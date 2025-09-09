Image
Trump Says Anti-Christian Bias Overlooked Compared to Antisemitism

“You hear about antisemitism, you don’t hear about anti-Christian," the President said.

Staff Writer Sep 9, 2025

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that while antisemitism dominates the discussion, anti-Christian bias remains largely ignored.

Speaking at the Museum of the Bible on September 8, Trump said there is a “tremendous anti-Christian bias” in the United States that receives little public attention. “You hear about antisemitism, you don’t hear about anti-Christian,” he told the audience.

Trump highlighted his creation of the Department of Justice’s first-ever Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, established by executive order in February. The order accused the Biden administration of targeting Christians while neglecting violent attacks against churches and pro-life organizations.

“The Founders established a Nation in which people were free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or retaliation by their government,” the order stated.

The administration cited the Biden DOJ’s prosecution of nearly two dozen pro-life Christians for praying outside abortion facilities, including a Catholic priest, an elderly grandmother, and a father of eleven. Trump said he corrected those cases with pardons issued on January 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, Catholic churches and pro-life centers suffered more than 100 attacks during Biden’s presidency, according to the order. In 2023, the FBI circulated an internal memo warning that “radical-traditionalist” Catholics could pose domestic terrorism threats.

Trump also criticized Biden’s decision to declare March 31, 2024 — Easter Sunday — as “Transgender Day of Visibility,” calling it an example of government hostility toward Christians.

“The Biden Department of Justice sought to squelch faith in the public square,” Trump said. “My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government.”

The new DOJ task force, chaired by the Attorney General, will examine past government actions, identify unlawful policies, and propose corrective measures. An initial report is expected within 120 days, with a final report due in two years.

