Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

The First Sermon Preached in Australia

"Reverend Johnson's first sermon marks a foundational moment in Australia's religious and cultural history."

Staff Writer Jun 2, 2025

The first sermon in Australia was delivered on February 3, 1788, just days after the arrival of the First Fleet in Port Jackson (modern-day Sydney). It was preached by Reverend Richard Johnson, the chaplain appointed to the colony by the British government.

Reverend Johnson conducted the open-air service under a large tree near what is now the corner of Bligh and Hunter Streets in Sydney. His sermon was based on Psalm 116:12-13, which asks, “What shall I render unto the Lord for all his benefits towards me? I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the Lord.”

The choice of this verse reflected a spirit of gratitude, resilience, and hope for the fledgling colony, which had just endured a perilous 250-day voyage across the oceans—a journey during which 48 people perished at sea.

Hi friends, thanks for reading!
We’re inviting you to help keep Caldron Pool online and thriving. If you value our work, please consider supporting us. Click here to learn more about how you can help.
Thank you for your support!

The service itself would have included Morning Prayer, the Great Litany, a sermon, and communion. While the specific content of Johnson’s sermon isn’t documented, it’s likely that it followed the formal and rhetorical style typical of late 18th-century Anglican sermons.

As the first religious leader in the colony, Johnson faced immense challenges. There was no church building, limited support, and a population largely indifferent or hostile to religion.

At the time, Governor Arthur Phillip, who focused on feeding and housing soldiers and convicts in the colony’s harsh early years, could spare no labour for church construction. Services were held outdoors, and even after four years, Johnson’s appeals for churches in Sydney and Parramatta were ignored.

In June 1793, frustrated by inaction, Johnson began building a church himself. By September, he had completed a 500-seat structure for £67. Before it burned down in 1798, he and his wife Mary taught 150–200 children there. Nevertheless, he was deeply committed to his mission, not only preaching but also establishing schools and advocating for moral and spiritual development in the penal settlement.

Reverend Johnson’s first sermon marks a foundational moment in Australia’s religious and cultural history. It symbolises Australia’s deeply Christian foundations and laid the groundwork for the nation’s future church and the institutions Christians would establish. Today, a plaque near the site marks this significant moment in Australian history.

While the original sermon text has not survived, the Scripture chosen and the circumstances of the service provide insight into Reverend Johnson’s intentions and the spiritual foundation he sought to establish in the early days of the Australian colony.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

"Achieving so-called historical justice requires, necessarily, doing great evil to people living today who have nothing to do with the original alleged wrong."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJun 2, 2025
AI: The End of Human Creativity?

AI: The End of Human Creativity?

"When machines can replicate the complexity and wonder of human creation with terrifying accuracy, the human sense of awe will fade. The question of 'Was this made by AI?' will quite literally haunt everything artistic and beautiful."
By
by Staff WriterJun 1, 2025
Race Quota Hidden in Health Act Ignites Fierce Opposition from NSW Libertarians

Race Quota Hidden in Health Act Ignites Fierce Opposition from NSW Libertarians

"Passed into law on Thursday, Section 26 (4A) now requires local health district boards to have 'at least 1 person who [self] identifies as an Aboriginal person.'"
By
by Rod LampardMay 31, 2025
WA Announces $85,000 Payouts for Stolen Generations

WA Announces $85,000 Payouts for Stolen Generations

"The scheme will provide compensation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families in Western Australia before July 1, 1972."
By
by Staff WriterMay 30, 2025
US to Impose Visa Bans on Foreign Officials Accused of Censoring Americans

US to Impose Visa Bans on Foreign Officials Accused of Censoring Americans

“Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of travelling to our country,” Rubio added.
By
by Staff WriterMay 29, 2025
“It’s Time We Took a Stand”: Thousands of Christian Leaders Join Franklin Graham’s Call to Reclaim Europe for Christ

“It’s Time We Took a Stand”: Thousands of Christian Leaders Join Franklin Graham’s Call to Reclaim Europe for Christ

“We want to ignite a fire in Europe, where there’s an excitement for evangelism, where churches are willing to be bold," Rev. Graham said.
By
by Rod LampardMay 29, 2025
The Dangers of National Repentance

The Dangers of National Repentance

"It's easier, more palatable, to condemn the sins of one's country—or more accurately, one’s neighbours—than to grapple with one’s own flaws."
By
by Staff WriterMay 28, 2025
RFK Jr Ends COVID Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Kids and Pregnant Women

RFK Jr Ends COVID Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Kids and Pregnant Women

"It’s common sense and it’s good science."
By
by Staff WriterMay 28, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.