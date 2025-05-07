Image
Abortion ·Australia ·News & Commentary

Thousands Rally Against NSW Abortion Bill That Could Force Christians Out of Healthcare System

"The legislation is designed to force Christians and Christian hospitals out of the healthcare system," former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said.

Staff Writer May 8, 2025

Thousands of Australians, healthcare workers, doctors, politicians, pastors, and concerned citizens rallied outside New South Wales Parliament on Wednesday night to protest new abortion legislation sponsored by the NSW Greens. The bill, which passed in the Legislative Council with a vote of 24 in favour and 16 against, could force Christian healthcare workers out of the system, lead to the closure of Christian hospitals, and compel all health professionals to be involved in abortion services, even against their moral objections.

Approximately 10,000 people gathered outside Parliament to demand that Premier Chris Minns block the bill. The rally was organised by pro-life advocate Dr. Joanna Howe and took place immediately after the vote. Libertarian Member of the NSW Parliament, John Ruddick, addressed the crowd, expressing his disappointment that five members of the National Party in the upper house had voted with the Greens in favour of the abortion bill.

Ruddick said, “I can tell you most of the Liberal Party members in there did vote the way you wanted them to vote. And so did Mark Latham, Rod Roberts, and the Shooters. But I was very surprised and shocked, and disappointed—the five members of the Nationals Party all voted with the Greens, and they’ve done this before on transgender issues. I’ve been reading in the paper lately, ‘Oh, the National Party is more conservative than the Liberal Party.’ I don’t see it in the New South Wales Legislative Council.”

Ruddick continued, “Whatever happens tonight, we really have to mobilise the pro-life movement in this country because we often hear about the most vulnerable in society… Well, it’s very obvious who wins that competition: It’s the little baby in the womb. Because the little baby is voiceless and defenceless. We know they want to grow, we know they want to live, because they keep growing, and every single person here had a mother who said, ‘I want to keep this child.’”

Ruddick also spoke about the “baby drought” in Australia, calling for more encouragement for life, not abortion: “It’s a massive crisis. We should be encouraging babies, not aborting them.”

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott also spoke at the event, condemning the legislation for assaulting the fundamental freedom of conscience. “Freedom of conscience should be at the heart of any decent, civilised society. This legislation is a fundamental assault on freedom of conscience,” Abbott said. He further criticised the legislation for extending healthcare providers’ obligations from referrals to facilitating abortions, even for those with moral objections.

Abbott described the bill as an attempt to push Christians and religious hospitals out of the healthcare system. “It is absolutely shameful that the Minns Government is using government time to force this Greens bill through the parliament. Particularly after it gave repeated assurances that this would not happen. So shame on the Minns Government.”

Dr. Joanna Howe also addressed the crowd, expressing frustration over the rushed passage of the bill. “There has been a complete breach of trust from Chris Minns and New South Wales Labor in rushing this bill through parliament this week,” Howe said. “We are here to say to Chris Minns and Labor, this is not good enough, and we will never forget. We are standing up for our children and for our country…”

Abbott later appeared on Sky News, where he expanded on his concerns about the bill’s potential impact on healthcare professionals. “It’s trying to force health professionals with a conscientious objection to abortion to facilitate—not just to refer—but to actually facilitate people having abortions,” Abbott told host Peta Credlin. “If this bill becomes law, it will be another unhappy milestone in the driving of Christianity into our private places and the banishing of Christianity from our public life.”

Family First leader Lyle Shelton also criticised the bill on X, saying, “Shame on the Nationals. ‘Most’ Liberals voted against it, that’s good. But it should never have been a conscience vote to trash the consciences of pro-life doctors.”

Shelton announced that Family First will run in the next NSW election, planning to target Liberals and Nationals who voted for the bill.

Photo: Right to Life NSW

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
US Supreme Court Backs Trump Taking Transgenderism Out of the Military

US Supreme Court Backs Trump Taking Transgenderism Out of the Military

"No more pronouns, no more climate change obsession, no more emergency vaccine mandates, no more dudes in dresses. We're done with that sh-t."
By
by Rod LampardMay 8, 2025
US State Department Calls Out Australia for Online Censorship

US State Department Calls Out Australia for Online Censorship

"Even when content may be objectionable, censorship undermines democracy, suppresses political opponents, and degrades public safety," the statement continued.
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025
To the Right of Genghis Khan

To the Right of Genghis Khan

"Being a pure accelerationist in a time of passionate belief."
By
by Michael MacConnellMay 7, 2025
Outrage Over Labour’s Move to Exempt Indian Workers from UK Taxes

Outrage Over Labour’s Move to Exempt Indian Workers from UK Taxes

"The deal effectively makes it about 20% cheaper for companies to employ Indian workers over British ones," Farage said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025
Zuckerberg Envisions AI Friends to Fill Growing Loneliness Gap

Zuckerberg Envisions AI Friends to Fill Growing Loneliness Gap

"Think as the personalization loop kicks in and the AI just starts to get to know you better and better, I think that will just be really compelling."
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025
Does Having Children Guarantee the Future?

Does Having Children Guarantee the Future?

"...you can have all the children you want, but if God’s favour is not on your side, you will still lose the future."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMay 7, 2025
Evangelist Killed in Eastern Uganda After Leading Muslims to Christ

Evangelist Killed in Eastern Uganda After Leading Muslims to Christ

"This attack adds to a growing list of Christian persecution incidents in Uganda, particularly in areas with large Muslim populations."
By
by Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Trump Bans Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research

Trump Bans Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research

"The order explicitly blocks federal funds from supporting foreign research that could contribute to future pandemics."
By
by Staff WriterMay 6, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool
Authorised by B Davis, Lithgow, NSW

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.