The Telegraph Warns: Britain Could Be Heading Towards Civil War

"Fast forward five decades, and The Telegraph is sounding the alarm on the very issue Enoch Powell warned about."

Jun 11, 2025

Enoch Powell’s infamous “Rivers of Blood” speech in 1968, which predicted chaos and civil unrest due to uncontrolled immigration, was met with scorn and condemnation. Powell, a Conservative MP, argued that the growing immigrant populations were sowing the seeds of cultural division and social collapse in Britain. His words, though castigated as outlandishly racist at the time, now seem eerily prescient in light of growing tensions across the UK.

Fast forward five decades, and The Telegraph is sounding the alarm on the very issue Powell warned about. Annabel Denham’s recent column highlights the brewing storm Powell warned about, claiming that uncontrolled immigration could ignite a cultural and political powder keg in Britain.

Denham points to the growing frustration of the white working class, feeling pressured to sacrifice their identity and values in favour of multiculturalism. “If the white working-class feel they are constantly being expected to sacrifice their culture… it may not be long before they revolt,” Denham writes, citing Professor David Betz from King’s College London.

Professor Betz, an expert in irregular warfare, has argued that Britain is on the brink of a civil conflict. He believes the root causes are internal: the erosion of social cohesion, the rise of nativist sentiment, and the collapse of trust in political institutions. Betz points to the Brexit referendum as a key moment when elites began to ignore the will of the people, accelerating the societal fragmentation.

The current situation is said to mirror troubling events in Northern Ireland and Los Angeles, where rising tensions over immigration enforcement and cultural clashes have sparked violence. Betz warns that Britain faces a similar fate, with increasing hostility between native Britons and migrant communities. He predicts a “dirty war”—a low-intensity, protracted conflict with insurgent tactics targeting urban infrastructure. According to Betz, the urban-rural divide, compounded by identity politics, makes Britain particularly vulnerable to this type of unrest.

Betz’s predictions are grim: he estimates an 87% chance of civil conflict breaking out in at least one European country within five years, with Britain and France most at risk. He sees this conflict driven by rising social fractures, economic stagnation, and cultural tensions. To avoid collapse, Betz advises governments to reorient their security strategies, protect critical infrastructure, and prepare for a long, chaotic conflict.

Betz has written a two-part series on the issue titled Civil War Comes to the West. You can read his articles here and here. Alternatively, Betz was also recently interviewed by Peter Whittle of the New Culture Forum. You can watch that interview below:

What can we do? Sometimes, it feels like the situation is hopeless. We feel powerless to change the course of events. But we can make a difference. It’s often said that Mary, Queen of Scots, feared John Knox more than any other man in her realm—not because he was violent or physically threatening, but because of his relationship with God.

A quote commonly attributed to her is, “I fear John Knox’s prayers more than all the armies of Europe.” Whether or not this quote is historically accurate doesn’t really matter. What’s important is that it captures a deeper truth: the power of a Christian’s prayer. In these uncertain times, let us not settle for the least we can do, but instead, let us offer the most effective thing we can: our prayers.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

