Sky News: Charlie Kirk’s Death Sparks Revival of Christianity

“There is a massive uprising in Christian faith, a revival of it… And I do not think he’s been given the credit for this.”

Staff Writer Sep 16, 2025

Sky News Australia has reported that the assassination of Charlie Kirk has triggered a marked resurgence of interest in Christianity, with the Bible trending across multiple social media platforms.

Speaking with Sky News host Gabriella Power, Liberal Party branch president Edward Kroger credited Kirk’s public witness to faith as a catalyst. “One thing that hasn’t been emphasised enough about Charlie Kirk is his enormous influence in the present revival of faith, Christianity in particular,” Kroger said.

“He wasn’t remotely ashamed of his faith in Jesus Christ. He was most proud of it.”

Kroger pointed to Kirk’s insistence that his Christian faith outweighed his professional success. “He would say, ‘I’ve flown on Air Force One a dozen times, I’m nearly best friends with the President, I live in a massive mansion, I have everything going for me—but what really matters is one’s relationship with the divine, family, and the truth.’”

“There is a massive uprising in Christian faith, a revival of it… And I do not think he’s been given the credit for this.”

Sky News contributor and Caldron Pool host Evelyn Rae made similar remarks on Sunday, describing Kirk as “a Christian man” whose death has continued to spread his message. “In Charlie’s death, he’s still bringing the Gospel,” she said.

“I’ve never seen as many people online saying, ‘Up until today, I hadn’t owned a Bible. I’m going to go buy one and I’m going to start reading it.’”

On Sunday, Caldron Pool reported that in the days following Charlie Kirk’s murder, social media was filled with testimonies from people who say his death caused them to rethink the faith he preached. For many, the tragedy has served as a spiritual wake-up call.

