Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Study Reveals 60% of Americans Consume Christian Media

"The study highlights that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are leading this trend."

Staff Writer Jun 12, 2025

A new study, The State of Christian Media, conducted by the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) in partnership with Barna Group, shows that 60% of Americans engage with Christian media in some form. This includes television, radio, podcasts, news websites, social media, and YouTube.

Troy Miller, CEO and president of NRB, explained that the survey focused specifically on media consumption outside of church activities. “When we asked this survey, we asked them to answer how they use Christian media outside of their church,” Miller said. He noted that the 60% figure was higher than expected and underscored the significance of the finding.

The study highlights that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are leading this trend. Social media is the dominant platform for engaging with Christian media, with 64% of Gen Z and 58% of Millennials reporting usage. This marks a clear shift compared to older, non-users of Christian media.

Miller attributed the shift to a growing trust in Christian media, noting that it stands in stark contrast to the declining trust in mainstream media, which currently sits around 14-15%.

Miller pointed out that people are turning to Christian media for a more positive message, which he suggests may reflect a rejection of the negative messages often found in mainstream culture. “People said, ‘I’m looking for encouragement and for hope,'” Miller added.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
England is Not a “Nation of Immigrants”

England is Not a “Nation of Immigrants”

"To call England a 'nation of immigrants' in the context of today’s global migration is to misunderstand both the past and the present. England has always been defined by its people and culture, not by constant waves of foreign settlers."
By
by Staff WriterJun 12, 2025
The Telegraph Warns: Britain Could Be Heading Towards Civil War

The Telegraph Warns: Britain Could Be Heading Towards Civil War

"Fast forward five decades, and The Telegraph is sounding the alarm on the very issue Enoch Powell warned about."
By
by Staff WriterJun 11, 2025
Mounting Calls to Halt Immigration: “We’ve Reached Our Limit”

Mounting Calls to Halt Immigration: “We’ve Reached Our Limit”

"We’ve reached our limit and we have a huge culture, educational, housing, financial, and essential services problem to fix now because of it," Kirk said.
By
by Staff WriterJun 11, 2025
Rubber Bullets Are an Outrage in LA, But Fine in Melbourne?

Rubber Bullets Are an Outrage in LA, But Fine in Melbourne?

"It seems rubber bullets are only condemned when fired at journalists abroad defending freedom of the press, not when they're used against everyday Australians standing up for their freedoms at home."
By
by Staff WriterJun 10, 2025
Over the Rainbow: Almost 40% of Companies Dropped Pride Month Branding in 2025

Over the Rainbow: Almost 40% of Companies Dropped Pride Month Branding in 2025

"If you've noticed fewer rainbow-themed logos this June, it's not just your based algorithm—companies are intentionally scaling back their LGBTQ+ Pride Month branding."
By
by Staff WriterJun 10, 2025
We Were Told to Fear the Church Becoming the State So the State Could Become the Church

We Were Told to Fear the Church Becoming the State So the State Could Become the Church

"While we were told to fear a Christian theocracy, a more insidious shift occurred: the state began to absorb the functions of the church. The language of tolerance and pluralism was used not to keep the government neutral, but to sideline Christianity."
By
by Ben DavisJun 10, 2025
When “Freedom” Becomes Slavery

When “Freedom” Becomes Slavery

“The freest man is not the one without restraint, but the one ruled by what is right.”
By
by Ben DavisJun 9, 2025
UK Gov Flags Immigration Concern As “Right-Wing Terrorism”

UK Gov Flags Immigration Concern As “Right-Wing Terrorism”

"These laws were meant to protect us from dangerous ideologies coming into the UK, not to silence those of us who want to speak out against them."
By
by Staff WriterJun 8, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.