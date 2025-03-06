The Contrast Could Not Be Greater

Trump is bullish on America. Most Americans are bullish on America. There is now a real vibe in the US – a positive, upbeat and hopeful vibe. After being in the doldrums for so long, the nation is now making a comeback – big time. The number of incredible achievements Trump has already under his belt in just a month and a half as the 47th President has been nothing short of amazing. He is on a mission, and he is achieving.

He made promises, and he is keeping those promises. All of this was discussed Tuesday night in his speech to a joint sitting of Congress. In a talk interrupted with standing ovations at least 50 times, it was a time of celebration, encouragement and the sense of a new beginning, except for one group: the most sour, dour, petulant and juvenile group of adults in the room: the Democrats.

It was a shocking display. So overwhelmed with hatred of Trump and America, they could not once stand and join with the others in all the fantastic things now happening in America. They just sat on their hands the entire evening, refusing to stand or clap for not just great things happening in America, but for the inspiring stories and actions that Trump shared.

There were moving stories of women and children who lost a father because of criminal illegals in the country, or those grieving parents who lost children to migrant murderers, those who suffered at the hands of trans athletes bent on destroying women’s sports, or children battling brain cancer.

In every one of the powerful and inspirational stories, the Dems just sat there like the heartless and headless monsters they are. How any real human being could remain frozen when these individuals were honoured by Trump (and they were there in person) just does my head in.

Consider that last story I mentioned. One news outlet describes it this way:

The young man, DJ Daniel, 13, has always wanted to be a police officer, Trump explained during his speech, adding that DJ has been made an honorary officer of several police departments before. DJ was sitting next to his father, dressed in a Houston police uniform, when Trump singled him out. “In 2018 DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump said. “Police departments love him. And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.” This amazing MAGA moment will make you cry (and yet the Democrats still did not applaud…).

But the lamestream media, like the Dems, were totally unmoved by his story. Nicole Wallace of MSNBC for example said some appalling things about the boy. As one site stated:

“Repulsive” comments by an MSNBC host have gone viral after she used the honorary appointing of a young cancer patient to the U.S. Secret Service to offer him a backhanded wish for a long life and successful career in public safety…. “I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer. But I hope he never has to defend the U.S. Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters. And if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide. And I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the ones who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people,” she said. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk summed up his reaction to Wallace. “This is genuinely the most repulsive comment I’ve heard in a very long time from anyone on television,” he wrote on X. “Disgusting.”

Of course, the night began on a bad note, with one Texas Democrat, Al Green, repeatedly standing up and shouting as Trump tried to give his speech. Finally, the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson had to have him removed from the chamber. What a disgusting display this man is.

But it was no better with his colleagues. Just sitting there, fuming and stewing in their bitterness and hatred was absolutely shocking to witness. It was so bad that even those on the left had to call it out. For example, former Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine said this about the disgusting behaviour:

“Just when I think my Party can’t get any lower, someone like Al Green lets me know they can.” And again: “I keep saying it every day: by not acknowledging ANYTHING Trump does is good, we make it less likely the public hears, let alone agrees with us when we have legit concerns or objections. We don’t have to wave Pom Pom’s, but use common sense and smile and clap on occasion.”

One more: “I love my Party, but tonight was a new low. I get silence on this or that policy, and the raw politics of the base’s anger. But, for not a single D to stand to applaud a boy’s brave battle with cancer or a man’s admission to West Point, was a classless disgrace. And maddeningly, while overall Trump’s speech was politically good, there were political holes that could be exploited, juvenile taunts that voters hate, and comical lies. But much of that will be buried by our self-inflicted stupidity.”

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman put it this way: “A sad cavalcade of self-owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to — and it may not be the winning message.”

The Dems could not even stand up and clap for peace in Ukraine! Trump read out a letter he had just got from Zelensky, saying he is ready to make it happen. But even for that the Dems (with some dressed in yellow and blue) could not give Trump any credit. What utter clowns!

And what a complete joke these guys are: Democrat women dressed in pink to show their solidarity with women. Yet the night before every single Dem had voted AGAINST a motion to keep men out of women’s sports! Hypocritical clowns!

