The Resurrection

Today is Resurrection Sunday. Actually, that is not quite true. Every Sunday is resurrection Sunday. There is nothing wrong with celebrating Easter as a unique holiday each year. Nothing wrong with that at all. But the reason Christians began to worship on Sunday, or the first day of the week, instead of the Sabbath day, is because Jesus rose on a Sunday. Sunday, therefore, is the day of the Son.

Now, I know that the name Sunday does not come from the Bible. It actually comes from the pagan name “Solis,” which means Sun; the Germanic word for “Sol” was “Son”. The Greeks and the Romans called the first day of the week the “day of the Sun” or “the day of Sol” (die Solis in Latin or ‘hemera heliou’ in Greek). So, I am aware that the name for Sunday does not come from Christian origins. However, do you think it is a coincidence that God set it up for Jesus to rise again on “the day of the Son”? Friday was the day of the devil, where darkness seemed to reign. The temple curtain was torn in two. The sky literally went dark. The dead wandered about. The disciples stood dejected, defeated and depressed, because their Lord and saviour was dead, nailed to the cross right in front of them. All seemed dark.

But then, three days later on a Sunday, he rose from the grave. A new light shone in the darkness. The light of the world had not been defeated; the light of the world had been defeating sin, death and the devil on behalf of his people. On a Sunday, the Son of God rose again. This is why Christians set aside Sunday to worship the Lord. It is because we know Jesus has risen. Every Sunday is resurrection Sunday. But once a year, we have a special day set aside to remember the day that changed everything. Today, I simply want to show you what we have to look forward to, from 1 Corinthians 15. Let’s see what Paul has to say about our resurrection.

Resurrection is the Gospel Hope (1 Cor. 15:1-11)

Let’s begin by noting the simplicity of the Christian gospel, which Paul reminds us of here:

“Now I would remind you, brothers, of the gospel I preached to you, which you received, in which you stand, 2 and by which you are being saved, if you hold fast to the word I preached to you—unless you believed in vain. 3 For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, 4 that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures, 5 and that he appeared to Cephas, then to the twelve. 6 Then he appeared to more than five hundred brothers at one time, most of whom are still alive, though some have fallen asleep. 7 Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles. 8 Last of all, as to one untimely born, he appeared also to me. 9 For I am the least of the apostles, unworthy to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God. 10 But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace toward me was not in vain. On the contrary, I worked harder than any of them, though it was not I, but the grace of God that is with me. 11 Whether then it was I or they, so we preach and so you believed.” 1 Cor. 15:1-11

This gives us the simple Gospel:

Jesus Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures. Jesus truly died and was buried. Jesus was raised on the third day in accordance with the scriptures. That Jesus appeared to Peter, then the twelve, then the 500 believers, then James, then the other Apostles, and last of all, he appeared to Paul. The grace that comes from believing in Jesus is not without effect, but changes us.

This is the message that Paul took to people, and that they were supposed to believe.

The gospel is really a simple message. Our sin, our rebellion, is made manifest in all our lives. It corrupts every part of us and influences all that we do. In fact, our sinfulness is so much a part of our lives and our fallenness that it even corrupts us in ways we do not fully comprehend. Because of this, we can even make good things into bad things.

Marriage is good, but in our selfishness, we can ruin it and make it a prison, or blow it up completely.

Sex is good, but in our lustfulness, we corrupt how we approach it, and many people have sex with people they should not, or when they should not, or in ways they should not.

Money is good, but in our greed, we become covetous and horrible in our pursuit of it.

Food is good, but in our glutton,y we become obsessed with it and it rules over us.

Faith and religion our good, but in our sinfulnes,s we make them harsh, legalistic and corrupted.

Because we like sheep had gone astray, Christ needed to die to take the punishment that we deserve. And he rose again to make this sure. The resurrection is Christianity. It is the core of our faith. Hence, Resurrection Sunday.

