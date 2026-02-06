Image
Trump Announces Plan to “Rededicate America as One Nation Under God”

"We are endowed with our sacred rights to life, liberty — not by government, but by God Almighty Himself," President Trump said.

Staff Writer Feb 6, 2026

At the 74th National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump announced plans to “rededicate America as one nation under God” later this year.

Speaking to attendees at the annual bipartisan event in Washington, Trump said that Americans would be invited to assemble on the National Mall on May 17, 2026, for a day of prayer and thanksgiving.

“I’m pleased to announce that on May 17th, 2026, we’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray and give thanks,” Trump said.

“We’re doing something everyone said was too tough. We’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God.”

During his address, the president also criticised some political figures for avoiding religious language in public discourse.

“Some major politicians refuse to say the word God. They don’t want to say it,” Trump said.

“I say it — that we are endowed with our sacred rights to life, liberty — not by government, but by God Almighty Himself.”

Further details about the May 17 event, including programming and participating organisations, have not yet been released. Organisers say additional information will be provided in the coming months.

