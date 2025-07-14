Image
United States

Trump DOJ Dismisses Charges Against Doctor Who Defied Democrat COVID Mandates

"Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so."

Rod Lampard Jul 15, 2025

Pam Bondi just tore up charges for a doctor facing jail for breaking Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mandates.

Trump’s attorney general dismissed the federal case against Utah doctor, Michael Kirk Moore Jr., on Saturday, stating:

“At my direction, the Justice Department has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so.”

Moore did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

According to the Biden administration, Moore’s alleged crimes included:

  1. Dumping $28,000 worth of the so-called vaccines.
  2. Handing out over 2,000 fake versions of Biden’s “I got my Fauci ouchie” experimental vax cards.
  3. Replacing the Wuhan flu vax with saline shots for children.

The 2023 press release added that in exchange for his services, patients paid Dr. Moore in cash or “donations to a specified charitable organisation.”

This was all “without Moore administering a COVID-19 vaccine to the card recipient.”

In the Biden-era court filing, Dr. Moore and company were accused of “administering bogus vaccines to unsuspecting people, which endangered the health and well-being of a vulnerable population.”

This had also allegedly “undermined public trust and the integrity of federal health programs.”

Designated “bad actors,” the group were accused of “illegally profiting from the pandemic, then charged with “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Four agencies were involved in the investigation, the most notable being the FBI and Homeland Security.

Responding to the felony charges, Dr. Moore and those who worked with him pleaded not guilty.

“No compensation was received for the treatment of their patients,” his GiveSendGo page stated.

The campaign to save Dr. Moore described the case as a tactic of intimidation. 

The intended goal appeared to be about telling “all medical professionals that they better not question the medical judgment of the federal bureaucracy.”

Dr. Moore defended the “Hippocratic oath, informed consent and evidence-based treatment.” 

“The government has NO right to mandate how a doctor treats his patients,” they asserted.

“It makes no sense that they would prosecute Dr. Moore and his team,” the Moore camp argued.

Especially, “when there is an abundance of evidence proving just how dangerous these experimental MRNA ‘vaccines’ are.”

“This case is unprecedented,” the page concluded.

“Its outcome not only threatens many individual Constitutional rights, but also fundamental God-given individual rights and freedoms.”

“It’s time to stand up to this tyranny!”

Adding to her original comments, Pam Bondi credited Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for raising the issue.

Trump’s AG said that MTG had “been a warrior for Dr. Moore and for ending the weaponisation of government.”

Outside demilitarising the DOJ, Bondi’s single stated goal is the elimination of drug cartels and transnational criminal organisations.

Despite the wins, Bondi is facing criticism for making changes that might let Pfizer (where Bondi once briefly worked) off the hook for alleged crimes unrelated to COVID-19.

She’s also being raked over the coals for allegedly misleading the public on the Jeffrey Epstein case for using the words “client list, instead of files.”

Making her dismissal of Dr. Moore’s case all that much sweeter, the decision de-escalates the Democrats’ weaponisation of the judiciary.

The lawsuit’s language aged about as well as Joe Biden’s (and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews’) “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Surely, the bad actors were bureaucrats pushing bogus vaccines on unsuspecting people?

Surely, those who pushed fear porn and propaganda more accurately fit the fraudster profile?

As for “profiting from the pandemic?”

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern is now a dame. 

Lockdown-loving Dan Andrews may get a bronze statue, and the Chi-comms no longer have to deal with pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

Add to this big pharma’s billions, Joe Biden’s ghost-in-the-machine election ‘win,’ and the WHO, which was gifted a Pandemic Treaty, broadening its pandemic powers.

Image

