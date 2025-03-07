Ten Takeaways from Dr. Stephen Chavura’s Demythologising of Multiculturalism

Dr. Stephen Chavura’s speech on multiculturalism brings the medicine.

Multiculturalism doesn’t work.

To paraphrase Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s recent criticism of multicultural utopianism,

“Western society’s Multicultural Democratic Socialist regimes are crumbling because they’re inherently dysfunctional, tyrannical, and wasteful.

These are regimes prone to fraud and abuse, not a whole lot different to ‘hellscapes’ ruled by jihadists.”

Notably, for the race-baiting Wokshevists at the back, it’s not predominately White Anglos arguing this on the world stage; it’s non-Anglo women like Ayaan and Suella Braverman.

Braverman even lost her position with the then-Tory government for saying as much.

Now, Australian history professor and social critic Dr Chavura has offered his take, delivering a 59-minute Institute of Public Affairs address that speaks to this subject and then some.

Here are 10 takeaways.

1. “Multiculturalism is not multiracialism.”

Culture is downwind of worship. Therefore, cultures are fair game for critique.

As is becoming self-evident in the West, not all cultures are equal.

Regardless of what the United Nations 2017 declaration on Indigenous rights preaches, it’s not racist to criticize culture.

2. Australia’s values are not multicultural.

Multiculturalism is an ideology, not a system of coherent values.

Australia is British more so than American. Although we are Americanised, our institutions are, and our national identity is, founded on Britishness.

To assert that “Australia’s culture is multiculturalism” is to assert nonsense. This is because Australia, and what it means to be Australian, is built on Christian, Anglo culture.

This reality has to be suppressed by Multiculturalism to make its utopianism plausible.

Suppressing Australia’s Britishness invites an inevitably fatal social disintegration.

3. Who’s to blame for Multiculturalism?

Both major parties in Australia.

However, it was The Liberal Party, who, under Malcolm Frazer in the 1970s made multiculturalism law.

Multiculturalism never had widespread public support, nor the support of ethnic minorities.

A rebuttal to the “White Australia policy” is that it was easy for elites to link anti-multiculturalism in Australia to racism.

4. Social engineering: No assimilation immigration was enabled by the myth that multiculturalism is the only way to fight racism.

The 1988 Fitzgerald report indicated that while most Australians were suspicious of immigration, they were definitely not in favour of multicultural non-integration.

Many Australians considered Multiculturalism to be social engineering.

Yet, Australian governments continued to go “full steam ahead imposing the ideology on a nation uncomfortable with the idea.”

5. Too much cultural diversity is debilitating: There can be only one.

Multiculturalism is inherently unstable. This won’t result in a “COEXIST” melting pot; it will create a cesspool of competing, incompatible cultures fighting to be top dog.

Multiculturalism is “intrinsically divisive; making social solidarity more difficult.” Multiculturalism cannot foster unity; MC by its very nature negates E pluribus unum (out of many one).Some cultures, like Islamic culture, hate their host culture. For example, reckless immigration policies have led to massive problems with antisemitism.

“This has also led to an inability to express strong arguments against mass Islamic migration in particular, and an inability to simply say ‘Those cultures are in tension with our culture’.

6. Multiculturalism cancels out culture: ‘It makes it impossible to say who we are.”

Nations are losing their national identity and values.

Despite social disintegration Western bureaucracies, living in denial, are doubling down on the “diversity is our strength,” conditioning and manipulation.

Immigrants are being let down by not giving them the unique Australian cultural heritage they have turned to Australia to live under.

By way of multiculturalism, immigrants are denied participation in a shared identity – a cohesive, coherent, shared cultural consensus.

This has stopped at least two generations of Australians from understanding who they are.

We are a nation slowly being erased.

7. Multicultural Jihad.

Protecting multiculturalism means persecution.

Rights and civil liberties are now being squashed to accommodate this ideology.

Censorship masks crimes because of ‘cultural sensitivity’ concerns.

Free speech is now considered hate speech by the diversity, equity, and inclusion police.

“The cost of [enforcing] social harmony has been free speech, free information, and constant false propaganda (social manipulation).

8. Good reasons to preserve the Anglo-Australian culture.

Responsible immigration advances Australia, without losing what it means to be Australian: free and grateful for the God-given foundation of life, liberty, and individual responsibility.

In other words: Immigrants and refugees don’t have to fear Australia becoming the same hellholes they’ve fled.

“Social harmony, stability, prosperity, efficiency, transparency, etc do not just come from nowhere.”

“You cannot explain what is good about Australia without reference to the Anglo nature of our culture.”

9. The value and benefits of Britishness!

“Anglo culture has delivered wonderful cultural blessings.”

As has been argued, “not acknowledging, honouring, and wanting to perpetuate the Anglo aspect of our culture is potentially dangerous in the long run.”

Britishness – Anglo culture – is what made Australia great. For instance, the Commonwealth fosters unity, and “we tolerate its decline at our own peril.”

10. Here’s how we turn this around!

Australian PMs have to be patriotic. They must love this country.

Deport dual or non-citizens who break Australian laws.

Revise Australia’s curriculum ditching ‘smug moral judgement’

Build a common sense culturally discriminatory – not racist – immigration system.

Slash immigration where it is possible. Address the low fertility rates.

Abolish nation-hating, multicultural utopian bureaucratic apparatus.

Dr. Chavura’s smackdown of multiculturalism is also supported by Gerard Hollande, who recently wrote, “The real engine behind the rise and fall of civilisations is culture.”

‘Whether a society embraces its values, loses itself in cynicism, or revitalises its institutions, the cultural undercurrent tells you more about where things are headed than any battlefield victory ever could.’

As I’ve argued, building on the words of the late great Jean Bethke Elshtain, Western societies cannot survive what multiculturalism allows.