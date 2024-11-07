This Really Has Been an Incredible Political Landslide

Last night I posted a brief piece on the massive Trump win in the US elections. But with a few friends over watching – and celebrating – the results, I could not long dwell on things in my article. So now I can spend a bit more time on the big Republican victory. Of course, commentary on this by myself and others will continue for some weeks now, but a few more election reflections can be offered here.

What we had last night was a win of Mega Maga proportions. Counting still continues, but it could be a clean sweep of the Presidency, the Senate, and the House. It was a massive red wave, and very few expected such a trouncing of the radical left and the woke wonders Kamala and Tim – and Joe as well.

We now clearly have a new Republican Party, a new conservative coalition, and a new American political landscape. This is clearly not your grandfather’s Republican party. Trump has formed a whole new coalition that is broad-based and incredibly effective. It should be the start of a whole new movement, including perhaps two full terms for Vance after Trump steps down in four years’ time.

What the Dems had was a fact problem, not a messaging problem. Living on lies, hatred, and ultra-hardcore leftist talking points – buttressed by brainless celebs – was NOT what the American people were interested in. They daily faced the facts of four years of Joe and Kamala: broken borders, crime running out of control, the growing inability to feed the family and pay the bills, and heightened international insecurity, to name just a few realities. It was facts like these that the electorate clung to, not the crapola from the Kamala and lamestream media spin team.

The arrogance, lies, moral posturing and insanity of the Dems, Kamala and the MSM have been just too revolting for most Americans to stomach. They got so sick and tired of all the hatred and name-calling. Calling your opponent and his supporters Hitler, Nazis, fascists, garbage, racists, and all the rest has been just so nauseatingly insulting to the majority of voters.

The loony left, as expected, is going absolutely bonkers. They really cannot believe that the clear majority of Americans want absolutely nothing to do with their failed, hyper-radical woke agenda items, and now they are having a major meltdown. Some schools are actually offering students a day off so they can “grieve” over this loss. Idjuts!

The pollsters, once again, got it wrong, and the legacy media is now all but dead and buried. No one believes them anymore, and they are so far out of touch with ordinary Americans that very few are paying them any attention any longer. The MSM is toast, just as is Joe, Kamala and Tim.

The Marxist left in America has been dealt a heavy blow, while the patriotic, pro-family and pro-faith American conservative movement is on a roll. Americans said no not just to Joe, Kamala and Tim, but to their overlords, Obama, Hillary and Pelosi – and behind them, George Soros.

Many commentators have already come out with great pieces on this historic win. Let me feature snippets from just some of them:

Niall Ferguson: “The Resurrection of Donald J. Trump. Trump’s victory is a blow to political lawfare, critical race theory, woke campuses, legacy media, and Hollywood. It’s a win for a new generation of builders like Elon Musk.”

Melanie Phillips: “The election result is by any standard extraordinary. This is a man whom the left has spent the past eight years trying to destroy through every possible means other than a stake through the heart. He was subjected to an attempted rolling coup, impeachment (twice), lawfare prosecutions and legal harassment. He was found guilty of sexual assault and improperly reporting hush money payments. His house was raided over official documents that, like Joe Biden, he had taken home. He was defamed non-stop with malicious distortions of his comments and claims that he was a Nazi, fascist, and dictator who would destroy democracy. Then he survived a would-be assassin’s bullet. Yet Trump and the Republicans have now come through to win the presidency, the Senate and the popular vote. Moreover, in every constituency that the Democrats had assumed was their own and in which they were confident they had the vote sewn up — African-Americans, Hispanics and other minorities, women, young people, first-time voters — Trump actually increased his support and crushed his opponent.”

Konstantin Kisin: “Americans love their country and want it to be the best in the world. America is a nation of people who conquered a continent. They love strength. They love winning. Any leader who appeals to that has an automatic advantage. Unlike Europeans, Americans have not accepted managed decline. They don’t have Net Zero here, they believe in producing their own energy and making it as cheap as possible because they know that their prosperity depends on it.”

Matt Walsh: “Americans have decided that power belongs to people who are honest, talented, and capable—innovators, pioneers, and real leaders. They believe that someone like Elon Musk, who has proven himself as a visionary, deserves a larger role in shaping the country. Musk is a man who has changed the game by catching rocket boosters in mid-air, creating self-driving cars, and restoring free speech to social media. Americans aren’t interested in whether he checks the right diversity boxes—they care about results and merit. Americans made it clear that they don’t want to reward mediocrity and deception. They don’t want to empower the worst elements of the vast government bureaucracy, who installed a clearly incompetent candidate without any democratic process whatsoever. They want to reward builders and innovators instead. Now, for the first time in ages, those people actually get a shot to do the hard work of fixing this country. Thank God.”

Dr. Alveda King, niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“POTUS 47 remains steady through death threats, opposition, impeachments, and arrests. Yet God is doing a mighty work in this world through Donald J. Trump. We are grateful that many people of faith have a champion who will continue to fight for us. Now, as we look forward, with all hands on deck, we have a responsibility to hold our leaders on all levels accountable to do the work of restoring America to that shining city on a hill.”

