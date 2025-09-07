Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Trump Stokes International Nationalism

US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on most imports from India came into effect on Wednesday. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to “follow the mantra of buying only ‘Made in India’ goods.”

Matthew Littlefield Sep 8, 2025

Will President Trump’s tariffs on various countries stoke nationalism around the world? Some might even be prepared to say that this is Trump’s intention in a grand 4D chess move to break the power of the globalist clown world elites. But whether or not it is intended, it appears to be having that effect:

“Prime Minister Modi has called on Indians to buy more domestically-made products

US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on most imports from India came into effect on Wednesday.

The US first imposed 25% tariffs on the country in early August, as New Delhi and Washington could not arrive at a trade agreement. Trump then announced an additional 25% on India effective August 27 for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil…

…“Economic selfishness is on the rise globally and we must not sit and cry about our difficulties, we must rise above and not allow others to hold us in their clutches,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday

He called for increased self-reliance within the South Asian country. “All of us should follow the mantra of buying only ‘Made in India’ goods,” Modi said, while also encouraging shopkeepers to prominently display signs promoting Indian goods.

He acknowledged that India may face increased pressure from the tariffs, but stated that the country is willing to endure it.”

Modi is doing the right thing here. Firstly, India is a rising economic power, and it will increasingly become a lucrative market for foreign nations to seek to invest and sell in. So, breaking from reliance on selling to the US will have a long-term positive effect for India. Secondly, being self-reliant is the proper response to tariffs. These tariffs are coming in part as a result of secondary sanctions being done by the US against Russia. But the proper response by an economy is to wean itself from reliance on foreign goods and foreign labour. This will ensure that their economy is less vulnerable to foreign interference by things like sanctions and tariffs.

The sanctions war on Russia has had precisely this effect. Russia’s economy has grown markedly even in the face of sanctions, and indeed in large part because of them:

“Russia’s budget revenue surged to a record high in December, even as the United States imposed fresh sanctions targeting Moscow’s banking sector in an effort to disrupt foreign trade payments and reduce export proceeds.

The Finance Ministry reported total revenue of more than 4 trillion rubles ($40 billion) last month, a 28 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

According to Bloomberg calculations based on government data, it was the highest monthly revenue recorded since January 2011.

The spike in revenue came despite Western sanctions designed to choke off funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine. US and allied measures have focused on restricting revenues from the country’s energy sector and the banks supporting it.

However, income from oil and gas soared by 33 per cent in December from a year earlier and rose by 26 per cent for the full year of 2024, bolstered by taxes, dividends, and economic growth.”

That does not mean there are no issues in the Russian economy. Their economy has boomed in large part because of government spending on defense, making it currently very defense spending reliant. However, this is not the negative thing that many people have sought to make it out to be. Simply because the goal of these sanctions was not to make Russia’s economic boom dependent on their military spending, but rather to crush their economy and bring them to heel and it has not had this effect at all. Quite the opposite in fact.

This is what focusing on self-reliance can do for a nation. It allows it to resist being crushed by things like sanctions and tariffs and allows their population to be productive in the face of international efforts to sabotage your economy.

This is why Trump is also doing the right thing by his own country by instituting tariffs on countries that have been taking advantage of US markets for years. American workers have been getting poorer because of off shoring and this needs to stop. What is worse is that this has national security implications as well, because a nation that cannot make what it needs is vulnerable to foreign powers in war. Hence, Trump’s effort to make the US economy more reliant is a wise move.

Contrast this with Australia. Australia’s economy is heavily dependent on importing foreign workers and trading with foreign nations for things we need instead of making them here. Indeed, Australia makes far less than it used to, because of the Lima agreement, and often we send our resources overseas to be sold back to us as building products and other products.

We are in a highly vulnerable position when it comes to sanctions and tariffs because of this dependence on foreign trade, even though we are every bit as resource rich as Russia and have a highly advanced and educated population. If China wanted to they could easily bring our economy to heel, as the United States has done with many nations over the decades, simply with economic measures. Our nation is highly dependent and therefore highly vulnerable.

