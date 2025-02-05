Image

Trump Bans Biological Males from Women’s Sports

"The war on women's sports is over," President Trump said.

By Staff Writer Feb 6, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday banning biological males from competing in women’s sports. The president declared, “With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is OVER.”

Trump emphasized the impact that trans women athletes have had on female sports, stating, “Female athletes have been forced onto the front lines, and men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3500 victories.”

https://twitter.com/BehizyTweets/status/1887249058135482646

The signing of the order follows several high-profile instances that have fueled the debate. The President noted, in 2024, a male cyclist competing as a woman dominated the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race, breaking the women’s course record by nearly 5.5 hours. In 2023, a male athlete in women’s powerlifting set two world records, outlifting his closest female competitor by 440 pounds.

One of the most notable cases occurred at the Paris Olympics, where a male fighter, identified as a woman, won the gold medal after defeating his female opponent in just 46 seconds, forcing her to forfeit. The opponent, a championship-level fighter, had been overwhelmed by the match.

President Trump concluded, “But all of that ends today because with this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.”

Most Popular

Where Are the Protests for Christians Slaughtered by Genocidal Jihadists in Nigeria?Where Are the Protests for Christians Slaughtered by Genocidal Jihadists in Nigeria?Rod Lampard
NSW Premier Signals Crackdown on 'Free Speech' to Protect MulticulturalismNSW Premier Signals Crackdown on 'Free Speech' to Protect MulticulturalismStaff Writer
Moira Deeming WINS Defamation Case Against John PesuttoMoira Deeming WINS Defamation Case Against John PesuttoStaff Writer
Duck Dynasty’s Much Loved Preaching Patriarch, Phil Robertson, Diagnosed with Alzheimer’sDuck Dynasty’s Much Loved Preaching Patriarch, Phil Robertson, Diagnosed with Alzheimer’sRod Lampard
Trump Says RFK Jr Will Investigate Childhood Vaccine Safety and Their Potential Link to AutismTrump Says RFK Jr Will Investigate Childhood Vaccine Safety and Their Potential Link to AutismStaff Writer
Moira Deeming Vindicated, John Pesutto LosesMoira Deeming Vindicated, John Pesutto LosesBill Muehlenberg
Trump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneTrump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneStaff Writer
True Christianity Fosters NationalismTrue Christianity Fosters NationalismMatthew Littlefield
Damning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodDamning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodRod Lampard

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.