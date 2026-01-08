Trump Cuts Funding For 66 Anti-American, Wasteful, and Useless International Organizations

The United States has begun cutting itself free from the Marxian-Woke funding feedback loop.

With President Trump’s executive approval, the no-nonsense Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said they had unhitched the US from “66 anti-American, useless, or wasteful international organisations.”

More were under review.

Citing America First, Rubio explained that the withdrawals keep a key promise from the Trump administration to DOGE the dangerous dependency.

He specifically mentioned Trump’s election promise to Americans that his team would “stop subsidising globalist bureaucrats who act against US interests.”

In a press release issued earlier today, Rubio’s office explained the reasons.

Ties have been cut with institutions that were redundant “in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, and poorly run.”

Criteria for the trim-down included institutions that had been “captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity.”

“The days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over,” the statement declared.

Organisations listed ranged from Climate Change groups to Globalist platforms.

Such as the “Global Forum on Migration and Development, Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, and the Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research.”

Other organisations on this list are the “Science and Technology Center in Ukraine, International Solar Alliance, and the Freedom Online Coalition.”

The United Nations also took a big funding hit.

Approximately 31 UN orgs were given the boot.

Listed among the nest of culled recipients is the International Law Commission, Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, Democracy Fund, and the Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries.

UN Energy, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, and the UN Population Fund were also cut.

As Rubio explained in the press release,

“What started as a pragmatic framework of international organisations for peace and cooperation has morphed into a sprawling architecture of global governance.”

These are often “dominated by progressive ideology and detached from national interests.”

From Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to “gender equity” campaigns and climate orthodoxy,” Rubio stated, “many international organisations now serve a globalist project rooted in the discredited fantasy of the ‘End of History.’”

Nodding to the Globalist Industrial Complex’s Woke chokehold on the US, he said, “these organisations actively seek to constrain American sovereignty.”

“Their work is advanced by the same elite networks—the multilateral “NGO-plex”— that we have begun dismantling through the closure of USAID.”

Giving further reasons for the decision, Rubio stated that the administration was “rejecting inertia and ideology in favour of prudence and purpose.”

“We will not continue expending resources, diplomatic capital, and the legitimising weight of our participation in institutions that are irrelevant to or in conflict with our interests.”

Alternatively, Rubio asserted that the Trump administration would “seek cooperation where it serves our people and will stand firm where it does not.”