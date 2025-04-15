Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Trump Initiative to Combat Anti-Christian Bias Begins Dismantling Biden’s Bureaucratic War on Christ

“The objective here is to eliminate anti-Christian bias, and there’s a lot of it.”

Rod Lampard Apr 16, 2025

President Trump is making good on his commitment to disarm Biden’s bureaucratic war on Christians.

Rolling back systemic anti-Christian bias left behind by the former US El jefe Joe Biden, Marco Rubio’s State Department opened the door for restitution.

From April 4 onwards, Government employees are invited to report any lingering bias, such as discrimination for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine up to being bullied into using preferred pronouns and observing non-Christian holidays.

According to the AP, Rubio’s cable criterion includes “mistreatment for refusing to participate in events, themes and activities hostile to one’s religious beliefs; as well as policies or practices related to preferred personal pronouns.

“Staffers can report any perceived discriminatory actions taken against Christians or employees advocating on their behalf between January 2021 and January 2025.”

Investigating allegations will rest in the hands of Trump’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias.

Established by an Executive Order on 7 February, the task force exists to “identify and eliminate anti-Christian policies, practices, or conduct.”

Anyone found liable to have participated in, or encouraged the discrimination of Christians will face either a reprimand, suspension, demotion, or removal. 

Trump’s initiative will consist of cabinet members, and “key government agencies.”

They will also draw from existing discrimination laws to identify, address, and recommend “further presidential or legislative actions necessary.”

Responding to the necessity for a task force, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) legal director, Ryan Bangert said, anti-Christian bias had spread far and wide under Biden.

“The evidence ADF has complied through its cases makes this necessary,” he remarked.

Californian pastor, and famed Jesus Movement spokesman Greg Laurie welcomed the change.

Placing the anti-Christian bias task force alongside The Faith Office established by the Trump administration on the same day, Laurie said,

“The objective here is to eliminate anti-Christian bias, and there’s a lot of it.”

For those who might cry “but the separation of church and state,” Laurie said, the concept was a Jefferson suggestion, not law.

Answering those who might freak out about ‘Christian nationalism,’ he quipped, “Define the latter?”

This isn’t about coercion or forced conversion. This is about Christians asserting their civil rights.

He then added,

“We need to use this opportunity that we have right now – maybe unprecedented opportunity – in the United States to proclaim the Gospel.

“Let’s get out there like never before, and tell people about Jesus Christ!”

Typically, left-wing activists downplayed the discriminatory double standards.

Their apparent disapproval of the task force suggests strong approval for targeting Christians with weaponised legislation.

Quoting one “anonymous” State Department staffer, Politico screeched, “It’s very ‘Handmaid’s Tale’-esque.”

With no apparent concern for the evidence, activists sent out a sloppy counter-argument accusing Trump’s task force of using only a veneer of Christian persecution to attack those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Others tagged the task force as a “rat out colleagues” hotline, while some falsely likened the quest for justice to life behind the Berlin Wall.

Just as “hate whitey” has become socially acceptable racism, prejudice against Christians has become socially acceptable discrimination.

‘As Breitbart’s Simon Kent stated, “Anti-Christian bias has been rightly called “the last acceptable prejudice,” one that few bother condemning.”

He was protesting global silence about Islamic jihadists butchering Christians in Nigeria.

There has been no explicit mention of the policy from Marco Rubio or the State Department on X because the cable is an internal government document.

There’s also no lack of evidence.

Since Joe Biden’s election, Caldron Pool has encountered, documented, lamented, and archived similar evidence of anti-Christian bias (see here and here).

Joebama’s systemic Marxian Woke war on Christians through, in, and by US institutions necessitated Trump’s State Department response.

The arrogant Left thought Christians would sit back and passively accept their hypocritical Fasco-Communist bulldust.

They were wrong.

Employees reporting discrimination is kosher.

It shouldn’t be considered flawed, nor Fascist, to report discrimination against Christians, Christianity, or Christendom.

All of these provide the foundation for the just laws that correspond to love for God and neighbour most critics enjoy in the first place.

Critics against including protections for Christians in anti-discrimination laws are biting the hand that feeds them.

As the adage goes:

Know Christ. Know peace. No Christ. No peace.

Coram Deo!

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
‘The King of Kings’ Breaks Box Office Record for Faith-Based Animated Films

‘The King of Kings’ Breaks Box Office Record for Faith-Based Animated Films

"'The King of Kings' has dethroned 'The Prince of Egypt' as the biggest animated biblical opening ever."
By
by Staff WriterApr 15, 2025
Church Leaders Issue Open Letter Defying NSW Conversion Law, Vow to Continue Ministry

Church Leaders Issue Open Letter Defying NSW Conversion Law, Vow to Continue Ministry

"We will continue to exercise orthodox Christian ministry and discipleship, including counselling and praying with individuals concerning the Christian view of sex, marriage, and gender. We must obey God rather than men," the statement reads.
By
by Staff WriterApr 15, 2025
Trump Issues Easter Message: “HE IS RISEN!”

Trump Issues Easter Message: “HE IS RISEN!”

"Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life," the President said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 14, 2025
Asking Someone to “Speak English” in England Could Be a Hate Crime, Police Warn

Asking Someone to “Speak English” in England Could Be a Hate Crime, Police Warn

"Someone could perceive that as a hate crime," the officer said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 14, 2025
Craig Kelly Exposes Devastation of Snowy Mountains in Name of Renewable Energy

Craig Kelly Exposes Devastation of Snowy Mountains in Name of Renewable Energy

"Where are the environmentalists? Where are the greenies that care about our forest? This is the madness of the climate change agenda right here before your very eyes," Kelly said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 14, 2025
Feminists Hate Women

Feminists Hate Women

"Saying that women should not serve in frontline combat roles is now considered anti-woman."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldApr 13, 2025
Starmer Says Net Zero Nanny State Will Fortify UK Against Trump’s Tariffs

Starmer Says Net Zero Nanny State Will Fortify UK Against Trump’s Tariffs

“With one hand Starmer seems to cheer on the UK, then proceeds to stab its citizens multiple times in the back with the other.”
By
by Rod LampardApr 12, 2025
US Pastor Kidnapped at Gunpoint Mid-Sermon

US Pastor Kidnapped at Gunpoint Mid-Sermon

Josh Sullivan, a 45-year-old pastor from Tennessee, was preaching at the Fellow Baptist Church Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday evening when six armed men entered the building. Four of the suspects were masked and carrying firearms.
By
by Staff WriterApr 11, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.