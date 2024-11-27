Image

Trump Picks Critic of COVID Mandates to Lead NIH

“Bhattacharya is widely known for his criticisms of draconian government responses to COVID-19 and is co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration.”

By Staff Writer Nov 27, 2024

Dr Jay Bhattacharya, a prominent physician and Stanford professor has been nominated by President-Elect, Donald Trump, to replace Dr Francis Collins as the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Bhattacharya is widely known for his criticisms of draconian government responses to COVID-19 and is co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration.

The declaration, published on October 4, 2020, called for protecting vulnerable populations—such as the elderly and infirm—through targeted measures like frequent testing and minimized exposure, while allowing low-risk groups to live normally and build immunity through natural infection.

The aim was to achieve herd immunity with minimal social and economic harm, prioritizing both public health and individual freedoms.

Bhattacharya’s stance was met with strong criticism at the time, particularly from progressive politicians, mainstream media, and even some Christian communities, not because his views were scientifically unfounded, but because his views clashed with dominant political narratives.

Dr. Collins, Bhattacharya’s predecessor, has recently faced scrutiny for his actions during the pandemic, with some describing him as the “most evil man in evangelicalism.”

Although Collins identifies as a Christian, he has been accused of undermining religious institutions during the crisis. Some claim he prioritized political objectives over the needs of faith communities, as detailed in Megan Basham’s book Shepherds for Sale. Basham alleges that the federal government, under Collins’s leadership, leveraged pastors to disseminate COVID-19 messaging.

He has also been accused of overseeing and endorsing abhorrent practices, including fetal experimentation, embryonic stem cell research, and transgender treatments for minors.

The appointment of Dr Bhattacharya no doubt marks a significant change that reflects a broader shift in the Overton window of public discourse and policy.

Most Popular

Judge Pauses Biden DOJ Persecution of Pro-life Protesters, Signalling a Trump DOJ ReckoningJudge Pauses Biden DOJ Persecution of Pro-life Protesters, Signalling a Trump DOJ ReckoningRod Lampard
‘Nuremberg Trial Stuff’: UK Oncology Professor Calls for Accountability Over COVID Response‘Nuremberg Trial Stuff’: UK Oncology Professor Calls for Accountability Over COVID ResponseStaff Writer
Volvo’s Stunning New Ad Leaves Woke Jaguar in the Dust—And the Internet in TearsVolvo’s Stunning New Ad Leaves Woke Jaguar in the Dust—And the Internet in TearsStaff Writer
Online Child Protection Bill Bans Kids From YouTube but Not P-hubOnline Child Protection Bill Bans Kids From YouTube but Not P-hubStaff Writer
Seth Gruber’s 1916 Project: Exposing the Link Between Abortion and Sexual AnarchySeth Gruber’s 1916 Project: Exposing the Link Between Abortion and Sexual AnarchyRod Lampard
Is This the End of the Leftist Celebrity Culture?Is This the End of the Leftist Celebrity Culture?Bill Muehlenberg
Resisting the Woke Agenda: Standing Up for Women and ChildrenResisting the Woke Agenda: Standing Up for Women and ChildrenBill Muehlenberg
Trump Picks Critic of COVID Mandates to Lead NIHTrump Picks Critic of COVID Mandates to Lead NIHStaff Writer
Victory for Free Speech: Albanese’s Misinformation Bill Defeated in SenateVictory for Free Speech: Albanese’s Misinformation Bill Defeated in SenateBill Muehlenberg

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #9 – George Christensen
The Caldron Pool Show: #30 – Genesis and the Exodus – Fact or Fiction? (with David Rohl)
The Caldron Pool Show: #13 – Douglas Wilson
The Caldron Pool Show: #5 – Dr Peter McCullough
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.