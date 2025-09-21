Image
The Trojan Horse in Canberra: Albanese’s CDC Bill Hands the WHO the Keys to Australia

"If these Bills pass, Canberra will no longer answer to the Australian people with health policy. It will answer to Geneva."

George Christensen Sep 22, 2025

The Albanese Government is pushing legislation that would establish an Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC). The name sounds harmless, but don’t be fooled. This is a Trojan Horse, a vehicle to smuggle the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty and radical “One Health” agenda into Australian law.

Under the Bills now before Parliament, the CDC would be run by an unelected Director-General. This single official would hold extraordinary powers: to sign deals with foreign governments and WHO bodies without a parliamentary vote; to compel Australians and businesses to hand over private data, with penalties for refusal; to share that data across borders despite other laws; to declare “emergencies” that restrict movement, work, and even worship; and to hide controversial decisions behind sweeping secrecy clauses.

This is not health protection. This is control.

The most dangerous part is the WHO’s “One Health” doctrine built into the plan. Under One Health, “public health” no longer means fighting disease. It ropes in climate change, land use, farming, food production and livestock. That means the CDC could intervene not only in your medical choices but in what you grow, what you eat, and how you live, all under the banner of health.

We have seen where this road leads. During COVID, the WHO shielded China while pushing lockdowns, mandates, and restrictions that devastated families, businesses and churches around the world. Now, the Albanese Government wants to lock Australia into that failing model permanently, with less accountability and more sweeping power.

This is nothing less than globalist overreach dressed up in a lab coat. It is a direct assault on sovereignty, privacy, and democracy. If these Bills pass, Canberra will no longer answer to the Australian people with health policy. It will answer to Geneva.

The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee is now examining the CDC Bills. Public submissions are open until this Friday, 26 September 2025. That means Australians have just days to speak up.

If the public floods the inquiry with opposition, this Trojan Horse can be stopped before it rolls through the gates. If we stay silent, we risk a future where every “health emergency” becomes an excuse for permanent surveillance, censorship, and control.

CitizenGO has a petition that doubles as a submission to the Senate Inquiry that readers can sign here.

This is a turning point. Australia can either defend its freedom and sovereignty or surrender them to unelected global bureaucrats. The choice is still ours, but only if we act now.

