Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Springsteen’s Scripted Rant Crashes: President Trump Hits Back Hard

“This dried-out 'prune' of a rocker ought to keep his mouth shut," Trump said.

Rod Lampard May 20, 2025

Contrary to social media hype, Jeep did not drop Bruce Springsteen for ranting about Donald Trump.

The separation occurred in 2021, when Jeep ditched an advertising partnership after the anti-Reagan leftist was arrested for driving while drunk.

About the former, Springsteen’s brief Trump meltdown happened during the opening of his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” European tour in Manchester last week.

During said meltdown, the 75-year-old singer accused Trump of terrorising democracy.

Springsteen said he was calling on the “righteous power of art, music, and rock n’ roll in dangerous times,” to denounce the Trump administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

Seemingly ignorant of the UK’s recent atrocious socialist government arresting Christians for praying, and citizens for posting dissent on social media, the “Born in the USA” songwriter added,

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Springsteen then politicised his tour further with outright falsehoods, claiming that Trump was “Persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent.”

“They are taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers.

“They are rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and moral society.

“They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.

“They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands,” Springsteen dishonestly ranted.

“They are removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centres and prisons.“

Not one to let fake news fly, President Trump fired back on Truth Social.

He described Springsteen as “highly overrated, pushy, and obnoxious.”

To this, the MAGA President added the word ”jerk.”

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.” 

“[He] fervently supported crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country…

“Springsteen is as dumb as a rock,” Trump added.

“This dried-out ‘prune’ of a rocker ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT.”

As if unaware he had brought this heat upon himself, Springsteen gaslit Trump by reiterating his comments on night two of the Manchester gig.

Reading from what appears to be a script, he only added that Trump was a threat to democracy. 

“Things are happening right now that are altering the very nature of our country’s democracy, and they’re too important to ignore,” Springsteen concluded.

Trump returned serve in a new post on Truth Social, saying he was opening a “major investigation” into artists who had clear links to the Democrat party.

“Why did Springsteen accept money to campaign for Harris, if he is such a fan of hers?” Trump asked.

“Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.”

These were “unpatriotic entertainers,” Trump said.

He then added that such exchanges were “corrupt and unlawful.”

They’re “capitalising on a broken system.”

Coming the Republican President’s defence, Kid Rock slammed Springsteen’s claims as “garbage of the highest level.”

“Trump’s out there bringing peace, and getting it done, and getting great deals for the United States. He’s busting his ass for this country.”

Also supportive of Trump, Five Times August’s Brad Skistimas recalled Springsteen’s support of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 overreach.

For Springsteen, it appears as though protesting authoritarianism only goes one way.

Trump’s “he who pays the piper calls the tune” seems to hit the mark.

Springsteen, scripted speeches, and rhetoric about the president being a threat to democracy are all lifted from the disinformation section of the Democrat playbook.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Australian Government Faces Backlash for Exempting Politicians From New Insane Tax

Australian Government Faces Backlash for Exempting Politicians From New Insane Tax

"Experts warn that this could push Australians to sell investments, including homes, to cover the taxes, reducing the nation’s number of property owners and increasing the divide between an elite class of owners and a growing number of renters."
By
by Staff WriterMay 19, 2025
Clinton Slams Calls for More American Children, Says Immigrants Are the Solution

Clinton Slams Calls for More American Children, Says Immigrants Are the Solution

"The people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them."
By
by Staff WriterMay 19, 2025
The War on the Family Is a War on the Nation

The War on the Family Is a War on the Nation

"A society will only be as moral, honest, and stable as the average family."
By
by Staff WriterMay 19, 2025
Always the Colonizers, Never the Natives

Always the Colonizers, Never the Natives

"The message is that there is literally no place on Earth that white people can claim as a legitimate homeland. A white man is native to nowhere. He is indigenous to nowhere."
By
by Staff WriterMay 18, 2025
Is Political Cowardice Behind the Church Failing Fr. Calvin Robinson?

Is Political Cowardice Behind the Church Failing Fr. Calvin Robinson?

"...many consider the cancelled conservative Christian priest to be the victim of a campaign targeting him for his political views."
By
by Rod LampardMay 17, 2025
Rewarding Vandalism, Removing the Past

Rewarding Vandalism, Removing the Past

"This response effectively rewards unlawful behaviour, sending a message that persistent defacement will be met not with enforcement, but with capitulation."
By
by Staff WriterMay 16, 2025
Fallen Means and God: Women Pastors

Fallen Means and God: Women Pastors

"Just because God can work through these fallen means does not mean we should encourage it."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMay 16, 2025
Snubbing the Bible Is a Conflation of Church and State, Actually

Snubbing the Bible Is a Conflation of Church and State, Actually

"By refusing to swear on the Bible—and thereby rejecting the symbolic acknowledgment of his God-given limitations—the Prime Minister ironically does precisely what he claims to avoid: he conflates church and state by absorbing spiritual and moral authority into his own office."
By
by Ben DavisMay 15, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.