The Illusion of Choice

"The Western media is the propaganda tool used by the global oligarchs to incite division in society between the blue team and the red team."

The Western media is the propaganda tool used by the global oligarchs to incite division in society between the blue team and the red team. Ideally, in the world, there should be no division. Of course, people have different opinions on a wide range of matters, but now we are being shoehorned into accepting the narrative of the ruling class, who hold most of the wealth of the world. They do this by making people choose one team or another. But it is all an illusion.

The globalist oligarchs push the narrative of “hate speech”, as if they silenced everyone who offends anyone, they would be able to stop the voices protesting against the injustices in those countries where their megabanks and corporations control the wealth or plan to do so. So free speech is sidelined, and a new category of speech is created and used for control. 

All speech should be free in a truly free society (with the exception of incitement to violence). Therefore, “hate speech” is, in fact, just a tool of the oligarchs to create more division between left and right, or red and blue, or whatever.

In the countries where the oligarchs want more control, the BRICS countries, for example, start new wars of attrition and fight them until both sides are bankrupt. Europe and Russia are a case in point. Already, Europe is bankrupt and borrowing more all the time from the international bankers. Now their goal is to bankrupt Russia and then plunder its natural wealth. And do the same for all countries on Earth.

The process of colonisation and plunder has been going on for centuries. There is nothing new in it. But they want us to choose one side or the other, like one is righteous and can murder tens of thousands of innocent children with impunity, and the other side is all terrorists, even the newborn babies.

As Christians, we should manifest compassion where warranted, but we should not partake of either side of these divisions. The divisions and resulting chaos of their contrived wars are a work of Satan. Satan has only one goal — to get as many people into hell as possible. And it does not matter what the situation is. The devil is like a roaring lion seeking to devour God’s children. 

8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour: 9 Whom resist steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brothers that are in the world.

1 Peter 5:8-9 AKJV

We are called to resist choosing either side, because both sides presented are the inventions of man. Instead, choose faith in Jesus Christ! Read and follow His instructions in the New Testament. Christ came and died to save all those who will put their trust in Him. From that time on, He has been establishing His spiritual kingdom or nation in the hearts of men and women, not on some limited patch of dirt in this world.

But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that you should show forth the praises of him who has called you out of darkness into his marvellous light.

1 Peter 2:9 AKJV

Jesus did not say join the world. But He called us out of the world. 

14 Be you not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship has righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion has light with darkness? 15 And what concord has Christ with Belial [Satan]? or what part has he that believes with an infidel [unbeliever]? 16 And what agreement has the temple of God [God’s children] with idols? for you are the temple of the living God; as God has said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. 17 Why come out from among them, and be you separate, said the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.

2 Corinthians 6:14-17 AKJV

Who are God’s people? Those who are the temple of the living God. Those who, by faith, put their trust in Jesus Christ. This is the gospel.

Christ said to have no communion with evil, with the darkness. That is what is ruling the hearts of most of the ruling political class and the mega-rich oligarchs. 

Christ says to “come out from among them, and be separate”! That is, come out of Babylon, come out of the damned system of man, which is doomed because it is in opposition to Christ’s kingdom of righteousness.

8 And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.

Revelation 14:8 AKJV

Babylon represents the system of man with all it depravities. Fornication here is representative of intercourse with the false gods of man. 

Babylon includes the international banks and mega-corporations. It is called a great city, an invention of mankind, his imitation of God’s heavenly city, New Jerusalem. However, all evil rulers and oligarchs of Babylon will ultimately be judged by God. There is no escape for them. Judgment is coming!

As true followers of Jesus Christ, there is only one choice. Choose Christ! That does not mean siding with Russia, China, America or Israel. Besides the small number of true believers in those countries, none of them are comprised of God’s chosen people.

Nor is one side of the political divide God’s side. They are all on man’s side. There is no righteous religion or denomination, either. All are the works of man. They are all in Babylon. 

So don’t be fooled into believing that there is a righteous side on this sin-cursed planet. There is not. 

Follow Jesus Christ, and Him only should you serve.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

