Trump Exposes South African Genocide During Ramaphosa Visit: “Watch This”

President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with undeniable evidence of the country’s ongoing anti-White violence, forcing the South African leader to watch a chilling video montage.

The incident unfolded during a White House meeting, when a reporter posed a direct question to Trump: “What would it take for you to be convinced that there’s no White genocide in South Africa?”

Before Trump could respond, Ramaphosa interjected, attempting to steer the conversation away from the issue. “Well, I can answer that for the president,” said Ramaphosa. “It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends.”

The South African leader continued, suggesting that if an “Afrikaner farmer genocide” were truly occurring, key government figures would not be present. He urged Trump to hear the perspective of his “friends” and those who could provide a different narrative.

Trump responded, “We have thousands of stories talking about it. We have documentaries. We have news stories. I can show you a couple of things. It has to be responded to.” At that moment, Trump took the conversation in an unexpected direction. “Let me see the articles, please. Excuse me. Turn the lights down,” he instructed, before signalling to his staff to roll a video.

The lights dimmed, and on the screen appeared a series of inflammatory statements from Julius Malema, a South African politician notorious for his anti-White rhetoric. Malema, leader of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, was seen calling for violent action against White farmers:

“We are going to occupy land.”

“Never be scared to kill.”

“A revolution demands that at some point, there must be killing.”

“Shoot to kill.”

“Kill the Boer, the farmer.”

As the footage played, Ramaphosa’s smile faded. The South African president, who had been dismissive of Trump’s claims, was left visibly uncomfortable as he faced the undeniable evidence.

NEW: South African President Ramaphosa tried to gaslight Trump on the White genocide—so Trump made him watch the tape.



This was, once again, 4-D chess by the leader of the free world.



For years, the media has been ignoring the White genocide, so Trump played his ace card.… pic.twitter.com/627vyfQRiH — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 21, 2025

The video also highlighted the harrowing reality faced by White farmers in South Africa, with several reports detailing farm murders, land occupations, and widespread violence. Trump’s display was a clear attempt to shift the narrative that has been largely ignored by mainstream media outlets for years.

Ramaphosa, attempting to diffuse the tension, claimed that the story of White genocide was exaggerated. However, this claim was undercut by the testimony of South African golfer Retief Goosen, who accompanied Ramaphosa on the trip. Goosen shared personal stories of how his father’s friends—White farmers—had been killed, and how farm attacks and arson were common occurrences in the region.

The South African President brought White golfers with him to try to prove there’s no systemic persecution of Whites in South Africa.



Golfer Retief Goosen then tells Trump that his dads farmer friends have been killed and farms are constantly being burned.pic.twitter.com/IS8JYBbFVG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 21, 2025

This moment underscored the broader debate surrounding the treatment of White South Africans in a post-apartheid era. Trump’s move was seen by many as a calculated attempt to force the media to confront an issue they’ve largely overlooked: the increasing violence targeting White farmers, with many of these attacks ignored by international coverage.

The mainstream media, which has long been accused of downplaying the severity of anti-White violence in South Africa, may now be forced to address the issue head-on.