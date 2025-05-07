To the Right of Genghis Khan

I have not encountered anyone further to the right than me, and I can state unequivocally that the “horseshoe theory” is false.

I’m often asked (mainly in DMs) what my political orientation is. Yes, my bio says that I’m a Catholic apologist, and I’ve referred to myself repeatedly here and there as a “reactionary” but they’re not very specific terms.

I think the two are perfectly adequate descriptively, but I can see how some clarification might be helpful.

At university, I was on the left, as many people are. As Churchill put it, Show me a young man who isn’t on the left and I’ll show you a man without a heart. Show me an older man who isn’t on the right and I’ll show you a man without a brain.

I moved through the usual, unimaginative pathway; from left to libertarian, to conservative, to various manifestations of the hard right. I communicated with most of the leading luminaries of the Alt-Right when they were at their zenith, but otherwise kept a low profile.

Now my position is simple. I don’t have one.

Wait… don’t dismiss me so fast. There’s a point, and it’s the same reason I consider myself to be further to the right than all of you, and it’s this:

You all believe that your methods will bring about either a lessening of the symptoms we suffer from, a restoration of some lost epoch, or the construction of a full-blown utopia.

I don’t. Only people to the left of me do that.

The only thing that can save our society… is its destruction. Its total obliteration.

Its ending.

There’s no knowing what would come after. Probably a period of profound disturbance, violence, darkness and suffering.

Wars. Famine. Disease. Death. Death on a vast scale.

It’s not a cheerful vision, I grant you. But it has the virtue of realism. This society, such as it is, doesn’t want to survive. Like all late-stage empires, it is seemingly compelled by some inner inertia to make things worse the nearer the end looms.

All of you believe that there’s a system or a method or some other thing, some techne as the ancient Greeks would have referred to it, that could prevent the vase from falling to the ground and shattering.

I’m seemingly the only guy standing there in the corner, looking at all of you scrabbling and fighting over it, left and right, and all I can think to do is pick up a bat and shatter it before your disbelieving eyes.

If society is allowed to die now, before western lands have been irreversibly changed, after the following dark period, whatever comes next is bound to be better than what is now.

This loathsome, insipid, idiotic epoch.

“But what about all of the finely-balanced economic and technical structures that will collapse along with it?” You’ll ask.

Let them. I’m something of a Kaczynskite in the sense that I think technology has only served to harm the human experience from around the 18th Century onward.

Christ himself advised against it, insisting instead that we should live as nature does, without seeking to control everything, because if we don’t, in the end, we are always the ones who wind up being deprived of our freedom.

Whatever comes next, comes next. I have faith. I know my children and their children will lead their lives in the manner in which they were always intended. We’ve taken steps to make our family resilient. So should you.

Stop trying to control that which is beyond controlling. We cannot make good that which is terminal.

…but we can turn off the life support.