Image
Culture ·Opinion

To the Right of Genghis Khan

"Being a pure accelerationist in a time of passionate belief."

Michael MacConnell May 7, 2025

I have not encountered anyone further to the right than me, and I can state unequivocally that the “horseshoe theory” is false.

I’m often asked (mainly in DMs) what my political orientation is. Yes, my bio says that I’m a Catholic apologist, and I’ve referred to myself repeatedly here and there as a “reactionary” but they’re not very specific terms.

I think the two are perfectly adequate descriptively, but I can see how some clarification might be helpful. 

At university, I was on the left, as many people are. As Churchill put it, Show me a young man who isn’t on the left and I’ll show you a man without a heart. Show me an older man who isn’t on the right and I’ll show you a man without a brain.

I moved through the usual, unimaginative pathway; from left to libertarian, to conservative, to various manifestations of the hard right. I communicated with most of the leading luminaries of the Alt-Right when they were at their zenith, but otherwise kept a low profile.

Now my position is simple. I don’t have one.

Wait… don’t dismiss me so fast. There’s a point, and it’s the same reason I consider myself to be further to the right than all of you, and it’s this:

You all believe that your methods will bring about either a lessening of the symptoms we suffer from, a restoration of some lost epoch, or the construction of a full-blown utopia.

I don’t. Only people to the left of me do that.

The only thing that can save our society… is its destruction. Its total obliteration. 

Its ending.

There’s no knowing what would come after. Probably a period of profound disturbance, violence, darkness and suffering. 

Wars. Famine. Disease. Death. Death on a vast scale.

It’s not a cheerful vision, I grant you. But it has the virtue of realism. This society, such as it is, doesn’t want to survive. Like all late-stage empires, it is seemingly compelled by some inner inertia to make things worse the nearer the end looms.

All of you believe that there’s a system or a method or some other thing, some techne as the ancient Greeks would have referred to it, that could prevent the vase from falling to the ground and shattering.

I’m seemingly the only guy standing there in the corner, looking at all of you scrabbling and fighting over it, left and right, and all I can think to do is pick up a bat and shatter it before your disbelieving eyes.

If society is allowed to die now, before western lands have been irreversibly changed, after the following dark period, whatever comes next is bound to be better than what is now. 

This loathsome, insipid, idiotic epoch. 

“But what about all of the finely-balanced economic and technical structures that will collapse along with it?” You’ll ask. 

Let them. I’m something of a Kaczynskite in the sense that I think technology has only served to harm the human experience from around the 18th Century onward. 

Christ himself advised against it, insisting instead that we should live as nature does, without seeking to control everything, because if we don’t, in the end, we are always the ones who wind up being deprived of our freedom.

Whatever comes next, comes next. I have faith. I know my children and their children will lead their lives in the manner in which they were always intended. We’ve taken steps to make our family resilient. So should you. 

Stop trying to control that which is beyond controlling. We cannot make good that which is terminal.

…but we can turn off the life support.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
US State Department Calls Out Australia for Online Censorship

US State Department Calls Out Australia for Online Censorship

"Even when content may be objectionable, censorship undermines democracy, suppresses political opponents, and degrades public safety," the statement continued.
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025
Outrage Over Labour’s Move to Exempt Indian Workers from UK Taxes

Outrage Over Labour’s Move to Exempt Indian Workers from UK Taxes

"The deal effectively makes it about 20% cheaper for companies to employ Indian workers over British ones," Farage said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025
Zuckerberg Envisions AI Friends to Fill Growing Loneliness Gap

Zuckerberg Envisions AI Friends to Fill Growing Loneliness Gap

"Think as the personalization loop kicks in and the AI just starts to get to know you better and better, I think that will just be really compelling."
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025
Does Having Children Guarantee the Future?

Does Having Children Guarantee the Future?

"...you can have all the children you want, but if God’s favour is not on your side, you will still lose the future."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMay 7, 2025
Evangelist Killed in Eastern Uganda After Leading Muslims to Christ

Evangelist Killed in Eastern Uganda After Leading Muslims to Christ

"This attack adds to a growing list of Christian persecution incidents in Uganda, particularly in areas with large Muslim populations."
By
by Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Trump Bans Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research

Trump Bans Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research

"The order explicitly blocks federal funds from supporting foreign research that could contribute to future pandemics."
By
by Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Was Australia’s Election “Rigged”?

Was Australia’s Election “Rigged”?

It's a question people are asking. Let's try to answer it, because if you misdiagnose the problem, you'll look for the wrong cure.
By
by Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Seven Positive Outcomes from the 2025 Election Disaster

Seven Positive Outcomes from the 2025 Election Disaster

"Contrary to accusations, the LNP didn’t lose because of President Donald Trump, they lost because they didn’t learn enough from him."
By
by Rod LampardMay 6, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool
Authorised by B Davis, Lithgow, NSW

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.