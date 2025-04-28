The Diminishment of Bright: A Father’s Reckoning with Australia’s Soul

Last week, I loaded my wife, our three kids, and our hopes into the car for a pilgrimage from Sydney to Bright, the alpine Victorian town we’d come to love—a place we saw as a living hymn to Australia’s rugged, unpretentious spirit.

I’d made this drive a year ago, grumbling about the long, winding roads but won over by its charm, a town that embodied the Australia we cherished: fierce, independent, and woven from the grit of pioneers. But this time, as I gripped the wheel, what I found wasn’t the Bright of 2024. It was a town on the brink, its soul drowning in a flood of change so rapid it felt like a betrayal of everything we hold dear.

In 2024, Bright was a stronghold of the Australia I’d imagined—ninety percent of its people tied to the convicts, dreamers, and builders who tamed this land. The air was sharp, the Ovens River gleamed, and the footbridge over it was a place to pause and breathe.

Now, just a year later, I barely recognised it. The streets were packed with non-Australians, their presence so overwhelming—ninety percent of the faces we saw—that it felt like Bright wasn’t ours anymore.

I don’t resent them as individuals, but their sheer numbers signal a future where even our most isolated refuges could become unrecognisable, reshaped by a culture that doesn’t feel like home. This isn’t just change; it’s a takeover by numbers.

The Australian spirit—tough, cheeky, grounded in mateship and a love for the land—isn’t some vague idea. It’s the shearer’s sweat, the digger’s loyalty, the larrikin’s grin over a pub tale. It’s who we are, rooted in our history and our dirt. But it can’t survive in a place where those values feel foreign.

And foreign they did, as we saw Bright’s heart scarred. From the footbridge, I looked down at the Ovens River, once a shining thread of the town, now littered with plastic bags, wrappers, and bottles clogging the dam below. It wasn’t a one-off; it was a sign of a careless attitude toward nature, now taking root in our alpine sanctuary.

The worst moment came at the ice-creamery, a spot we’d always loved, where our kids used to lick cones under eucalyptus shade. There, I saw the owner—a bloke with the kind of weathered pride you respect—storm out with a broom, his face tight with frustration, sweeping up napkins, cups, and wrappers left strewn across tables and the ground.

A group of recent arrivals just stared, their eyes blank, not one stepping up to help. My family did, all of us pitching in, but it stung. Our kids, confused, asked why no one else cared. I couldn’t find words that didn’t feel disparaging.

As I drove us out of Bright, my wife staring out the window, the hills that once cradled the town loomed in the rearview. Now, they’re scarred with half-built housing estates, their frames jutting up like warnings of a Bright remade as just another overcrowded outpost, its heritage buried under concrete.

And who’s letting this happen? Aussies—greedy developers, spineless councillors, politicians—selling our legacy for a quick profit. They’re the ones paving the way for our own erasure.

This isn’t about race; it’s about culture, about losing a way of life that can’t be rebuilt once it’s gone. Australia isn’t a blank canvas—it’s a story, crafted from the struggles and victories of those who shaped it. To let its furthest corners be overwhelmed by values so at odds with ours is to unravel that story.

Bright’s fall is a wake-up call: if even our alpine havens can slip away, nowhere in this country is safe. The Australian spirit—that mix of defiance and fairness—is at risk of being lost forever.

I write this not with anger but with a heavy heart, as a husband and father watching my kids’ birthright fade. Bright was our paradise, but it’s not anymore. As we left, the hills shrinking behind us, I didn’t feel wistful—I felt determined. We have to stand up for what’s ours, not with violence but with conviction, refusing to let our nation’s soul be sold off. Because if we lose Bright, we lose Australia.

And that’s a loss I can’t let my family bear.