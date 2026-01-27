Image
Christianity ·News & Commentary

The Evangelical Retreat: How Protestant Piety Became Cowardice

"This is the spiritual problem of our age: We have a church that fears crucifixion more than compromise."

Staff Writer Jan 28, 2026

Protestants long ago rejected monasticism—at least in theory. In practice, many have merely invented a new kind. They claim not to have withdrawn from the world, yet they have retreated from the public square. They tell themselves they are not disconnected from society, yet they refuse to engage in politics, to voice conviction, or to declare biblical truth whenever it conflicts with the reigning ideology of the day.

“Our citizenship is in heaven,” they say. “The kingdom is not of this world.” But this has become little more than a pious excuse to disengage—a spiritual-sounding abdication of their duty to love their neighbour. Cloaked in the language of holiness, it is cowardice disguised as faith. And so, evangelicalism has rendered itself more irrelevant than ever.

A Church That Courted Its Own Irrelevance

It is no wonder that the denominations most unwilling to confront the cultural and moral crises of our time are those declining fastest. The problem is not that people have lost interest in Christianity. It is that they have lost interest in what the evangelical church has to say—because, for decades, it has said nothing.

Instead of preaching the gospel that confronts sin and calls nations to repentance, evangelical leaders tried to court the elites who shape public opinion. They rebranded the faith to mirror the world’s moral vocabulary: “racial justice,” “climate action,” “social justice.” These were not biblical causes rearticulated—they were progressive slogans repackaged in a Christian tone.

In doing so, the church aligned itself not with the oppressed but with their oppressors—with those who have impoverished nations, subverted families, and dismantled Christian civilisation under the guise of compassion. Evangelicalism became the friend of the powerful and the enemy of the people.

The Silence of the Shepherds

Whenever the opportunity arises to speak truth—to defend what is good, right, and just—the response from the modern pulpit is silence. The evangelical establishment has been marked by a paralysis of fear, a reflex of retreat.

Its leaders hide in their seminaries and conference halls, debating Greek articles and prepositions while the flock they were sent to shepherd is ravaged in the streets. They convene meetings, write statements, and issue resolutions—anything but actually speak to the real suffering, moral decay, and spiritual war unfolding before them.

Yes, theology matters. Yes, biblical languages and doctrine are vital. But there is a time for peace and a time for war. Theological precision is no substitute for prophetic courage. And today, while the battle rages, the church would rather busy itself with word studies than wield the sword of truth.

Fear: The New Orthodoxy

The tragedy is not that Scripture is silent about our cultural moment. The problem is that many pastors and leaders either do not know it well enough, or they are too afraid to declare it.

They fear the cost of faithfulness. They fear being labelled racist, xenophobic, or divisive. They fear public shame more than divine judgment. They fear what those who hate them might say, rather than what their Lord has commanded them to do.

This is the spiritual problem of our age: We have a church that fears crucifixion more than compromise.

The Call to the Cross

To follow Christ is to pick up a cross—not as an ornament or a symbol, but as an instrument of death. “Take up your cross,” Jesus said—not as a badge of faith, but as the means of execution. It is the path to Golgotha.

Christ was not crucified for being a “nice man.” He was crucified for speaking truth that condemned the falsehoods of His age. To stand with Him today requires the same resolve—to bear the cost, to suffer the scorn, and, if need be, to die for the truth.

Until the church recovers that courage, it will remain what it has become: not salt and light, but a faint, much-lamer echo of the world it was meant to redeem.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

"All you are doing is diverting attention and taking away the rights of lawful Australians," he said.
By
by Staff WriterJan 27, 2026
Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

"The video has rapidly gone viral, accumulating more than 30 million views across social media within 24 hours."
By
by Staff WriterJan 26, 2026
26 January 1788: The Day Australia Was Born

26 January 1788: The Day Australia Was Born

"Of all the peoples who could have established Australia, the Indigenous population was fortunate to have the Christian British settlers, who were among the most reserved, restrained, and compassionate when it came to dealing with the Natives."
By
by Staff WriterJan 26, 2026
Spain’s Socialist Government Calls for an EU Standing Army to Save Greenland From Trump

Spain’s Socialist Government Calls for an EU Standing Army to Save Greenland From Trump

“If we are facing a possible unilateral annexation of Greenland that would legitimise the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the demise of NATO. Europe must act quickly,” he said.
By
by Rod LampardJan 24, 2026
Lutnick: “Globalisation Has Failed the West”

Lutnick: “Globalisation Has Failed the West”

"Under the 'America First' model, he argued, nations should prioritise their own workers, industries, and security while still engaging with trusted allies."
By
by Staff WriterJan 23, 2026
European Rabbis Leader Urges Jews and Muslims to Unite Against ‘Old Europeans’ Concerned About Immigration

European Rabbis Leader Urges Jews and Muslims to Unite Against ‘Old Europeans’ Concerned About Immigration

"The rise of the 'extreme right' in many European countries is a response to the insecurity felt by the old Europeans regarding the new immigrants who came from the Middle East," he said.
By
by Staff WriterJan 22, 2026
Bible App Downloads Surge Past One Billion as Global Usage Rises

Bible App Downloads Surge Past One Billion as Global Usage Rises

"Younger Christians are a major driver of the shift toward digital Scripture."
By
by Staff WriterJan 22, 2026
Australian Parliament Fast-Tracks Antisemitism Bill Amid Free Speech Concerns

Australian Parliament Fast-Tracks Antisemitism Bill Amid Free Speech Concerns

“History will not treat this bill well. This is a victory for the security state, the establishment, and the censorship industrial complex,” Senator Alex Antic warned.
By
by Staff WriterJan 21, 2026

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.