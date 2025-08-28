The Case for Attending BACPAC

In recent years, many Anglo-Celtic Australians have understandably felt uneasy about our place in a changing society. The rapid shifts in the culture and demographics of the country our ancestors built have left many of us feeling sidelined and ignored. For most people, the only outlet for these frustrations has been the internet, which offers only temporary relief and fails to create lasting change. Events like BACPAC offer a practical solution by bringing together those with the deepest connection to Australia and the greatest investment in its future. Here are five compelling reasons why you should attend:

Advertisement

1. Rejecting Nihilism

These days, it’s extremely easy to feel isolated, especially as a nationalist. We live in a society dominated by screens, which promise endless connection but deliver the emotional equivalent of empty calories. Attending in-person events breaks this pattern. Meeting like-minded people, sharing a handshake and a conversation, provides some of the human contact we’ve lost. It’s not just about politics; it’s also about building connections and finding a genuine sense of belonging that technology can’t provide. Past attendees have consistently reported leaving with renewed energy and optimism about the future of Australian nationalism.

2. Building a Community

History shows that individuals rarely change anything on their own. Change comes from people gathering in physical spaces to organise networks. From old town hall meetings to historic gathering places, movements are born in person. The internet makes face-to-face meetings even more important. It’s very easy to get into an essay-length argument online, but it’s even easier to find common ground in person. At BACPAC, British-descended Australians and our allies can turn individual complaints into a shared purpose. Looking into somebody’s eyes and knowing that, like yourself, they took the initiative to put down their phone and make the commitment required to attend, creates ties no endless e-debate can match. This is how lasting communities are built—one genuine connection at a time.

3. The Power of In-Person Inspiration

Online videos of speeches are great, but hearing a speaker live in a room filled with fellow attendees is transformative. It’s like the difference between listening to a song at home and feeling the bass pulse through your chest at a packed concert venue. The energy of listening together and picking up all the cues from the speaker and audience that get lost online makes the message resonate more deeply. It’s a chance to feel inspired and united, turning scattered ideas into a clear direction for the future. Our events feature five VIP guest speakers who bring decades of experience and wisdom to share with attendees.

4. Growing a Movement

When more people show up to a conference like BACPAC, something bigger begins to build and take shape. Each new attendee adds energy, strengthening the pull that draws people off the fence and into action. Given sufficient buy-in from people like you, a small event can grow quickly, becoming a force that gains attention and respect. Last year, at our inaugural event, 50 committed individuals came together to lay the foundation. This year, we’re building on that success. The bigger it gets, the more people will be drawn in, creating momentum that turns a gathering into a movement. This is your chance to be a part of something bigger than yourself—something that offers real hope for positive change in our communities.

5. Developing Leadership for the Future

Sadly, the last half-century in Australia has demonstrated that public opinion alone doesn’t change much. When decision-makers set agendas, they often find ways to manufacture consent. To counter this, it takes organised, trained, and educated leaders to make a difference. Our community needs people who can step up and become those organised leaders. BACPAC brings together committed individuals of all ages—the thoughtful minds who can shape our community’s future. By meeting together, we can start building the foundations of a cultural renaissance. An organised minority will always prevail over a disorganised majority. Attending BACPAC is your chance to ensure we don’t become a disorganised majority.

Event Details

Join us for our second annual BACPAC on 19/09/2025 from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM in the Brisbane CBD. For just $79, you’ll experience an evening of connection, inspiration, and purpose.

Advertisement

What to expect: Two keynote speeches from distinguished speakers, followed by an interactive Q&A forum where your questions and ideas matter. The event features catering and drinks in a historic venue, with books and merchandise available, as well as live music to celebrate our shared heritage.

This isn’t just another conference—it’s where the future of our community begins to take shape.

You can visit the BACPAC website here.