Pity the Fools (vv.12-19)

If Jesus has not been raised from the dead, then we are fools without hope,

“Now if Christ is proclaimed as raised from the dead, how can some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead? 13 But if there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. 14 And if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain. 15 We are even found to be misrepresenting God, because we testified about God that he raised Christ, whom he did not raise if it is true that the dead are not raised. 16 For if the dead are not raised, not even Christ has been raised. 17 And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins. 18 Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished. 19 If in Christ we have hope in this life only, we are of all people most to be pitied.” 1 Cor. 15:12-19

Do you know what Paul would be if he were preaching the resurrection of Jesus, but Jesus had not risen from the dead? He would have been the fool of all fools. As he says here, “19 If in Christ we have hope in this life only, we are of all people most to be pitied.”

Why would he say this? Because Paul was a powerful man before he became a believer. Though young, it was he who gave the approval for the deacon Stephen to be stoned to death. Technically this was illegal, as the Romans reserved the right to all executions, so to do this and get away with it speaks to how powerful he was, “13 For you have heard of my former life in Judaism, how I persecuted the church of God violently and tried to destroy it” (Gal. 1:13). He was also advancing in Judaism ahead of any of his contemporaries, Gal. 1:14, “14 And I was advancing in Judaism beyond many of my own age among my people, so extremely zealous was I for the traditions of my fathers.”

And because of his extreme zeal and hatred for Christianity, it appears he was even promoted to the highest Jewish office of the day, the Sanhedrin Acts 26:9-11:

“I myself was convinced that I ought to do many things in opposing the name of Jesus of Nazareth. 10 And I did so in Jerusalem. I not only locked up many of the saints in prison after receiving authority from the chief priests, but when they were put to death I cast my vote against them. 11 And I punished them often in all the synagogues and tried to make them blaspheme, and in raging fury against them I persecuted them even to foreign cities.” Acts 26:9-11

This point about Paul casting a vote against Christians shows that he was on the Sanhedrin, a powerful Jewish position to have.

Paul was so Christian that we can sometimes actually forget how anti-Christian he originally was. And being anti-Christian was good for him. It got him promoted among his people, and the Jewish people had a lot of power in Rome. How do you think a Jewish man born in Tarsus could have been born with Roman citizenship? There were many avenues of power for a Jewish man who was happy to persecute Christians and work with the Romans.

And you’re telling me that he gave all this up because of a conspiracy with Peter? A conspiracy where he gave up all his power, all his fame, all his favour with his own people. And took on a ministry where he was continually hounded, beaten, imprisoned, shipwrecked, tortured, chased from city to city, and hated by his own people whom he loved desperately?

No, Paul’s example is a testimony both to the power of the gospel to change a man and also to the reality that when he says he saw Jesus alive, he really did. Why would a man who killed people he believed were misrepresenting God start doing that himself? “15 We are even found to be misrepresenting God, because we testified about God that he raised Christ, whom he did not raise if it is true that the dead are not raised.”

Believing that Paul and the Apostles were all in on one big conspiracy to trick people into believing Jesus rose from the dead makes no sense. They didn’t make money from it. They didn’t get kingdoms, fame, fortune, or acclaim. They got persecuted and killed almost to the man. They saw something that changed them, that is for sure.

They Saw The Risen King (vv.20-28)

“But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. 21 For as by a man came death, by a man has come also the resurrection of the dead. 22 For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ shall all be made alive. 23 But each in his own order: Christ the firstfruits, then at his coming those who belong to Christ. 24 Then comes the end, when he delivers the kingdom to God the Father after destroying every rule and every authority and power. 25 For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet. 26 The last enemy to be destroyed is death. 27 For “God has put all things in subjection under his feet.” But when it says, “all things are put in subjection,” it is plain that he is excepted who put all things in subjection under him. 28 When all things are subjected to him, then the Son himself will also be subjected to him who put all things in subjection under him, that God may be all in all.” 1 Cor. 15:20-28

So, as we said, Paul completely flipped his life around after his encounter with Jesus.

I can relate to Paul in a tiny way. I grew up in a Christian home. I went to church, Sunday school, and things that were like a youth group. I even read my Bible on occasion. But I was not a believer. Something happened when I was 12 that turned me away from the church, something to do with a false movement of the Spirit, and I grew more antichurch and antichristian as I got older, as a result.

