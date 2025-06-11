Study Reveals 60% of Americans Consume Christian Media

A new study, The State of Christian Media, conducted by the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) in partnership with Barna Group, shows that 60% of Americans engage with Christian media in some form. This includes television, radio, podcasts, news websites, social media, and YouTube.

Troy Miller, CEO and president of NRB, explained that the survey focused specifically on media consumption outside of church activities. “When we asked this survey, we asked them to answer how they use Christian media outside of their church,” Miller said. He noted that the 60% figure was higher than expected and underscored the significance of the finding.

The study highlights that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are leading this trend. Social media is the dominant platform for engaging with Christian media, with 64% of Gen Z and 58% of Millennials reporting usage. This marks a clear shift compared to older, non-users of Christian media.

Miller attributed the shift to a growing trust in Christian media, noting that it stands in stark contrast to the declining trust in mainstream media, which currently sits around 14-15%.

“66% of people said that they find Christian media both trustworthy and important to tune into…the mainstream media is…down in the 14-15% range.”@NRBCEO highlights a landmark study from NRB and the Barna Group on the state of Christian media. pic.twitter.com/do8LQkdQgF — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) June 5, 2025

Miller pointed out that people are turning to Christian media for a more positive message, which he suggests may reflect a rejection of the negative messages often found in mainstream culture. “People said, ‘I’m looking for encouragement and for hope,'” Miller added.