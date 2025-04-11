Starmer Says Net Zero Nanny State Will Fortify UK Against Trump’s Tariffs

Trump’s tariffs are set to “make Britain work again.”

These were the assertions of Net-Zero nanny state leader, Keir Starmer, whose alliteration-heavy speech to auto workers declared “British Brilliance” would build Britain back better.

Starmer made the much-anticipated remarks at a Jaguar Land Rover factory in the West Midlands on Monday.

The UK Prime Minister’s top five cringiest lines were:

1. “British cars for British workers!”

2. “Clean British power, made by British workers.”

3. “This is British brilliance in the flesh.”

4. “EV targets are a good thing.”

5. “Electric vehicles are so important.”

While not the blatant “globalism is dead” speech many were expecting, Starmer did state that “old assumptions, long taken for granted, simply no longer applied.”

Starmer was addressing the global economic consequences of any globalist trade war with Trump.

For the US, tariffs are a necessary re-set of abusive trade practices by trade partners who’ve long taken United States taxpayers for granted.

Responding to them, Labour’s socialists appear skittish about escalating what Starmer described as “profound global economic consequences.”

Instead, Starmer touted “British brilliance,” saying he would “keep calm and fight for the best deal with the US.”

Almost breaking out into a Make Great Britain Great Again chant, Starmer added that UK First would guide any deal with America First.

Perhaps begrudgingly, Starmer then appeared to welcome Trump’s tariffs as motivating a great British awakening.

“This is a great challenge to renew Great Britain,” he remarked.

Starmer even appeared cheerful about the end of globalism, telling those gathered that his government was “going to seize the possibilities.”

Big on what he called the “security and renewal” agenda is manufacturing, defence, and getting rid of red tape.

This begins with the auto industry and will include other sectors such as medicine, and healthcare.

“In the coming days and weeks,” Starmer said, “we are going to use industrial policy to shelter British business from the storm.”

Strongly insinuating that Trump had liberated Great Britain from the chains of suffocating globalism, the UK PM told auto workers, “We are taking our future into our hands doing everything necessary to defend our national interest.”

Despite the tone, Starmer’s speech wasn’t all centre-left shifting MAGA Right.

Starmer danced socialist policies that are accelerating the UK’s economic and social instability.

Instead, he shifted the blame, arguing that the real culprit was the “age of insecurity.”

This, he stated, “was the biggest threat to sweeping away things we cherish in our communities.”

In between this messaging was a coded grumble about Donald Trump’s tariffs forcing the UK far-left career politician to lean Right.

Not without a degree of comedy, the UK PM also boldly announced using EVs to fortify the United Kingdom against economic insecurity.

“This is the moment when we back British business and charge up the electric revolution,” he proudly projected.

This part wasn’t all laugh-out-loud lunacy.

Starmer made fresh commitments to hybrids and admitted that the UK’s “climate justice” ban on petrol cars was too soon.

He pushed the 2030 date back to 2035.

Albeit microscopic, this shows that Trump 2.0 has put a clear crack in the Net Zero nanny state’s embrace of climate cult catastrophism.

Making Great Britain Great Again necessarily means getting rid of climate change Greta.

This was Starmer admitting insecurity. He is playing it safe with the electorate. This is not a leader at all certain about what to do next.

Worse for voters is the total commitment UK Labour has to killing the nation’s economy with the dubious science behind climate change policies.

The oddity isn’t surprising.

This is after all the political party seemingly “killing democracy to save the UK’s fat bureaucracy.”

One word to describe the speech is duplicitous.

With one hand Starmer seems to cheer on the UK, then proceeds to stab its citizens multiple times in the back with the other.

As with the Australian Labor Party, despite Starmer’s reluctant salute to MAGA, UK Labour is still sheering pigs, and expecting dazzled voters to reward them for it.