The Dems are angry, pouting, juveniles who could not even stand and applaud when Trump first walked in. In contrast, the Republicans did show respect for the office when an Obama or a Biden walked in in previous sessions. But not the spoiled brat Democrats who pretend to be adults.

There were so many highlights in his speech. When speaking about the radical trans activists, he said this: “And our message to every child in America is you are perfect — exactly the way God made you.” Would Australia have some brave and non-woke politicians to say things like this.

The times when Trump honoured others were so very moving and inspiring. Yet the Dems sat that with hearts of stone, showing just who is really inhuman and devoid of any basic compassion and humanity. Shame on them. They have hit rock bottom. Just two such moving stories:

Here tonight is a woman I have gotten to know, Alexis Nungaray from Houston. Wonderful woman. Last June, Alexis’ 12-year-old daughter, her precious Jocelyn, walked to a nearby convenience store. She was kidnapped, tied up, assaulted for two hours under a bridge, and horrifically murdered. Arrested and charged with this heinous crime are two illegal alien monsters from Venezuela released into America by the last administration through their ridiculous open border. The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation greatly. Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, your magnificent daughter. And earlier tonight, I signed an order keeping my word to you. One thing I have learned about Jocelyn is that she loved animals so much. She loved nature. Across Galveston Bay, from where Jocelyn lived in Houston you will find a magnificent national wildlife refuge, a pristine, peaceful, 34,000-acre sanctuary for all of God’s creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America. Alexis, moments ago, I formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter, Jocelyn.

And this:

Last year, a brilliant 22 year-old nursing student named Laken Riley, the best in her class, admired by everybody, went out for a jog on the campus of the University of Georgia. That morning Laken was viciously attacked, assaulted, beaten, brutalized, and horrifically murdered. Lincoln was stolen from us by a savage illegal alien gang member who was arrested while trespassing across Biden’s open southern border and then sent loose into the United States under the heartless policies of that failed administration. It was indeed a failed administration. He had then been arrested and released in a Democrat-run sanctuary city, a disaster, before ending the life of this beautiful young angel. With us this evening, our Laken’s beloved mother Allyson and her sister Lauren. Last year, I told Laken’s grieving parents that we would ensure their daughter would not have died in vain. That’s why the very first bill I signed into law as your 47th president mandates the detention of all dangerous criminal aliens who threaten public safety. Very strong, powerful act. It’s called the Laken Riley Act. So, Allyson and Lauren, America will never, ever forget our beautiful Laken Hope Riley. Thank you very much.

Truth and humour often were mixed together in his talk. One of the biggest positive reactions (except for the Dems) came when he said this: “Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history. And we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded. Thank you. The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

Trump’s speech had approval ratings in the high 70s. Clearly the great majority of Americans fully approved of what he said, and what he has been doing in his short stint in office. Really high ratings especially came when he said he was bringing the woke agenda to an end, and how the trans attack on women would be resisted.

But the crybaby Dems can just sit there and carry on like spoiled brats who did not get their way. They learned nothing from November 5, and they are simply ensuring that they remain in the political wilderness for years to come. Indeed, the whole world witnessed what a pack of shameful, bitter and hate-filled folks these guys are.

And their foolish stunt of all reading from the same script as they put out a video statement with an expletive shows what losers they are. Dozens of these screw-loose Democrat senators said this in their videos: “S*** that ain’t true, that’s what you just saw.”

I like how Trump’s spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt put it:

The behaviour of Democrats last night was completely disgraceful and demonstrated how severely out of touch they are with the American public. It was the most shameful moment in the history of presidential addresses in that beautiful chamber. In what was supposed to be a unifying moment for our country, Democrat members of congress instead screamed at the president of the US. The Democrats exposed themselves as the party of insanity and hate.

And I must say this: I can understand the angry and bitter Dems having a diabolical case of TDS. But I will NEVER understand those claiming to be Christians who also have this horrific TDS. Sadly too many so-called Christians are just as hate-filled and petulant as these Dems are.

But my write-up does not do the evening justice. The entire 100-minute speech by Trump can be watched here:

And if you prefer reading, the entire transcript is found here.