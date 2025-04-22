The Lord of the Rings and a Glimpse of Glory

According to Tolkien, the true purpose of fairy tales is to bring consolation through a joyful ending, not merely a “happily ever after,” but a sudden and uplifting turn of events that brings awe-inspiring hope out of despair. This moment of unexpected joy, this eucatastrophe, he believed, is one of the most powerful effects fairy tales can have.
For Tolkien, the eucatastrophe offers a brief, shining glimpse of ultimate joy—a joy that transcends the world and touches on something deeper, even spiritual. It is like a moment of grace, a taste of something eternal, “joy beyond the walls of the world, poignant as grief.” In other words, it offers us a small glimpse at Christ.
“The Gospels contain a story of a larger kind which embraces all the essence of fairy-stories… But this story has entered History and the primary world; the desire and aspiration of sub-creation has been raised to the fulfilment of Creation. The birth of Christ is the eucatastrophe of Man’s history. The Resurrection is the eucatastrophe of the story of the Incarnation. This story begins and ends in joy.”J.R.R. Tolkien, On Fairy-Stories, 1939
“Why do people go to see The Lord of the Rings by the millions? My wife and I made a three-year anniversary date in December out of going to see every one of these. Why? What is it about those huge boulders quashing all those bad guys? What is it about the magnificence of this army and Gandalf riding this white horse in just at the right time, and everything like a sea dividing before him? What draws us to that?
He continues: “This is not evil that we are drawn to things like that. Written on our hearts is: ‘You are not made for mirrors; you are made for God.’ It’s Christ. It’s all about images of Jesus. Of course, we don’t know what Jesus looked like, and we have to invent stories and parables and great cinematic phenomena so that we would just taste a little bit of what it will be like when John 17:24 comes true… everything you ever were moved by in the theater will become a tiny pointer to the reality. Therefore, you were made for Jesus and the satisfaction of your soul will be found in him, which is where we’re going now this morning.”John Piper, The Blazing Center