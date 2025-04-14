Trump Issues Easter Message: “HE IS RISEN!”

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Palm Sunday to deliver a message celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the significance of Easter for Christians worldwide.

“This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!’” Trump wrote.

The message continued by highlighting the profound impact of Jesus’ sacrifice, describing it as a demonstration of “God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity.” Trump also pointed out the eternal significance of the Resurrection, claiming that it “forever changed History with the Promise of Everlasting Life.”

Trump concluded the post by wishing Christians a “Happy and very Blessed Holiday” and reiterated his belief in America’s deep Christian roots, stating, “America is a Nation of Believers.” He further added that with divine guidance, the country could become “Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before.”

The President wrote:

This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, “HE IS RISEN!” Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life. As we approach this Joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a Happy and very Blessed Holiday. America is a Nation of Believers. We need God, we want God and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!

The White House is preparing a full slate of events to mark Holy Week and Easter, according to a Fox News exclusive. The new White House Faith Office, led by Director Jennifer Korn, is coordinating the schedule. Korn confirmed that President Donald Trump will take part in several events designed to honour the holiday.

Plans for the week include the release of a Holy Week proclamation, a presidential video message, a pre-Easter dinner, and an Easter service for White House staff. Korn said it “will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday.”