I can remember debating with my genuine Christian friends about the truth of creation and evolution. I was against creation. I remember going to Bible study with my Christian girlfriend at the time, and debating with her Bible study about the truth of the Bible. I was against it.

I was not just non-Christian, in some ways I was anti-Church, and anti-Christianity, and I argued my position strongly. But then I encountered Jesus, and that all changed. It is probably why I am so vocal in my faith today, no matter who I offend. I have some things to make up for. Paul did even worse, he killed Christians.

What makes someone go from killing Christians to saying, “But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep…”(v.20)?

What makes a man who is anti-Jesus certain that Jesus will conquer all God’s enemies, including death, “For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet. The last enemy to be destroyed is death…”(vv.25-26)?

You know what changes a man like this? The fact that he really did see Jesus alive after having defeated death,

“In this connection I journeyed to Damascus with the authority and commission of the chief priests. 13 At midday, O king, I saw on the way a light from heaven, brighter than the sun, that shone around me and those who journeyed with me. 14 And when we had all fallen to the ground, I heard a voice saying to me in the Hebrew language, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me? It is hard for you to kick against the goads.’ 15 And I said, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ And the Lord said, ‘I am Jesus whom you are persecuting.” Acts 26:12-15

You know what makes death not so scary after all? Seeing someone like Jesus who died so horribly, alive again and standing before you in the sky. This changes your views on everything.

This is something only God can do, hence Paul is confident that Jesus and his Father have got things under control, “28 When all things are subjected to him, then the Son himself will also be subjected to him who put all things in subjection under him, that God may be all in all.” When Jesus is finished defeating his enemies, he will place himself under his Father again and rest on his throne.

Avoid Foolish Ways (vv. 29-34)

Because Paul is certain that Jesus rose from the dead, and that he will rise from the dead, he is completely fine with missing out on things in this life,

“29 Otherwise, what do people mean by being baptized on behalf of the dead? If the dead are not raised at all, why are people baptized on their behalf? 30 Why are we in danger every hour? 31 I protest, brothers, by my pride in you, which I have in Christ Jesus our Lord, I die every day! 32 What do I gain if, humanly speaking, I fought with beasts at Ephesus? If the dead are not raised, “Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die.” 33 Do not be deceived: “Bad company ruins good morals.” 34 Wake up from your drunken stupor, as is right, and do not go on sinning. For some have no knowledge of God. I say this to your shame.” 1 Cor. 15:29-34

Why were they baptising people for the dead? Because they believed in the resurrection. Paul doesn’t explain what this was all about. It is a mystery lost in time. But the point is, he is showing that people have changed everything about their lives and their focus because they believe they will be raised from the dead.

Paul himself, as we noted, faced incredible hardship for his faith,

“Why are we in danger every hour? 31 I protest, brothers, by my pride in you, which I have in Christ Jesus our Lord, I die every day! 32 What do I gain if, humanly speaking, I fought with beasts at Ephesus? If the dead are not raised, “Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die.” 1 Cor. 15:30-32

We have to pause for a second here. Why do we gloss over the fact that Paul was a successful gladiator? “What do I gain if, humanly speaking, I fought with beasts at Ephesus?” He emphasized “humanly speaking” to indicate this is not talking about spiritual warfare. It was not uncommon for Romans to throw Christians into the beast fights. But even more remarkable is Paul won!!! Or at least survived, which is winning.

Now, it is possible he is speaking hypothetically, or he is referring to the people trying to kill him. But either way, Paul suffered greatly. He gave up a lot. He was constantly in danger. The man must have had the perseverance of a saint, literally.

He also saw the wisdom in avoiding those who could damage his faith: “Do not be deceived: “Bad company ruins good morals.” 34 Wake up from your drunken stupor, as is right, and do not go on sinning. Some have no knowledge of God. I say this to your shame.” The resurrection is a life-changing, way-changing thing. It is not just an idea, it is a reality that once you recognise it, it reframes all of this life.

The Resurrection Body (vv.35-49) – The resurrection is not just coming back to life; it is the upgrade of upgrades.

