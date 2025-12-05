The Prospect of a Planned European War

By Augusto Zimmermann and Gabriël Moens

Military conflicts are not the result of chance but, instead, require deliberate planning. Preparation for a war involves the creation of an army and the manufacturing of weapons.

This insight, already understood by Adolf Hitler in the early years of his Chancellorship when Germany started to rearm, is also embraced by the European Union (EU) because its member states increased military spending by 37% in 2024 compared to 2021, according to data from the European Council.1 Although this increased military spending does not constitute proof that the EU is readying for war, it certainly indicates that its manufacturing and militaristic decisions place it on a war trajectory.

The veracity of this opinion is evidenced by the fact that EU nations, like France and Germany, will soon resume compulsory military service to strengthen their national defence. After causing a devastating Second World War, Germany now seeks to re-create “the strongest conventional army in Europe”.2 The German government is preparing a new military service plan that aims at dramatically increasing the number of troops. Currently, Germany’s Bundeswehr has about 182,000 troops.3

Similarly, the French government has been preparing its public opinion for the prospect of war with Russia for months.4 “War is a present reality,” says French President Emmanuel Macron as he recently announced that the impending war with Russia would trigger military conscription.5 The vast majority would be French men and women aged 18 and 19, while the rest would be up to 25 years old. On 18 November, France’s high-ranking general, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Fabien Mandon, candidly stated that “France must be ready to lose its children.”6

EU countries are also considering joint offensive cyber operations and surprise military exercises against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on Europeans to “increase pressure on Moscow.”7 As reported, “ideas range from joint offensive cyber operations against Russia, and faster and more coordinated attribution of hybrid attacks by quickly pointing the finger at Moscow, to surprise NATO-led military exercises, according to two senior European government officials and three EU diplomats.”8 Further evidence is provided by the fact that NATO is openly discussing “aggressive measures” towards Russia. Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, an Italian who serves as the Head of the Alliance’s military committee, stated last Monday: “Being more aggressive or being proactive instead of reactive is something that we are thinking about”.9 He contended that a “pre-emptive strike” on the Russian soil could be considered a “pre-emptive strike” as well as a “defensive action”, despite it being, as he bluntly admitted “further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour”.10

Not surprisingly, Moscow called these chilling comments “extremely irresponsible” and an attempt to “move towards escalation”.11 Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, added it was a “deliberate attempt” to sabotage peace talks for a peaceful resolution of the deadly conflict in Ukraine. “We see in it a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to overcome the Ukrainian crisis”, Zakharova said. “The people making such statements should be aware of the risks and possible consequences, including for the alliance members themselves”.12

For those who really know the context of the war in Ukraine, these accusations are certainly not unreasonable. After all, the ongoing and escalating war in Ukraine, which has destroyed an entire nation and killed millions of people, would have ended on 29 March 2022, when negotiations between Ukraine and Russia finally reached a satisfactory outcome for both sides. The two sides were more than willing to agree on concessions, particularly around the issue of the postwar European security situation. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Oleksiy Arestovych, indicated on that occasion that both parties had reached an agreement to end the deadly conflict.13

The proposed peace agreement envisaged making Ukraine a permanently neutral and non-nuclear state. Ukraine would renounce any intention to join military alliances or allow foreign military bases or troops on its territory.14 It also called for the two sides to seek to “peacefully resolve their dispute over Crimea” within the next 10 to 15 years. “We were very close, in mid-April 2022, to ending the war with a peace agreement,” one of the Ukrainian negotiators, Oleksandr Chalyi, reported in a public appearance in December 2023.15

But the agreement eventually was rejected when the then British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on a mission at the behest of European leaders, informed Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, that no agreement should be made to put an end to the war.16

David Arakhamia, who was the head of Zelensky’s parliamentary faction and the lead negotiator in the peace talks in Istanbul, told the 1+1 TV channel, in November 2023, that Johnson wanted Kiev to continue the war with Moscow.17 “Boris Johnson came to Kiev and said that we should not sign anything with the Russians – and that we will continue to fight,” Arackhamia said.18

On 5 May 2022, Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda confirmed that Johnson’s position effectively was that “Putin should be pressured and not negotiated”, because, in his opinion, “Putin was not really as powerful as they previously imagined”.19 According to Lindsay German, coordinator of the UK-based ‘Stop the War’ coalition, the British government became”an obstacle to peace in Ukraine by encouraging the continuation of the war through huge arms shipments and incendiary rhetoric”.20

