Culture ·News & Commentary

Theology Has Public Consequences

"Theology does not remain private; it works itself out in culture, institutions, and public life."

Staff Writer Dec 17, 2025

Australian MP Andrew Hastie recently observed that “theology has public consequences,” and that statement is profoundly true. It is true not only of Islam, but of every worldview and system of thought—because theology is inescapable.

Even the most ardent atheistic or materialist system begins with a theological claim: a definition of who God is, or a denial of who He is. That foundational claim shapes everything that follows. It determines a system’s moral framework, its definition of the good, and its understanding of law, authority, and human purpose.

Every system, without exception, has a defining theos at its core. To identify the god of a society, one need only identify its ultimate source of law. Whatever is treated as the supreme authority—God, the state, the individual, reason, or power—functions as that society’s deity.

This is why societies shaped by Islam look fundamentally different from those shaped by Christianity, and why societies shaped by Christianity differ profoundly from those shaped by atheistic humanism. Theology does not remain private; it works itself out in culture, institutions, and public life.

The advantage we possess today is hindsight. We can look across history and around the world and examine the fruit of each system. We can observe how each “god” rewards its obedient followers—whether the god of Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, humanism, Marxism, communism, or Christianity.

The principle is ancient and unavoidable: you reap what you sow. The god you serve will determine the blessings—or the curses—you bring upon yourself and your society.

The evidence is before us. The conclusion should be obvious.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

