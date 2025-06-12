Tommy Robinson: “The Fall of Britain is Linked to the Decline of Christianity”

In a recent appearance on The PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, British activist Tommy Robinson argued that the decline of Christianity is directly linked to the societal and cultural decay in Britain.

Robinson spoke candidly about his own journey of faith. Raised in a Catholic household by his mother, he admitted he initially rejected religious belief. However, in light of what he perceives as mounting attacks on Christianity and the broader collapse of British society, Robinson said he has re-embraced his Christian identity.

“I’m a Christian. I used to say that I didn’t believe, my mum was Catholic,” Robinson explained during the interview. “But as I’ve seen the attacks on Christianity, and I’ve also seen the decay in British society—the fall of Britain has come from the fall of belief.”

Robinson stressed that Christianity has historically been the foundation of British identity and the nation’s success, asserting that the nation’s prosperity and appeal to immigrants was built on Christian values.

“What built Great Britain? Christianity. What built everything about our nation that everyone wants to come to it… was built on Christianity,” Robinson stated.

He also expressed concern that the erosion of Christian beliefs has left a cultural and spiritual void, which, in his view, has been filled with harmful influences.

“Since that descended, since that has been coming under attack, since people have left it, it’s left a void. And that void is being filled,” he said.

Robinson urged Britons to reconnect with their Christian roots, emphasising that even for those who don’t subscribe to religious beliefs, the nation’s identity and success are inseparable from Christianity.

“I say to some people, even if you don’t believe in Christianity…that’s what built us as a nation. That must be protected. That’s part of our identity,” Robinson asserted.

WATCH: