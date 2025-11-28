Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Immigration from “Third World” Countries

President Donald Trump announced today that the United States will permanently halt immigration from Third World nations. The announcement was made via a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In his post, Trump cited concerns over what he described as the social and economic impact of immigration. He referenced U.S. Census data, noting that the country has an estimated 53 million foreign-born residents. He argued that some immigrants receive government benefits and claimed that immigration from certain nations contributes to social challenges such as crime, strained public services, and housing shortages.

Trump also specifically mentioned refugees from Somalia, stating that they have had a significant presence in Minnesota. He criticized state and federal officials for their handling of immigration policy.

The president outlined a series of measures he said would be implemented under his policy, including:

Pausing migration from Third World countries.

Terminating certain admissions previously authorized under the Biden administration.

Ending federal benefits for some non-citizens.

Deporting individuals deemed security risks or public charges.

Denaturalizing immigrants deemed incompatible with U.S. civic norms.

Trump framed the policy as a means to “allow the U.S. system to fully recover” and reduce what he called “illegal and disruptive populations.”

The announcement comes after Trump reported that one of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot by an Afghan national near the White House had died. Trump described the suspect, who had previously worked with the CIA in his native country, as a “savage monster.” He also blamed the asylum process that allowed Afghans who worked with U.S. forces to arrive by plane, saying it had been ineffective and failed to ensure proper vetting.

“We have no greater national security priority than ensuring that we have full control over the people that enter and remain in our country,” Trump said. “For the most part, we don’t want them.”