The upshot of all this, though, is that things are changing. The polarization of the world into a multipolarity of regional powers is causing nations to pullback from reliance on other nations. Some of this is pre-emptive, like it was in Russia which prepared for such sanctions for over a decade, and some of it is by necessity like in India’s case which is reading the changing of the wind and adjusting how it does things. But all of this is causing nations to wake up to their sovereignty again, and this is a positive thing.

I don’t know if is President Trump’s intention to stoke nationalism across the world. I believe he genuinely wants to keep the US at the top of the military and economic pile for as long as possible, without using war as much as some of his opponents in the US would like him to. However, whether it is intentional or not, his policies are increasing nationalism across the globe.

As Modi says, “Economic selfishness is on the rise globally and we must not sit and cry about our difficulties, we must rise above and not allow others to hold us in their clutches,…” What Modi calls “economic selfishness” should more accurately be called economic national self-interest. Nations have an interest in making sure their economy serves their own people, not foreign nations. Resource rich nations have an advantage in this area.

Now, if we could just get a 50% tariff on foreign workers being imported into our country to stop them competing with Australian workers, things could really begin to be looking up.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Young Australian Whose Passionate TikTok Video Ignited ‘March For Australia’ Speaks Up

Young Australian Whose Passionate TikTok Video Ignited ‘March For Australia’ Speaks Up

“Australia is broken — the Australia that previous generations have grown up in and loved is rapidly fading away.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 6, 2025
New Album “Iron Sceptre” Releases September 6

New Album “Iron Sceptre” Releases September 6

"It is good and necessary to connect with tradition, but it is also good and necessary to be continually singing new songs unto the Lord that bring forth his greatness and glory to a new generation."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldSep 5, 2025
NSW Attorney General: Government Will Decide What Prayers Are Lawful

NSW Attorney General: Government Will Decide What Prayers Are Lawful

"NSW Attorney General Michael Daley admitted the government has the power to decide which kinds of prayer are lawful under the state’s Conversion Practices Ban."
By
by Staff WriterSep 5, 2025
Senate Blocks Inquiry Into Mass Immigration Amid Rising Public Concern

Senate Blocks Inquiry Into Mass Immigration Amid Rising Public Concern

"The proposal, introduced by One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts, was defeated on Tuesday with just nine senators voting in favour and 37 against."
By
by Staff WriterSep 4, 2025
Kirralie Smith’s Free Speech Fight Could Cost Over $200,000 After Court Declares Binary Biology “Hate Speech”

Kirralie Smith’s Free Speech Fight Could Cost Over $200,000 After Court Declares Binary Biology “Hate Speech”

“Australian free speech advocate Kirralie Smith faces over $200,000 in damages for stating biological facts.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 4, 2025
When “Australian” Means Everything, “Australian” Means Nothing

When “Australian” Means Everything, “Australian” Means Nothing

"If Australia is defined as a 'multicultural' nation, then it cannot possess a distinct people and culture of its own. By definition, multiculturalism rejects a monoculture, which means no single cultural identity can truly be called 'Australian.'"
By
by Ben DavisSep 3, 2025
Video Highlights Albanese’s Contrasting Responses to Recent Rallies

Video Highlights Albanese’s Contrasting Responses to Recent Rallies

If you march for Palestine, it's an expression of "concern for Gaza," but if you march for Australia, it's an expression of "racism" and "hate."
By
by Staff WriterSep 2, 2025
Reagan Film Releases Surprise Star-Studded Album Featuring Phil Keaggy, Gene Simmons, Scott Stapp & Bob Dylan 

Reagan Film Releases Surprise Star-Studded Album Featuring Phil Keaggy, Gene Simmons, Scott Stapp & Bob Dylan 

“The various artists compilation was released on August 29, and is a cover album unlike any other.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 2, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.