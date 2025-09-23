Image
Immigration ·News & Commentary

Trump Blasts UN Over Migration: ‘Your Countries Are Going to Hell’

"The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them," President Trump said.

Staff Writer Sep 24, 2025

President Donald Trump accused the United Nations of fueling mass migration into Western nations, warning world leaders that “your countries are going to hell” if open-border policies continue.

Speaking Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Trump said the organisation is not solving global crises but instead “creating new problems,” pointing to uncontrolled migration as “the number one political issue of our time.”

“The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders,” Trump told delegates. “It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now.”

Trump cited U.N. budget figures showing that in 2024, the body allocated $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants heading to the United States. He said the U.N. also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to migrants crossing into the country illegally.

“Think of that—the U.N. is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and then we have to get them out,” Trump said.

The President contrasted his administration’s border policies with those of former President Joe Biden, claiming that 25 million people entered the U.S. illegally during Biden’s four years in office. Trump said his policies have since stopped illegal crossings, declaring, “They’re not even coming anymore because I know they can’t get through.”

“The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, create them, and not fund them,” Trump said. “We reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime, and deplete our social safety net.”

WATCH:

