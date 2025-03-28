Image
News & Commentary ·Racism

The Hatred of Whites Is About Inheritance Envy

"Rather than cultivating a similar Christian inheritance for their descendants, many have sought to guilt the children of Christian Europe into forfeiting theirs. And unfortunately, when coupled with the West's widespread abandonment of Christianity, the plundering of our Christian inheritance is inevitable."

Ben Davis Mar 28, 2025

The term “White Privilege” originated in the late 20th century, popularized by Peggy McIntosh’s 1988 essay “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack,” where she described it as unearned advantages granted to white people. Rooted in critical race theory, it built on earlier ideas from scholars like W.E.B. Du Bois about systemic racial benefits.

The concept became mainstream in recent decades, amplified by social movements like Black Lives Matter, and increased discussions in media, education, and politics about so-called “racial inequalities” and the need for structural change that would result in the redistribution of power and wealth from Whites to non-whites in predominantly White nations.

The movement essentially rests on the premise that wealth and power held by individuals of European Christian descent were gained unjustly, often by seizing them from non-Europeans and non-Christians. In effect, it recasts divinely inherited blessings as the product of injustice that must be renounced, not as the fruit of righteousness that ought to be received with thankfulness.

It’s a general rule that children reap what their fathers sow, with obedience to God bringing personal and national blessings, both immediate and generational, as promised in Exodus 20:6 to the thousandth generation of those who love Him and keep His commandments. The Western world reflects this universal reality.

God designed societies to thrive under specific rules and standards; the closer they align to God’s Law, the better they function—compare a society tolerating theft to one respecting property per the eighth commandment. Western nations, under the rule of Christian law, have spent centuries conforming and reforming societies to best promote justice and freedom, to secure human rights and property rights. Much blood has been spilled to protect and preserve those gains for future generations. It’s why nobody has to convince non-Westerners to live in predominantly white countries. It’s obvious: the migration flow is only ever in one direction.

So, how did the hatred and self-loathing emerge within Christian European countries? Anti-Western sentiments arose from the evil ideology behind “critical race theory”—the ideology that has overtaken institutions, inverting the notion of God-blessed obedience. It claims Western prosperity isn’t a result of righteousness but of sin, denying the Gospel’s millennium-long influence and attributing the West’s success to injustice, oppression, theft, and inequality.

In their minds, the socioeconomic differences between the Westerner and the non-Westerner can essentially be boiled down to a power struggle between the dominant oppressor and the weak whom they oppress. If the Christian West gained anything, it is because they stole it from somebody else. All wealth and prosperity is ill-gotten gain.

Of course, wealth can be acquired through unrighteous means (Prov. 10:2), but that’s not to say that this is the only way in which good things are secured. To suggest otherwise is to say there’s no practical difference between obedience and disobedience to God.

Ultimately, it is a nation-destroying, Marxist mindset that breeds covetousness and envy, and this, in turn, quickly becomes resentment and hatred. When coupled with power, this envy-fuelled resentment eventually leads to theft through taxes, wealth distribution, property acquisition, and at times, even murder.

This way of thinking simply cannot fathom the idea that God rewards good behaviour, or that disobedience to God’s commands will bring ruin. It should go without saying, but a sure way to ruin your marriage, destroy your family, and forfeit half of what you own is to violate the seventh commandment prohibiting adultery (Ex. 20:14).

As is often the case for many of us, we tend to expect the benefits of obedience without the obedience itself. But when we expect to reap where we did not sow, envy quickly turns to hatred (Ex. 20:17). Blessed obedience is now cast as an injustice. And injustice, in this instance, is characterised as “White Privilege.”

Of course, complaining about “White Privilege” in predominantly White nations makes as much sense as complaining about “Chinese Privilege” in China, or “Indian Privilege” in India. It’s nothing more than the pejorative term for the blessings European Christian nations acquired through generations of obedience to God’s Word.

People who lament “Whiteness” and “racial inequality” are essentially saying that it’s “not fair” that the ancestors of European Christians fulfilled their God-given responsibility to secure a future for their grandchildren, while the grandparents of non-European, non-Christians reaped the product of years of enslavement to superstition and false gods.

Unfortunately, to some extent, European Christians brought this criticism on themselves. Christendom had a responsibility to export the Gospel, not to import disobedience. The Church was instructed to go into the world and bless the nations. They were to achieve this through the advancement of the Gospel. Yes, many nations have collectively rejected countless missionary efforts, and they’re reaping the reward of that rejection to this day. But the Western world has now largely opted to do the opposite of the Commission’s mandate. Rather than going, they’ve invited the nations to come, and that, to the detriment of their own Christian heritage.

As a result, nations in the West have allowed the non-Christian world in, undermining long-established Christian institutions, morals, and laws. In effect, they introduced the curse of false religions and destructive cultures that created such a stark distinction between the children of European Christians and the children of non-European pagans. 

As such, inheritance envy is rife, and it has fueled the “anti-White” sentiments that have dominated the institutions and media for decades. Rather than cultivating a similar Christian inheritance for their descendants, many have sought to guilt the children of Christian Europe into forfeiting theirs. And unfortunately, when coupled with the West’s widespread abandonment of Christianity, the plundering of our Christian inheritance is inevitable.

As God warned the Israelites in Deuteronomy 28:43, 47: “The sojourner who is among you shall rise higher and higher above you, and you shall come down lower and lower… because you did not serve the LORD your God with joyfulness and gladness of heart.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Conor McGregor Accuses Irish Government of “Genocide” Against Native Irish

Conor McGregor Accuses Irish Government of “Genocide” Against Native Irish

"McGregor claimed 'Ireland is being purposely ethnically cleansed by its government.'"
By
by Staff WriterMar 28, 2025
In Defense of Esther Revisited

In Defense of Esther Revisited

"Just because a festival is mentioned in the Bible does not mean it is commanded by God. Purim is not one of them, and therefore is simply a tradition of the elders, in this instance Mordecai and Esther."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMar 28, 2025
Stand Firm Conference: Conquering and to Conquer

Stand Firm Conference: Conquering and to Conquer

"The conference considers the all-important question: what really is the mission of the Church in the world?"
By
by Staff WriterMar 27, 2025
Former Soldier Jailed for Facebook Posts as Rapist Avoids Prison Due to “Overcrowding”

Former Soldier Jailed for Facebook Posts as Rapist Avoids Prison Due to “Overcrowding”

A UK judge has sentenced a former soldier with PTSD to two years in prison for posting "anti-Islamic" messages on Facebook, just months after permitting a convicted child rapist to avoid jail time due to the ongoing prison overcrowding crisis.
By
by Staff WriterMar 27, 2025
UK Government Threatens Gab with €18 Million Fine for Refusing to Enforce Censorship

UK Government Threatens Gab with €18 Million Fine for Refusing to Enforce Censorship

"The government has threatened significant fines, potentially reaching 18 million euros or 10% of Gab's annual revenue, for failing to monitor and regulate user speech."
By
by Staff WriterMar 27, 2025
Conor McGregor’s Irish Presidency Bid vs. EU “Hate Speech” Laws: Pull Out or We’ll Knock You Out

Conor McGregor’s Irish Presidency Bid vs. EU “Hate Speech” Laws: Pull Out or We’ll Knock You Out

"Convenient for Ireland’s current regime, if charged and convicted, the case could land McGregor in prison for seven years, and keep him out of politics for good."
By
by Rod LampardMar 27, 2025
Politicians Are Trading Our Children’s Future for Votes

Politicians Are Trading Our Children’s Future for Votes

"In their pursuit of political gain, our politicians have fundamentally reshaped Australia's future. They have effectively traded Western culture for votes."
By
by Ben DavisMar 26, 2025
Political Parties Court Hindu Vote: Promise More Indian Immigrants to Australia and More Taxpayer-Funded Hinduism

Political Parties Court Hindu Vote: Promise More Indian Immigrants to Australia and More Taxpayer-Funded Hinduism

"This is just one obvious issue with multiculturalism. Our leaders often end up pouring taxpayer money into projects aimed at specific groups that undermine Western culture just to lock in their political support."
By
by Ben DavisMar 26, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.