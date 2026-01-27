The Evangelical Retreat: How Protestant Piety Became Cowardice

Protestants long ago rejected monasticism—at least in theory. In practice, many have merely invented a new kind. They claim not to have withdrawn from the world, yet they have retreated from the public square. They tell themselves they are not disconnected from society, yet they refuse to engage in politics, to voice conviction, or to declare biblical truth whenever it conflicts with the reigning ideology of the day.

“Our citizenship is in heaven,” they say. “The kingdom is not of this world.” But this has become little more than a pious excuse to disengage—a spiritual-sounding abdication of their duty to love their neighbour. Cloaked in the language of holiness, it is cowardice disguised as faith. And so, evangelicalism has rendered itself more irrelevant than ever.

A Church That Courted Its Own Irrelevance

It is no wonder that the denominations most unwilling to confront the cultural and moral crises of our time are those declining fastest. The problem is not that people have lost interest in Christianity. It is that they have lost interest in what the evangelical church has to say—because, for decades, it has said nothing.

Instead of preaching the gospel that confronts sin and calls nations to repentance, evangelical leaders tried to court the elites who shape public opinion. They rebranded the faith to mirror the world’s moral vocabulary: “racial justice,” “climate action,” “social justice.” These were not biblical causes rearticulated—they were progressive slogans repackaged in a Christian tone.

In doing so, the church aligned itself not with the oppressed but with their oppressors—with those who have impoverished nations, subverted families, and dismantled Christian civilisation under the guise of compassion. Evangelicalism became the friend of the powerful and the enemy of the people.

The Silence of the Shepherds

Whenever the opportunity arises to speak truth—to defend what is good, right, and just—the response from the modern pulpit is silence. The evangelical establishment has been marked by a paralysis of fear, a reflex of retreat.

Its leaders hide in their seminaries and conference halls, debating Greek articles and prepositions while the flock they were sent to shepherd is ravaged in the streets. They convene meetings, write statements, and issue resolutions—anything but actually speak to the real suffering, moral decay, and spiritual war unfolding before them.

Yes, theology matters. Yes, biblical languages and doctrine are vital. But there is a time for peace and a time for war. Theological precision is no substitute for prophetic courage. And today, while the battle rages, the church would rather busy itself with word studies than wield the sword of truth.

Fear: The New Orthodoxy

The tragedy is not that Scripture is silent about our cultural moment. The problem is that many pastors and leaders either do not know it well enough, or they are too afraid to declare it.

They fear the cost of faithfulness. They fear being labelled racist, xenophobic, or divisive. They fear public shame more than divine judgment. They fear what those who hate them might say, rather than what their Lord has commanded them to do.

This is the spiritual problem of our age: We have a church that fears crucifixion more than compromise.

The Call to the Cross

To follow Christ is to pick up a cross—not as an ornament or a symbol, but as an instrument of death. “Take up your cross,” Jesus said—not as a badge of faith, but as the means of execution. It is the path to Golgotha.

Christ was not crucified for being a “nice man.” He was crucified for speaking truth that condemned the falsehoods of His age. To stand with Him today requires the same resolve—to bear the cost, to suffer the scorn, and, if need be, to die for the truth.

Until the church recovers that courage, it will remain what it has become: not salt and light, but a faint, much-lamer echo of the world it was meant to redeem.