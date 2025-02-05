Trump Bans Biological Males from Women’s Sports

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday banning biological males from competing in women’s sports. The president declared, “With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is OVER.”

Trump emphasized the impact that trans women athletes have had on female sports, stating, “Female athletes have been forced onto the front lines, and men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3500 victories.”

The signing of the order follows several high-profile instances that have fueled the debate. The President noted, in 2024, a male cyclist competing as a woman dominated the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race, breaking the women’s course record by nearly 5.5 hours. In 2023, a male athlete in women’s powerlifting set two world records, outlifting his closest female competitor by 440 pounds.

One of the most notable cases occurred at the Paris Olympics, where a male fighter, identified as a woman, won the gold medal after defeating his female opponent in just 46 seconds, forcing her to forfeit. The opponent, a championship-level fighter, had been overwhelmed by the match.

President Trump concluded, “But all of that ends today because with this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.”