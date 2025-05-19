Springsteen’s Scripted Rant Crashes: President Trump Hits Back Hard

Contrary to social media hype, Jeep did not drop Bruce Springsteen for ranting about Donald Trump.

The separation occurred in 2021, when Jeep ditched an advertising partnership after the anti-Reagan leftist was arrested for driving while drunk.

About the former, Springsteen’s brief Trump meltdown happened during the opening of his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” European tour in Manchester last week.

During said meltdown, the 75-year-old singer accused Trump of terrorising democracy.

Springsteen said he was calling on the “righteous power of art, music, and rock n’ roll in dangerous times,” to denounce the Trump administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

Seemingly ignorant of the UK’s recent atrocious socialist government arresting Christians for praying, and citizens for posting dissent on social media, the “Born in the USA” songwriter added,

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Springsteen then politicised his tour further with outright falsehoods, claiming that Trump was “Persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent.”

“They are taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers.

“They are rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and moral society.

“They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.

“They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands,” Springsteen dishonestly ranted.

“They are removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centres and prisons.“

Not one to let fake news fly, President Trump fired back on Truth Social.

He described Springsteen as “highly overrated, pushy, and obnoxious.”

To this, the MAGA President added the word ”jerk.”

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.”

“[He] fervently supported crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country…

“Springsteen is as dumb as a rock,” Trump added.

“This dried-out ‘prune’ of a rocker ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT.”

As if unaware he had brought this heat upon himself, Springsteen gaslit Trump by reiterating his comments on night two of the Manchester gig.

Reading from what appears to be a script, he only added that Trump was a threat to democracy.

“Things are happening right now that are altering the very nature of our country’s democracy, and they’re too important to ignore,” Springsteen concluded.

Trump returned serve in a new post on Truth Social, saying he was opening a “major investigation” into artists who had clear links to the Democrat party.

“Why did Springsteen accept money to campaign for Harris, if he is such a fan of hers?” Trump asked.

“Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.”

These were “unpatriotic entertainers,” Trump said.

He then added that such exchanges were “corrupt and unlawful.”

They’re “capitalising on a broken system.”

Coming the Republican President’s defence, Kid Rock slammed Springsteen’s claims as “garbage of the highest level.”

“Trump’s out there bringing peace, and getting it done, and getting great deals for the United States. He’s busting his ass for this country.”

Also supportive of Trump, Five Times August’s Brad Skistimas recalled Springsteen’s support of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 overreach.

For Springsteen, it appears as though protesting authoritarianism only goes one way.

Trump’s “he who pays the piper calls the tune” seems to hit the mark.

Springsteen, scripted speeches, and rhetoric about the president being a threat to democracy are all lifted from the disinformation section of the Democrat playbook.