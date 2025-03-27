Stand Firm Conference: Conquering and to Conquer

Stand Firm, an Australian Conference hosted by Hope Church in Queensland hosts Dr Voddie Baucham and Dr Hensworth Jonas over the next two weekends.

The conference considers the all-important question: what really is the mission of the Church in the world?

On the 29th of March in Melbourne, Stand Firm will host Dr Baucham, alongside Dr Craig Ireland and Ps Thomas Foord, for a one-day mini-conference. In Brisbane, on the 4-5th of April, Dr Hensworth joins the lineup for a packed 2 Day conference.

The conference will feature Biblical preaching and challenging breakout sessions. All aimed at stealing the spine of the Australian Church and edifying Aussie Christians in our present culture. May the local churches of Australia put on strength!

With topics such as The Finished Work of Christ, Regeneration, Preaching the Word, the Reformation, and more; the conference will address the Church’s task from Biblical, historical, and theological perspectives.

In Revelation 19, Jesus is pictured as a rider on a white horse, judging and making war in righteousness. With eyes of fire and a blood-dipped robe, He is followed by the armies of Heaven. He speaks with the sword from His mouth and is the King of kings and Lord of lords. He brings the wrath of God on his enemies, and victory for His people. Similarly, in Revelation 6, we see Him riding with a crown on his horse, conquering, and to conquer.

Christ is victorious, glorious, and undefeated. The Church is his people, who he leads in the Great Commission. Regardless of our opposition, or the apparent strength of the gates of Hell, Stand Firm Conference proclaims that Jesus is perfectly fulfilling His Father’s will, and is leading His Church to triumph.

All are invited, and all will be immensely blessed! For new believers, you will be taught the most vital truths about living for Christ. For mature Christians, you will be stirred and exhorted to repentance and deeper faithfulness. For leaders and pastors, you will be challenged in how to stand firm on the Word, and lead the people of God with conviction.

With each ticket, every attendee will receive perks and freebies, as well as opportunities to ask questions during the live Q&A. In Brisbane, the Saturday lineup will include more intimate breakout sessions with the speakers on culturally relevant topics.

Voddie Baucham touched down in Australia this week, to speak over 12 times, at 6 locations, over 10 days. This is his last ever trip to Australia.

We pray and expect that the broader body of Christ in Australia will be blessed by this opportunity, and hope to see you at one of these stirring events.

– The Stand Firm Conference Team