Trump Picks Critic of COVID Mandates to Lead NIH

Dr Jay Bhattacharya, a prominent physician and Stanford professor has been nominated by President-Elect, Donald Trump, to replace Dr Francis Collins as the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Bhattacharya is widely known for his criticisms of draconian government responses to COVID-19 and is co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration.

The declaration, published on October 4, 2020, called for protecting vulnerable populations—such as the elderly and infirm—through targeted measures like frequent testing and minimized exposure, while allowing low-risk groups to live normally and build immunity through natural infection.

The aim was to achieve herd immunity with minimal social and economic harm, prioritizing both public health and individual freedoms.

I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump's nomination of me to be the next @NIH director. We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again! https://t.co/FrLmYznhfw — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) November 27, 2024

Bhattacharya’s stance was met with strong criticism at the time, particularly from progressive politicians, mainstream media, and even some Christian communities, not because his views were scientifically unfounded, but because his views clashed with dominant political narratives.

Dr. Collins, Bhattacharya’s predecessor, has recently faced scrutiny for his actions during the pandemic, with some describing him as the “most evil man in evangelicalism.”

Although Collins identifies as a Christian, he has been accused of undermining religious institutions during the crisis. Some claim he prioritized political objectives over the needs of faith communities, as detailed in Megan Basham’s book Shepherds for Sale. Basham alleges that the federal government, under Collins’s leadership, leveraged pastors to disseminate COVID-19 messaging.

He has also been accused of overseeing and endorsing abhorrent practices, including fetal experimentation, embryonic stem cell research, and transgender treatments for minors.

Advertisement

The appointment of Dr Bhattacharya no doubt marks a significant change that reflects a broader shift in the Overton window of public discourse and policy.