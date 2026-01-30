Image
Immigration ·News & Commentary

Spain Grants Legal Status to Half a Million Migrants to “Fight the Far-Right”

"By framing the mass introduction of migrants as an instrument to counter political opponents, authorities have confirmed a suspicion long held by many across the Western world: that large-scale population movements are not treated as a humanitarian necessity, but as a political weapon against Nationalism."

Staff Writer Jan 30, 2026

Spain has begun a process to grant legal status and work rights to up to half a million undocumented migrants, a move the government has described as part of its efforts to defeat the so-called far right, according to The Telegraph.

The initiative formally started on Tuesday following a last-minute agreement between the ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) and its left-wing coalition partner, Podemos, which has supported Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority government since the 2023 general election.

A government spokesman said the policy was intended to counter political trends on the right, stating: “We not only intend to remain a beacon, but I want to believe that we will be a seed and a germ to fight against the advance of this far-Right wave that is trying to gain ground, and against which we will do everything in our power to stop it.”

Under the scheme, undocumented migrants, asylum seekers, and individuals who have been living in Spain for more than five months by December 31, 2025, will be eligible to apply for legal status between early April and June 30 this year. Applicants with criminal records will be excluded.

Podemos said the legislation would help dismantle what it described as “institutional racism that only fuels exploitation and racist hatred.” The government has also framed the move as a political challenge to the right-wing Vox party, which has gained support in recent polling.

The Telegraph reported that the policy provides immediate work rights to successful applicants and represents one of the largest regularisation programs undertaken in Spain in recent years.

Spain’s so-called “far-right” movement, led by Vox, is experiencing a significant surge in support. Under the leadership of Santiago Abascal, Vox has tapped into widespread public concern over national identity, border security, cultural cohesion, and the prioritisation of Spanish citizens.

Recent polling from January 2026 shows Vox consistently attracting between 17 and 19 per cent of the national vote. Surveys conducted by organisations such as DYM/Henneo and El País place the party at around 18 per cent or higher in some projections. This represents a clear upward trajectory compared to previous election cycles and firmly establishes Vox as a major political force, often positioned as the decisive power broker in any future right-wing governing coalition.

Of course, the move has been condemned internationally, not merely because of its scale, but because of what the Spanish government has openly acknowledged in defending it. By framing the mass introduction of migrants as an instrument to counter political opponents, authorities have confirmed a suspicion long held by many across the Western world: that large-scale population movements are not treated as a humanitarian necessity, but as a political weapon against Nationalism.

As such, migration is leveraged to reshape electorates, blunt dissent, and overwhelm opposition movements that draw support from concerns about national sovereignty, cultural continuity, and democratic accountability. Critics argue that when governments openly justify such mass migration as a means of defeating their rivals, immigration ceases to be a matter of compassion or economic need and instead becomes a weaponised strategy of power—one deployed not against external threats, but against their own citizens.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Why Voters Are Abandoning the Liberals for One Nation

Why Voters Are Abandoning the Liberals for One Nation

“Australians aren't looking for a softer political version of what they're already suffering under. They are looking for an alternative.”
By
by Staff WriterJan 30, 2026
First the Imams, Then the Pastors

First the Imams, Then the Pastors

"Without formally recognising Christianity, accrediting imams today easily becomes accrediting pastors tomorrow. From there, it is a small step to state-sanctioned sermons, state-issued Bibles, state-regulated songs, and state-approved prayers."
By
by Staff WriterJan 29, 2026
The Evangelical Retreat: How Protestant Piety Became Cowardice

The Evangelical Retreat: How Protestant Piety Became Cowardice

"This is the spiritual problem of our age: We have a church that fears crucifixion more than compromise."
By
by Staff WriterJan 28, 2026
Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

"All you are doing is diverting attention and taking away the rights of lawful Australians," he said.
By
by Staff WriterJan 27, 2026
Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

"The video has rapidly gone viral, accumulating more than 30 million views across social media within 24 hours."
By
by Staff WriterJan 26, 2026
26 January 1788: The Day Australia Was Born

26 January 1788: The Day Australia Was Born

"Of all the peoples who could have established Australia, the Indigenous population was fortunate to have the Christian British settlers, who were among the most reserved, restrained, and compassionate when it came to dealing with the Natives."
By
by Staff WriterJan 26, 2026
Spain’s Socialist Government Calls for an EU Standing Army to Save Greenland From Trump

Spain’s Socialist Government Calls for an EU Standing Army to Save Greenland From Trump

“If we are facing a possible unilateral annexation of Greenland that would legitimise the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the demise of NATO. Europe must act quickly,” he said.
By
by Rod LampardJan 24, 2026
Lutnick: “Globalisation Has Failed the West”

Lutnick: “Globalisation Has Failed the West”

"Under the 'America First' model, he argued, nations should prioritise their own workers, industries, and security while still engaging with trusted allies."
By
by Staff WriterJan 23, 2026

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.