“But someone will ask, “How are the dead raised? With what kind of body do they come?” 36 You foolish person! What you sow does not come to life unless it dies. 37 And what you sow is not the body that is to be, but a bare kernel, perhaps of wheat or of some other grain. 38 But God gives it a body as he has chosen, and to each kind of seed its own body. 39 For not all flesh is the same, but there is one kind for humans, another for animals, another for birds, and another for fish. 40 There are heavenly bodies and earthly bodies, but the glory of the heavenly is of one kind, and the glory of the earthly is of another. 41 There is one glory of the sun, and another glory of the moon, and another glory of the stars; for star differs from star in glory. 42 So is it with the resurrection of the dead. What is sown is perishable; what is raised is imperishable. 43 It is sown in dishonor; it is raised in glory. It is sown in weakness; it is raised in power. 44 It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body. If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body. 45 Thus it is written, “The first man Adam became a living being”; the last Adam became a life-giving spirit. 46 But it is not the spiritual that is first but the natural, and then the spiritual. 47 The first man was from the earth, a man of dust; the second man is from heaven. 48 As was the man of dust, so also are those who are of the dust, and as is the man of heaven, so also are those who are of heaven. 49 Just as we have borne the image of the man of dust, we shall also bear the image of the man of heaven.” 1 Cor. 15:35-49

When we rise from the dead, we will not have these same bodies that we have now. Thank God! That creaky knee, that sore back, that broken and not quite healed arm, that need for glasses, that strength you once took for granted that is diminished, that beauty that has faded, that hair that has turned grey. All of that will fade away, and we will no longer be people of the dust, but people of heaven,

“The first man was from the earth, a man of dust; the second man is from heaven. 48 As was the man of dust, so also are those who are of the dust, and as is the man of heaven, so also are those who are of heaven. 49 Just as we have borne the image of the man of dust, we shall also bear the image of the man of heaven.” 1 Cor. 15:48-49

If you want to know what you will look like, then look to Jesus. We saw this last week with the transfiguration. Jesus’ face shone like the sun. So too will ours. As we gaze on his kingly brightness, so our faces display his likeness, ever changing from glory to glory, mirrored here may our lives tell his story, shine Jesus shine, shine Jesus shine!

He will make us to shine like the sun forever.

Victory in Jesus (vv.50-58)

And all who trust in this hope will not be put to shame,

“I tell you this, brothers: flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable. 51 Behold! I tell you a mystery. We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, 52 in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed. 53 For this perishable body must put on the imperishable, and this mortal body must put on immortality. 54 When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory.” 55 “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” 56 The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. 57 But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 58 Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.” 1 Cor. 15:50-58

Your labour for the Lord is not in vain. Don’t forget that.

The law says we are sinners. The law lays out our just punishment. The punishment for our sins is death. Jesus paid that punishment. He both fulfilled the law in his righteous life, and he also fulfilled it in paying for the death we deserved.

So, where is the power of the law?

Where is the power of death?

Where is the power of sin?

They have all been defeated. Thoroughly, openly, Jesus put sin and death to shame on the cross.

And our reward simply for trusting in him? Imperishable bodies. What will this be like? Have you ever played a video game? I like to play them. They are very different to the ones we had as kids. When I was a kid, you had like one or two games. Maybe a few. And you played that game over and over and over again. And in the old days, games were really hard. You needed to play them again and again just to beat them.

You had to be clever, think quickly, and do it again and again. And because you only had a couple of games, when you weren’t at your friend’s house, or school, or outside, that is what you did. You played the same mission until you perfected it.

But many old-school games came with built-in cheat codes. There was no internet back then unless you were rich. So, you heard these legends about cheat codes, and the only way to unlock them was to beat certain levels. And the cheat code of all cheat codes was invulnerability. Golden Eye, the classic N64 game, had this code, if you could unlock it.

With invulnerability, nothing could touch you. You could finish the games in any manner you wanted. You could slap your way through the game on N64 if you wanted. You were invulnerable. Imagine what that would be like.

That gives us a window into what we will be like. Right now, we are on hard mode, hardcore gamers would call it that today. But one day we will be on invulnerable mode. As long as we trust in Jesus. So, I implore you, trust in him today. He died and he is risen, trust in the one who conquered death and you will rise to be with him.