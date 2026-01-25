Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

President Donald Trump has shared a previously censored speech by Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek that claims the “Great Replacement” is no longer a theory but a reality.

The 12-minute speech, delivered at the CPAC Hungary conference, had originally triggered widespread content moderation when it was released in 2024. Trump’s decision to repost the video has brought the address back into the spotlight, where it has rapidly gone viral, accumulating more than 30 million views across social media within 24 hours.

In the speech, Vlaardingerbroek argues that mass immigration and demographic change are displacing native European populations, declaring that the “Great Replacement” is no longer theoretical.

When the speech first circulated in 2024, it spread rapidly on X, boosted by several high-profile accounts. Actor and comedian Rob Schneider shared the video at the time with his nearly two million followers, calling Vlaardingerbroek a “courageous young woman” and accusing “global elites” of undermining Western civilisation through immigration policies.

Elon Musk also shared the speech in 2024 but somewhat rejected its central claim. Musk argued that falling birth rates, not immigration, are the primary driver of demographic change in Europe and Asia.

In a post later pinned to his X profile, Musk wrote that many countries are experiencing population decline regardless of immigration levels, seemingly disputing the idea of an organised “replacement,” a view he seems to have shifted on in recent months.

Vlaardingerbroek welcomed the attention, saying the response showed the public was ready to engage with the issue. She credited X’s free-speech policies for allowing the discussion to take place.

This week, Vlaardingerbroek thanked Trump directly for re-sharing the speech, writing that she appreciated his willingness to “stand up for our people” and support what she described as the preservation of Europe and its cultural identity.

President @realDonaldTrump shared my speech on the Great Replacement.



On behalf of all European patriots I’d like to thank both @POTUS and VP @JDVance for doing what our establishment is unwilling to do: stand up for our people and fight for the preservation of our continent. pic.twitter.com/FHkiarRat9 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 24, 2026

You can view and hear the full speech below: