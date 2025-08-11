Trump Scraps Vax Virtue Signalling, Orders Agencies to Wipe  COVID Credit Score From Employee Files

More promises kept.

Advertisement

Donald Trump’s administration is doubling down on ending the Democrats’ draconian “Fauci-Ouchy” mandates.

Unless a government employee opts out, agencies have been told to delete all COVID-19-related records from personnel files.

The list includes “vaccine” status, non-compliance with CCP-19 fiats and exemption requests.

A memorandum issued by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on August 8 states, “Effective immediately, federal agencies may not use an individual’s COVID-19 vaccine status in any employment-related decisions for hiring, promotion, discipline, or termination.”

This also applies to using any “history of noncompliance with prior COVID-19 vaccine mandates or requests for exemptions from such mandates.”

All current COVID-19 information, OPM said, “must be expunged from any employee’s Official Personnel Folder and electronic Official Personnel Folder.”

An employee who wants their vaccine passport virtue-signalling to be kept on record can choose to do so.

Advertisement

Even then, said OPM, they can opt out at any time.

If, at a later date, an employee changed their mind, “he or she can still request and obtain such expungement.”

As the OPM memo explained, the decision is a key part of Team Trump “prioritising the reversal of many harmful policies initiated by the Biden-Harris Administration.”

Advertisement

Groundwork for walking back the White House’s Woke-era COVID-19 demands goes back to a Trump Executive Order in January.

With the aim of “restoring common sense to the Federal Government,” Trump ditched over 60 of Joe Biden’s orders in one big “rescission,” which was also designed to “unleash the potential of the American citizen.”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) requirements, climate extremism (ESG) demands, and Open Borders all went.

Trump also revoked Biden’s Executive Order 13987 requiring vaccination for Federal Employees.

Pushing the same “follow-the-science” – “pandemic of the unvaccinated” – narratives as Australian Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews, Joe Biden issued the EO in early September 2021. See here, here and here.

The order accompanied mask mandates and demanded that agencies “implement vaccinations of all federal employees.”

“It is essential,” Biden’s EO exclaimed, “that Federal employees take all available steps to protect themselves and avoid spreading COVID-19 to their co-workers and members of the public.

“The Centres for Disease Control has found that the best way to do so is to be vaccinated.”

The no-jab, no job policy was justified behind a wall of safetyism.

Statements like “safe, effective, health, safety and efficacy” were all used to promote a narrative we now know to be false, and a clear example of manipulative propaganda.

Notably, Trump axing Biden’s EO 13987 gave the boot to four other COVID-centric Democrat diktats.

Agencies wiping an employee’s CCP-19 credit score is another step in the right direction.

The positive change follows Trump putting faith back at the forefront of free speech.

An unrelated 5-page memorandum issued by OPM in late July directed federal agencies to “take affirmative steps towards protecting religious expression in the workplace.”

This, the OPM stated, is to “ensure federal employees have the freedom to express their religious beliefs through prayer, personal items, and group gatherings.”

Other items on the list of protected actions were “conversations about faith, without fear of discrimination or retaliation.”

Explaining reasons for the guidance, OPM said it was indicative of “the Trump Administration’s broader commitment to restoring religious liberty in government institutions.”