Trump Signs Executive Order to End “Anti-Christian Weaponization” of Government

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order on Thursday aimed at eradicating anti-Christian bias in government, accusing the previous administration of targeting peaceful Christians while turning a blind eye to violent anti-Christian attacks.

“The Founders established a Nation in which people were free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or retaliation by their government,” the order states, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to religious liberty.

The order condemns the Biden administration’s actions, highlighting cases where “nearly two dozen peaceful pro-life Christians” were prosecuted for praying outside abortion clinics. Among them were a Catholic priest, an elderly grandmother, and a father of 11. “I rectified this injustice on January 23, 2025, by issuing pardons in these cases,” the President announced.

At the same time, the order notes, Catholic churches and pro-life organizations faced over 100 attacks, yet the Biden DOJ refused to enforce the law. In 2023, the FBI even suggested that “radical-traditionalist” Catholics posed a domestic terrorism threat.

President Trump accused the Biden Administration of engaging in an “egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses.

“The Biden Department of Justice sought to squelch faith in the public square by bringing Federal criminal charges and obtaining in numerous cases multi-year prison sentences against nearly two dozen peaceful pro-life Christians for praying and demonstrating outside abortion facilities,” he said.

“The Biden Administration declared March 31, 2024 — Easter Sunday — as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,’” the order further recalls.

The executive order establishes the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias within the Department of Justice, chaired by the Attorney General and including high-ranking officials across multiple federal agencies. The task force will review past government actions, identify unlawful anti-Christian policies, and recommend corrective measures.

“My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government,” President Trump declared. “The law protects the freedom of Americans to practice their faith in peace, and my Administration will enforce the law and protect these freedoms.”

The task force is set to deliver its initial report within 120 days, with a final report expected within two years unless extended.