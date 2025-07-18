‘Treasonous Conspiracy’: Gabbard Drops Bombshell Intel Alleging Obama-Directed Coup Against Trump

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released bombshell declassified documents pointing to what she calls a coordinated effort by former President Barack Obama and top intelligence officials to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency.

The newly unsealed evidence, which Gabbard described as a “treasonous conspiracy,” includes admissions that Russia did not hack the 2016 election—contrary to years of official narrative—and that the Steele dossier, known to be fraudulent, was nevertheless used by then-FBI Director James Comey to justify surveillance and investigations.

According to the documents, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper helped embed the false Russia narrative within the intelligence community while silencing or punishing internal dissent. Corporate media outlets allegedly played a key role in laundering government-fed disinformation to the public, further legitimizing what Gabbard described as an “insurrectionist” operation to remove Trump from office.

In a damning thread published to X, Gabbard declared: “Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.”

The thread read:

“For months preceding the 2016 election, the Intelligence Community shared a consensus view: Russia lacked the intent and capability to hack U.S. elections.

“But weeks after President Trump’s historic 2016 victory defeating Hillary Clinton, everything changed.”

“On December 8, 2016, IC officials prepared an assessment for the President’s Daily Brief, finding that Russia ‘did not impact recent U.S. election results’ by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure.

“Before it could reach the President, it was abruptly pulled ‘based on new guidance.’ This key intelligence assessment was never published.

“The next day, top national security officials, including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan and DNI James Clapper, gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months.”

“Obama officials immediately leaned on their allies in the media to advance their falsehoods. Anonymous IC sources leaked classified information to the Washington Post and others that Russia had intervened to hack the election in Trump’s favor.

“On January 6, 2017, just days before President Trump took office, DNI Clapper unveiled the Obama-directed politicized assessment, a gross weaponization of intelligence that laid the groundwork for a years-long coup intended to subvert President Trump’s entire presidency.

“According to whistleblower emails shared with us today, we know Clapper and Brennan used the baseless discredited Steele Dossier as a source to push this false narrative in the intelligence assessment.”

Gabbard went on to say, “These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.

“This betrayal concerns every American. The integrity of our democratic republic demands that every person involved be investigated and brought to justice to prevent this from ever happening again.

“I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.”

Noting that the goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people, Gabbard said, “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.”

All documents have been handed over to the Department of Justice for criminal referral.