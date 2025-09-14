Image
Islam ·News & Commentary ·United States

Texas Bans Sharia Law

“Religious freedom cannot be used as a pretext for practising foreign laws on American soil.”

Rod Lampard Sep 15, 2025

The separation of Church and State has slammed the door on Sharia law in Texas.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott reasserted 2017 legislation rejecting Muslim demands that Houstonites abide by the Islamic decree. 

Birthed as Bill 45, the Texan legislation prohibits any “application of a law that would violate a right guaranteed by the State, or the United States Constitution.”

The law effectively bans Islamic courts, Islamist political ideology, up to and including forced conversions, Dhimmitude, jihad, halal taxation, polygamy, divorce, and child brides.

Indicating that the law has widespread support, the 2017 motion passed with ease through the house 135 to 8, and cleared its way through the senate 25 to 5.

Abbott’s remarks on X coincide with new legislation prohibiting “foreign adversaries” from owning a piece of Texas.

The governor signed 3 bills in August protecting critical infrastructure and the U.S border, stating, 

“It is very simple. Hostile foreign adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, as well as foreign terrorist organisations like Tren de Aragua, must not be allowed to own land in Texas.”

Speaking about the bills on X, Abbott described them as “the toughest ban in the U.S.”

Despite his assertions, Abbott’s legislation prohibiting the practice of foreign laws and foreign land ownership is being fiercely tested.

Large-scale Mosques continue to be built, where advocates openly boast about forced conversion through mass immigration, and how Islamification will be forged on the backs of fools touting “diversity is our strength.”

For instance, an Islamic compound, known as EPIC (East Plano Islamic Centre), was set to become the U.S’s first Sharia city.

This was until concerned Texans called Republicans on how their rhetoric wasn’t in line with the reality.

In response, Trump’s Department of Justice demanded answers. When the EPIC group assured the White House that they would no longer be excluding infidels from purchasing land, the DOJ dropped the case.

Abbott also ordered an investigation. This led to the governor blocking the development based on EPIC’s unfair housing practices and ties to Islamic terrorist groups.

As a result, Texas lawmakers put forward another law in June banning “developers from selling land only to those who subscribe to the developer’s religious preference.”

While not stated so bluntly, the spirit of Abbott’s law prohibits lawfare: a soft Islamic invasion of the land through the manipulation of real estate.

Its specific intention is to stop Muslims from discriminating against non-Muslims in order to dominate.

To borrow from Pastor Doug Wilson’s recent NatCon 5 speech: “One of the reasons why progressives have such a hard time understanding that conservative Christians really do believe in the separation of church and state—we were the ones who developed that doctrine, after all—is that they do not and cannot believe in separation of church and state.

“The state is their church.

“Rightly understood,” he concluded, “the separation between church and state is a separating of two distinct kinds of governments—civil government and ecclesiastical.”

There exists here a working relationship between the Sword and the Gospel.

There is no such equivalent under the yoke of Islam. All you get is the sword.

For now, Governor Abbott’s Sharia ban has teeth.

Religious freedom cannot be used as a pretext for practising foreign laws on American soil.

By implication, this shields Texans against Islamification by putting Sharia through the shredder.

Abbott’s Sharia ban isn’t “Islamophobic.” He’s governing in the interests of all those who’ll be forced to submit after falsely being accused of it.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

"The truth is that Charlie Kirk didn’t preach hate—he preached Christ. And that is what they hate."
By
by Ben DavisSep 14, 2025
HUGE: Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

HUGE: Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

"I'm going to church this Sunday, and I'm telling the pastor that Charlie sent me."
By
by Staff WriterSep 14, 2025
‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."
By
by Staff WriterSep 13, 2025
Charlie Kirk: Champion of Family and Faith

Charlie Kirk: Champion of Family and Faith

"Thank you, Charlie, for all you did to bring Christ to the world."
By
by Luke NuskeSep 13, 2025
Free Speech Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk, Those Who Want Free Speech Dead Did

Free Speech Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk, Those Who Want Free Speech Dead Did

“If the enemy’s goal was to scare us into silence, he has failed tremendously.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 13, 2025
What Christians Must Know About the Radical Left

What Christians Must Know About the Radical Left

“The movements and ideologies that make up the modern ‘Radical Left’ have long hated Christianity and have desired to suppress its influence.”
By
by Zach DotsonSep 12, 2025
The Bullet That Could Have Been for Any of Us

The Bullet That Could Have Been for Any of Us

"Charlie Kirk wasn’t an extremist. He didn’t peddle fringe theories or cloak his words in provocation. He voiced what many of us believe. He said plainly what so many of us think... That is why his murder feels so personal."
By
by Staff WriterSep 12, 2025
A Tale of Two Fates

A Tale of Two Fates

"Charlie knew that our only true hope was to trust in Jesus. Let today’s tragedy be a reminder that life is fragile, but your eternity can be secure in Christ."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldSep 11, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.