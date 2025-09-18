Trump To Designate ANTIFA a ‘Major Terrorist Organization’

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration will designate Antifa a “major terrorist organization,” citing what he described as the group’s role in fomenting political violence.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

Earlier this week, Trump previewed the move, telling supporters that designating Antifa as a terror group was “something I would do 100%” if his administration backed the effort. “Antifa is terrible,” he said. “There are other groups. We have some pretty radical groups, and they got away with murder.”

The announcement follows statements from senior White House officials linking Antifa to the recent assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

On Monday, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reportedly said the administration would target what he called a “vast domestic terror movement” organized by left-wing activists.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” Miller said.