By
by Staff WriterSep 14, 2025

