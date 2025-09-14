Texas Bans Sharia Law

The separation of Church and State has slammed the door on Sharia law in Texas.

Advertisement

Republican Governor Greg Abbott reasserted 2017 legislation rejecting Muslim demands that Houstonites abide by the Islamic decree.

Birthed as Bill 45, the Texan legislation prohibits any “application of a law that would violate a right guaranteed by the State, or the United States Constitution.”

I signed laws that BAN Sharia Law and Sharia Compounds in Texas.



No business & no individual should fear fools like this.



If this person, or ANYONE, attempts to impose Sharia compliance, report it to local law enforcement or the Texas Dept. of Public Safety. https://t.co/cVV2MJItLH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 8, 2025

The law effectively bans Islamic courts, Islamist political ideology, up to and including forced conversions, Dhimmitude, jihad, halal taxation, polygamy, divorce, and child brides.

Indicating that the law has widespread support, the 2017 motion passed with ease through the house 135 to 8, and cleared its way through the senate 25 to 5.

Abbott’s remarks on X coincide with new legislation prohibiting “foreign adversaries” from owning a piece of Texas.

In my State of the State Address, I called on the Texas Legislature to protect Texas from infiltration by foreign adversaries.



Today, we deliver on that promise.



I signed three key laws that protect Texas against threats from hostile foreign actors. pic.twitter.com/yd3MCDT3KM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2025

The governor signed 3 bills in August protecting critical infrastructure and the U.S border, stating,

“It is very simple. Hostile foreign adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, as well as foreign terrorist organisations like Tren de Aragua, must not be allowed to own land in Texas.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the bills on X, Abbott described them as “the toughest ban in the U.S.”

Despite his assertions, Abbott’s legislation prohibiting the practice of foreign laws and foreign land ownership is being fiercely tested.

Large-scale Mosques continue to be built, where advocates openly boast about forced conversion through mass immigration, and how Islamification will be forged on the backs of fools touting “diversity is our strength.”

Advertisement

For instance, an Islamic compound, known as EPIC (East Plano Islamic Centre), was set to become the U.S’s first Sharia city.

WATCH: Sharia City rising in Texas?

Muslim leaders boast about building an “EPIC” Islamic city — with streets named after Islamic conquerors and 75% of homeowner fees going straight to the mosque.



They even mock Americans, calling them “John Smith,” bragging how they use the… pic.twitter.com/33WSIzLtU4 — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) May 18, 2025

This was until concerned Texans called Republicans on how their rhetoric wasn’t in line with the reality.

In response, Trump’s Department of Justice demanded answers. When the EPIC group assured the White House that they would no longer be excluding infidels from purchasing land, the DOJ dropped the case.

Abbott also ordered an investigation. This led to the governor blocking the development based on EPIC’s unfair housing practices and ties to Islamic terrorist groups.

As a result, Texas lawmakers put forward another law in June banning “developers from selling land only to those who subscribe to the developer’s religious preference.”

Today I signed a law that cracks down on developments like EPIC City. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 20, 2025

While not stated so bluntly, the spirit of Abbott’s law prohibits lawfare: a soft Islamic invasion of the land through the manipulation of real estate.

Its specific intention is to stop Muslims from discriminating against non-Muslims in order to dominate.

To borrow from Pastor Doug Wilson’s recent NatCon 5 speech: “One of the reasons why progressives have such a hard time understanding that conservative Christians really do believe in the separation of church and state—we were the ones who developed that doctrine, after all—is that they do not and cannot believe in separation of church and state.

“The state is their church.

“Rightly understood,” he concluded, “the separation between church and state is a separating of two distinct kinds of governments—civil government and ecclesiastical.”

There exists here a working relationship between the Sword and the Gospel.

There is no such equivalent under the yoke of Islam. All you get is the sword.

For now, Governor Abbott’s Sharia ban has teeth.

Religious freedom cannot be used as a pretext for practising foreign laws on American soil.

By implication, this shields Texans against Islamification by putting Sharia through the shredder.

Abbott’s Sharia ban isn’t “Islamophobic.” He’s governing in the interests of all those who’ll be forced to submit after falsely being accused of it.