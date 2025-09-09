Trump Responds to Murder of Iryna Zarutska: ‘We Have to Be Vicious’

President Donald Trump released a video Monday addressing the killing of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The killer, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. Court records show Brown had 14 prior arrests and previously served five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In his remarks, Trump tied the case to broader concerns about violent crime and repeat offenders.

This image will define the new civil rights movement. We have a right to use public accommodations without being butchered in our seats. We have a right to safe communities where violent animals are rounded up and caged. This is not just a local crime. It’s a civil rights issue. pic.twitter.com/3VuADE6thr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 9, 2025

“We have to be vicious, just like they are. It’s the only thing they understand,” Trump said.

Trump criticized Democrat-led cities for what he described as policies that allow dangerous criminals back onto the streets. He pointed to Charlotte as an example, linking Zarutska’s killing to what he called “catch and release” practices for offenders.

“Twenty-four of the top 25 most dangerous cities in America are run by Democrat mayors,” Trump said. He also cited recent figures from Chicago, noting 50 murders and hundreds of shootings in recent weeks.

The former president said Americans must demand stronger measures to restore safety in major cities. “We cannot allow a depraved criminal element of violent repeat offenders to continue spreading destruction and death throughout our country,” Trump said.

President Donald J. Trump denounces senseless crime in Democrat-run cities & the horrific murder of a young woman in Charlotte by a deranged criminal monster.



"It's time to stop this madness. The people of our country need to insist on protection, safety, LAW & ORDER." pic.twitter.com/eUD5KuTufC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 9, 2025

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina confirmed Brown is facing the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison.

“The maximum penalty for this federal crime is life in prison without parole or the death penalty,” the U.S. Attorney said. “DeCarlos Brown Jr., who stabbed Iryna Zarutska, is in state custody on first-degree murder charges. I’m here today to announce that we’re going to supplement those state charges with federal charges. These federal charges will go alongside the murder case in state court.”