Brendan O’Neill: “So now we know what happens when you sneer at voters as ‘garbage’. When you view them as ‘deplorables’. When you treat them as the dim stooges of demagoguery, the playthings of powerful men. When you brand them ‘low information’ and chortle in your coffee houses about how Donald Trump is ‘preying’ on their ‘hazy understanding’ of political affairs. What happens is that they don’t vote for you. The past 24 hours in the United States have been nothing short of extraordinary. This is the revenge of the deplorables, to borrow the slur Hillary Clinton used in 2016, the first time Trump rose to power. Half of Trump’s supporters belong to a ‘basket of deplorables’, she infamously said. They’re ‘racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic’, she sniffed. Voters rose up against those elitist defamations in 2016, and they rose up against them again yesterday.”

Judi McLeod, Editor of the Canada Free Press: “Today brings a bright day full of hope—not just for America, but for the entire Western World, which would not be in existence without America. The torment of tyranny is in serious decline at long last, making the future of children and grandchildren brighter and ever more secure. After months of incessant media ‘polls’ proclaiming that Kamala Harris would be elected president, Donald Trump was elected November 5th, in an undeniable landslide.”

Ben Shapiro: “I think that what you’re seeing is a breakdown of much of the identity politics that the Democratic Party has relied upon for voter turnout for several election cycles at this point. They were counting on a very heavy break in the Hispanic vote in favor of Kamala Harris. That doesn’t seem to be materializing. The shift in the Hispanic community toward President Trump – toward Republicans more broadly – is quite real.”

National Review, editors: “The appeal of Trump’s working-class politics has crossed racial and ethnic lines and led to a more robustly multiracial GOP coalition. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have taken the majority with some room to spare, and the chances are good, although we may not know for weeks, that the GOP will hold the House, too. The big night is a tribute to Trump’s compelling political persona and the acumen of his campaign, which sought out these voters and succeeded in getting them. For most Republicans, Trump’s legendary status has only grown over the last 24 hours. It’s important to keep in mind, though, that the necessary predicate of this achievement was the failure of the Biden presidency and the lunacy of contemporary progressivism, as well as the manifest inadequacies of the incumbent’s emergency replacement as nominee, Kamala Harris. Biden promised to be a competent, normal, and unifying president, and was none of the above. He blew up the border, botched the Afghanistan withdrawal, and presided over a period of elevated inflation.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: “Donald J. Trump’s victory in the electoral competition for the presidency of the United States of America constitutes a historic moment in the dramatic events of the present and marks a formidable setback for the criminal plan of the New World Order. I express my warmest congratulations to President Trump, while I thank Our Lord for having prevented the United States and the Western world from definitively falling into the tentacles of the deep state and globalist tyranny.”

Jair Bolsonaro: “Today, we witness the resurgence of a true warrior. A man who, even after facing a brutal electoral process in 2020 and an unjustifiable judicial persecution, has risen again, as few in history have managed to do. Against all opposition from globalists and the deep state, Donald Trump will return to the Presidency of the United States of America to complete his mission: restore the greatness of his nation, protect the interests of his people, and work toward a world that is freer, more peaceful, and more secure.”

Dr. Robert J. Pacienza, President of Coral Ridge Ministries: “The election outcome nationally, and in Florida with the defeat of Amendment 4, shows what happens when the church is mobilized—when concerned Christians speak and act publicly on behalf of their biblically informed consciences. One takeaway from last night is that America is growing weary of progressive, woke, Marxist ideology. It offers no hope. Just chaos. I believe America is hungry for new answers, new solutions, a new direction, a new message. Donald Trump is championing a new direction for our nation but, ultimately, the message most needed today is the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House: “We can secure our borders, prioritize the needs of Americans above foreigners, promote investment and opportunity through the tax code, return to American energy dominance, dramatically reduce regulations, expand school choice, end the woke agenda, and restore fiscal sanity to Washington—among other pressing items,” read Speaker Johnson’s letter. The American people have shown by their votes that they are ready to turn from the misery of the past four years and embark on a brighter, bolder path that is marked not by big government, bureaucratic control, poverty, inflation and wokeness—but by liberty, security, strength, prosperity and opportunity.

Melissa Mackenzie, publisher of The American Spectator: “More than any other group, the media loses with a Trump win. Their very existence is an in-kind contribution to Kamala Harris. The sheer force of will of the American people to ignore these biased bigots is amazing. By all accounts, anyone watching network or cable news would vote Kamala. The newscasts were a constant stream of anti-Trump bile. And still, the American people voted for Donald Trump. The media lost their credibility and lost their power to sway anything. Americans don’t trust them. They deserved to lose. Watching their oblivious comments and blank stares tonight was gratifying.”

George Christensen: “Donald Trump’s victory was a historic populist resurgence against the entrenched globalist elite, with 301 electoral college votes and a popular vote win of over 72.4 million Americans. The establishment’s efforts—lawfare, media smears, Big Tech censorship, and corrupt tactics—were exposed and rejected by American patriots who rallied for freedom and accountability.”

Lyle Shelton: “A reprieve for the US and the West from a leftist project that is managing social and economic decline. The challenge is to not go back to sleep but to consolidate and rebuild. Better days lie ahead but courage will be needed. Time to step up.”

Amen to all that – it is so good to be unburdened by what has been.