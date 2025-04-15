‘The King of Kings’ Breaks Box Office Record for Faith-Based Animated Films

The King of Kings has set a new benchmark for faith-based animated films, earning an impressive $19 million during its opening weekend. The film, featuring Oscar Isaac as the voice of Jesus, dethroned The Prince of Egypt (1998), which previously held the record for the highest-grossing debut in this genre with $14.5 million.

Released by Angel Studios, The King of Kings took in the record-breaking sum from 3,200 theatres across North America, securing second place at the domestic box office behind A Minecraft Movie.

The film, directed by Seong-Ho Jang, also boasts strong critical reception, with a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ PopcornMeter and an A+ CinemaScore—a distinction achieved by only 128 films, including just five animated titles that aren’t from Pixar or Disney.

The movie follows a young boy who discovers faith through his father’s retelling of the life of Jesus Christ, inspired by Charles Dickens’ The Life of Our Lord. The star-studded cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Pontius Pilate, Mark Hamill as King Herod, Ben Kingsley as High Priest Caiaphas, Forest Whitaker as Peter, and Uma Thurman as Catherine Dickens.

In a statement, Brandon Purdie, Global Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios, attributed the film’s success to its strong connection with audiences. “Families want quality films to see together in theaters. This weekend simply reflects what audiences are craving,” he said.

