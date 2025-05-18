The War on the Family Is a War on the Nation

The family is the most fundamental and foundational unit of society. As such, the future of a nation is directly tied to the stability of the family. When the family begins to break down, society begins to unravel.

At its core, the family is not only a private institution but also the bedrock on which all other societal structures are built—church, state, and culture. When the family weakens, the fabric of society begins to fray. Church, state, and culture not only devolve into distortions of what they once were, but also become increasingly difficult to preserve.

The family is much more than merely a domestic unit. It is the starting block of life and the primary environment in which individuals are initially cultivated, educated, and shaped. It is here that their values, traditions, and moral convictions begin to form. It is here, in the home and within the family, that every sense of responsibility first takes root, shaping the individual for the rest of their life. The moral compass must be tuned early if individuals are to properly navigate life and pass on these values to the next generation.

It is within the context of the family that individuals develop a meaningful sense of right and wrong, responsibility, and community. If the family fails to lay this necessary foundation early on, society at large will suffer the consequences. A breakdown in the family is the shortest route to a breakdown in the larger societal structures that rest upon it. Morally weakened individuals will cultivate morally compromised communities, which in turn will result in weakened nations.

One of the most damaging consequences of a disintegrating family structure is the erosion of established moral values. A family lacking a clear, Christian moral foundation is unable to pass these principles on to future generations. The result is often the rise of individuals who contribute little to society, rather than those who help sustain its well-being.

A society will only be as moral, honest, and stable as the average family. As such, a godless family leads to a godless society. Without strong families, individuals will be left to navigate their way through a world increasingly devoid of moral clarity. Without Christianity in particular, individuals—and therefore society at large—will be vulnerable to ideological movements that seek to redefine not only what is moral, but also what is true. These corrosive ideologies will subsequently erode societal norms, resulting in nation-undermining concepts such as multiculturalism, which fragments communities and results in a nation of strangers.

Nations can—and have—survived a multitude of challenges, whether economic crises, world wars, or natural disasters. But no nation can withstand the collapse of the family unit. As the family goes, so goes the nation. Faltering societies consist of faltering families. Broken homes result in a social decay that spreads to every level of a community, whether it be politics, religion, or economics. Communities are only as orderly and unified as the families they largely consist of. A family that cannot maintain order and unity will not produce a unified or orderly community.

Societal disorder becomes inevitable, and it is then that the state must intervene in an effort to enforce some form of social cohesion. As R.J. Rushdoony rightly warned, “The collapse of the family leads inevitably to the rise of the state.” The more dysfunctional the family, the less likely it is that the products of those families will depend on their own families. As such, dysfunctional families create citizens increasingly dependent on the state to provide what the family once did: security, care, provision, and a sense of emotional and financial stability. This dynamic shifts power away from the family and places it in the hands of an ever-growing authoritarian state. The greater the dependency on the state, the greater the authority the state exercises over the individual.

Authoritarian governments have always been aware of man’s tendency to depend on the stability of the state in the absence of a stable home. Often, they have exploited this fact by propagating family-deteriorating ideologies, redefining the institution, and alienating children from their parents at a young age. However, the state cannot intrude into the home without undermining the family, thus undermining the nation itself.

As such, to preserve a moral and just society, one must protect the family unit—from both internal and external threats. At a time when the traditional family is under siege, it is more important than ever to recognise its fundamental role in the preservation of civilisation. To protect a nation, one must protect the family. If we allow the family to deteriorate—whether through cultural shifts, government overreach, or the decline of moral standards—we risk the collapse of the nation itself: either into oblivion through fragmentation, or into the forced conformity and order that can only be maintained through absolute authoritarianism.

Healthy families create healthy societies—free from fragmentation, moral decay, and government intrusion. The health of the family is the health of the nation. A nation that fails to prioritise family life will eventually find itself facing worsening social, cultural, and political crises. With this in mind, we can clearly identify the efforts to undermine the home: manufacturing discontent in marriages; making husbands and fathers, wives and mothers appear interchangeable or superfluous; severing the connection between parent and child; and fostering a greater dependency on the state to provide for every basic necessity of life.

If we are to secure the future, we must begin by strengthening and protecting the family, because a nation will only be as strong as the families and communities that comprise it.