Ironically, while these European leaders appear to be prolonging the war against Russia, their respective countries face imminent social collapse and significant changes to their demographic composition. In all the major cities of Western Europe, the native population is gradually becoming a minority. For example, London, with its 8.9 million inhabitants, is 46.2 per cent Black and minority ethnic, mostly a consequence of uncontrolled migration. This is not a coincidence.21

There is a considerable loss of cultural identity because the European oligarchs no longer want Europeans to identify themselves as British, French, Belgian, Swedish, etc. In 2016, the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, informed an audience of European leaders gathered in Austria that “borders are the worst invention ever made by politicians.” For Juncker, a native of Luxembourg, the proposal of a nation-state with a common culture, language, values and history was “not only obsolete but entirely concocted”.22

According to David Harsanyi, senior writer at The National Review, “Europe’s modern legacy is one of unregulated and destructive mass migration, overregulated and restrictive economic life, high unemployment, lack of entrepreneurship, erosion of civil society, low replacement rates, rising authoritarianism, and, most devastatingly, loss of faith in its best ideas”.23

And now these European oligarchs, who have destroyed their countries from within, are openly talking about an impending war with Russia. Once the EU is placed on a war footing, it is almost impossible to reverse it, and it will affect most people.

It is in this context that one could understand the protests engulfing the countries of the EU: the anti-immigration rallies in the UK, the Yellow Vest protests in France, and the rise of the pro-freedom AfD in Germany, the National Rally of Marine Le Pen in France, and of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party in the UK. Many Europeans, seeing the undeniable cultural destruction of their respective nations, will seek to derail the plans of the elitist politicians, who are ostentatiously preparing for a genocidal war against Russia – a war that would wipe out the youth of the EU.

In this volatile situation, it is not surprising that the EU is seeking to control its population, using AI surveillance, tracking and monitoring everything they do on social media, and every message they post on their phone, supposedly to combat the threat of “right-wing extremism”.24 This surveillance is designed to combat “disinformation”, that is, any information that is deemed to be right-wing, conservative, or nationalistic, and therefore conveniently labelled as “extremist”.

If, as some speculate, there is an oligarchic plan for massive human depopulation, engineered wars are an ideal way to achieve this goal. This has happened before. In World War I, 21.5 million died, of whom 13 million were civilians. Civilian deaths were caused largely by starvation, exposure, disease, military encounters, and massacres. In World War II, 40 to 50 million died, the highest number of any war.

It is certainly not unreasonable to speculate that European oligarchs might be deliberately seeking to activate a direct armed conflict with Russia. Surely, wars can be very profitable for the armament industry and, besides, this could serve the Malthusian agenda of population reduction to “save the planet”, as well as facilitate the perpetuation of oligarchical power. In times of war, of course, a state of emergency can be declared and all elections cancelled across Western European nations.

In addition, these European oligarchs are accusing the Russians of cyberattacks. And yet, they could engender such an attack themselves, to collapse the Western banking/financial system thereby causing the ‘Great Reset’ where “you will own nothing and be happy”, a phrase circulated by the World Economic Forum to promote the abolition of private property and other correlating individual rights. Of course, all this, coupled with a possible accusation that it was Putin who provoked such a cyberattack, would obviously further justify a World War against Russia.

Be that as it may, the fact is that we are presently witnessing advanced preparations of war by European oligarchs against Russia on grounds of supposedly being “pro-active” and “pre-emptive”. They claim that these preparations are necessary to protect “freedom and democracy” in Ukraine, while avoiding any peace deal and propping up a notoriously corrupt government in that unhappy country. Europeans need to wake up to these apocalyptic tactics and resist all these oligarchical efforts to impose their destructive goals on them.

Augusto Zimmermann is foundation dean and professor of law at Alphacrucis University College. He served as associate dean at Murdoch University. He is also a former commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia.

Gabriël A. Moens AM is an emeritus professor of law at the University of Queensland and served as pro vice-chancellor and dean at Murdoch University.

Zimmermann & Moens are the authors of The Battle for the Soul of Western Civilisation (Connor Court Publishing, 2025), which can be ordered here.

