Trump Initiative to Combat Anti-Christian Bias Begins Dismantling Biden’s Bureaucratic War on Christ

President Trump is making good on his commitment to disarm Biden’s bureaucratic war on Christians.

Rolling back systemic anti-Christian bias left behind by the former US El jefe Joe Biden, Marco Rubio’s State Department opened the door for restitution.

From April 4 onwards, Government employees are invited to report any lingering bias, such as discrimination for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine up to being bullied into using preferred pronouns and observing non-Christian holidays.

According to the AP, Rubio’s cable criterion includes “mistreatment for refusing to participate in events, themes and activities hostile to one’s religious beliefs; as well as policies or practices related to preferred personal pronouns.

“Staffers can report any perceived discriminatory actions taken against Christians or employees advocating on their behalf between January 2021 and January 2025.”

Investigating allegations will rest in the hands of Trump’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias.

Established by an Executive Order on 7 February, the task force exists to “identify and eliminate anti-Christian policies, practices, or conduct.”

Anyone found liable to have participated in, or encouraged the discrimination of Christians will face either a reprimand, suspension, demotion, or removal.

Trump’s initiative will consist of cabinet members, and “key government agencies.”

They will also draw from existing discrimination laws to identify, address, and recommend “further presidential or legislative actions necessary.”

Responding to the necessity for a task force, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) legal director, Ryan Bangert said, anti-Christian bias had spread far and wide under Biden.

“The evidence ADF has complied through its cases makes this necessary,” he remarked.

Is anti-Christian bias a real issue? ADF's @ryanlbangert discussed with @NTDNews how common anti-Christian bias is in government. pic.twitter.com/ynJc7RgtVF — Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal) February 18, 2025

Californian pastor, and famed Jesus Movement spokesman Greg Laurie welcomed the change.

Placing the anti-Christian bias task force alongside The Faith Office established by the Trump administration on the same day, Laurie said,

“The objective here is to eliminate anti-Christian bias, and there’s a lot of it.”

For those who might cry “but the separation of church and state,” Laurie said, the concept was a Jefferson suggestion, not law.

Answering those who might freak out about ‘Christian nationalism,’ he quipped, “Define the latter?”

This isn’t about coercion or forced conversion. This is about Christians asserting their civil rights.

He then added,

“We need to use this opportunity that we have right now – maybe unprecedented opportunity – in the United States to proclaim the Gospel.

“Let’s get out there like never before, and tell people about Jesus Christ!”

President Trump has launched “The Faith Office” with the mission to eradicate anti-Christian bias—a long-overdue initiative. Some may push back, raising concerns about the separation of Church and State, but I tackle that and more in this video. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/dqPV5oQSNx — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) February 11, 2025

Typically, left-wing activists downplayed the discriminatory double standards.

Their apparent disapproval of the task force suggests strong approval for targeting Christians with weaponised legislation.

Quoting one “anonymous” State Department staffer, Politico screeched, “It’s very ‘Handmaid’s Tale’-esque.”

With no apparent concern for the evidence, activists sent out a sloppy counter-argument accusing Trump’s task force of using only a veneer of Christian persecution to attack those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Others tagged the task force as a “rat out colleagues” hotline, while some falsely likened the quest for justice to life behind the Berlin Wall.

Just as “hate whitey” has become socially acceptable racism, prejudice against Christians has become socially acceptable discrimination.

‘As Breitbart’s Simon Kent stated, “Anti-Christian bias has been rightly called “the last acceptable prejudice,” one that few bother condemning.”

He was protesting global silence about Islamic jihadists butchering Christians in Nigeria.

There has been no explicit mention of the policy from Marco Rubio or the State Department on X because the cable is an internal government document.

There’s also no lack of evidence.

Since Joe Biden’s election, Caldron Pool has encountered, documented, lamented, and archived similar evidence of anti-Christian bias (see here and here).

Joebama’s systemic Marxian Woke war on Christians through, in, and by US institutions necessitated Trump’s State Department response.

The arrogant Left thought Christians would sit back and passively accept their hypocritical Fasco-Communist bulldust.

They were wrong.

Employees reporting discrimination is kosher.

It shouldn’t be considered flawed, nor Fascist, to report discrimination against Christians, Christianity, or Christendom.

All of these provide the foundation for the just laws that correspond to love for God and neighbour most critics enjoy in the first place.

Critics against including protections for Christians in anti-discrimination laws are biting the hand that feeds them.

As the adage goes:

Know Christ. Know peace. No Christ. No peace.

Coram Deo!