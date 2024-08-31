Image

The Wolf and the Lamb

“The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny…”

By Staff Writer Aug 31, 2024

In a classic Aesop’s Fable that still resonates through the ages, a wolf seeks to justify his predatory intentions by fabricating charges against an innocent lamb. As the wolf invents reasons to excuse his cruelty, the lamb’s attempts at logical defense fall on deaf ears. This fable underscores a timeless truth: The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny.

A WOLF, meeting with a lamb astray from the fold, resolved not to lay violent hands on him, but to find some plea, which should justify to the lamb himself, his right to eat him.

He then addressed him: Sirrah, last year you grossly insulted me.

Indeed, bleated the lamb in a mournful tone of voice: I was not then born.

Then said the wolf: You feed in my pasture.

No, good sir, replied the lamb: I have not yet tasted grass.

Again said the wolf: You drink of my well.

No, exclaimed the lamb: I never yet drank water, for as yet my mother’s milk is both food and drink to me.

Upon which the wolf seized him and ate him up, saying: Well! I won’t remain supper-less, even though you refute every one of my imputations.

Moral: The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny, and it is useless for the innocent to try by reasoning to get justice, when the oppressor is fully intent on being unjust.

Aesop’s Fables

Image

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

