“Travesty”: Conor McGregor Warns Trump of Immigration Threats to Ireland

“It’s high time America was made aware of what’s going on in Ireland.”

Staff Writer Mar 18, 2025

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor met with former President Donald Trump at the White House on St. Patrick’s Day to discuss urgent concerns about immigration and its impact on the Irish population. McGregor characterized the relationship between Ireland and the United States as a sibling dynamic, urging the U.S. to support its “little brother.”

Prior to the meeting with the President, McGregor accompanied the U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, where he emphasized the need to bring attention to the challenges facing the Irish people. “I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. It’ll be music to the people of Ireland’s ears. Never on the main stage have the issues the people of Ireland face been spoken about. Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland,” he stated.

Noting, “It’s high time America was made aware of what’s going on in Ireland.”

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty,” he stated. “Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running rampant in the country.”

McGregor expressed alarm over the rising tide of immigration, claiming it has led to the displacement of Irish citizens in their own communities. “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop; they have become a minority in one swoop,” he asserted.

He emphasized the need for awareness among the 40 million Irish Americans, stating, “If we don’t address these issues, there will be no place to come home and visit.”

McGregor’s remarks reflect a growing concern among many in Ireland regarding immigration policies and their implications for the future of Ireland and Irish identity.

The country, with a population of 5.3 million (2023), is grappling with a migrant crisis fueled by a sharp rise in asylum seekers and economic migrants, straining its housing and public services amid an existing shortage of up to 256,000 homes and a homelessness crisis affecting over 14,000 people.

Since 2022, net migration has surged, with 149,200 immigrants arriving between April 2023 and April 2024, driven partly by refugees from Ukraine (over 100,000 since the war began) and others crossing from the UK to avoid its Rwanda deportation policy.

The government is struggling to provide shelter—leaving over 1,700 asylum seekers unhoused in tent cities—while facing criticism for slow deportations (less than 100 of 7,300 refused since 2023) and inadequate infrastructure investment, exacerbating public frustration over a strained healthcare system and rising living costs.

