Siding Against the Victims: Why the West Is Dying

How much longer will the West last?

To speak of the West in decline, decay and deterioration is a big subject with all sorts of reasons that one can examine. Here I want to look at just one of them. When criminals, murderers and rapists – be they migrants or home-grown – are treated much more favourably than their victims, then you know we are on a fast road to oblivion.

There have been many cases of this, but several high-profile cases in recent days show how far down the tubes the West has gone. The two cases both involve migrants – both legal and illegal. And it seems that their rights are seen as being far more important than those of their young victims.

But before I continue, two obvious caveats: rape and murder are ALWAYS wrong, regardless of who carries it out. And of course, not all migrants are involved in these activities. But many have been, and far too often the powers that be are happy to whitewash the crimes or let the assailants go scot-free.

Just think of the Muslim rape gangs in Birmingham and elsewhere in the UK who targeted hundreds of children and teens, drugging them, beating them, and gang-raping them. But because they were mostly Muslim, and the authorities did not want to appear racist, little or nothing was done about this for quite a long time.

Indeed, these rapes had been going on for years. But police and authorities turned a blind eye, chewing out the victims while not wanting to be seen to disparage the gods of political correctness and the multi-culti enthusiasts. In my article on this back then I quoted from an investigation into these Muslim gangs:

Social workers knew of abuse in the 1990s but police took a decade to launch a probe.

Council staff viewed abused and trafficked children as “prostitutes” instead of victims, according to previously unseen files.

Authorities failed to keep details of abusers from Asian communities for fear of “racism”

Police failed to investigate one recent case five times until an MP intervened.

One victim said cops tried to stop her from finding out why her abusers had not been prosecuted because they feared she would talk to us.

Well, these sorts of diabolical things are still happening, and two quite recent cases in America and Germany have rightly incensed so many ordinary citizens. In Houston, Texas two illegal immigrants have been accused of assaulting and killing a 12-year-old girl.

If this were a one-off, that would be one thing. But so many cases now of illegals committing crimes – including rape and murder – have come to light over the years. No wonder most Americans prefer Trump’s policy of secure borders over Biden’s open borders policy. The story goes like this:

Little Jocelyn Nungaray fought back against her attackers after she was lured under a Houston bridge and assaulted for two hours — leaving scratch and bite marks on one of the illegal migrants who is accused of killing her, prosecutors revealed Tuesday. Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 21, still had the marks Jocelyn left on him when he was arrested. Assistant District Attorney Megan Long said in a Harris County court. Martinez-Rangel’s alleged accomplice, Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, told cops he tried to convince Martinez-Rangel to stop but he allegedly refused and climbed on top of the girl and strangled her, according to Long. However, Martinez-Rangel allegedly responded that he had to “finish what he started” as he covered her mouth, Long said.

There have been so many cases of this happening, that some political leaders are rightly demanding much stiffer penalties, along with immediate tightening up the very porous southern border. Texas Senator Ted Cruz for example has said that anyone found guilty of this should face the death penalty. As one media report states:

Cruz wrote on X. “These men are illegal aliens and Jocelyn Nungaray would still be alive and with her family if not for Joe Biden’s open border policies. The Biden administration is directly responsible. My heart goes out to Jocelyn’s family.” The pair were seen with Nungaray on Sunday night before she was killed near a bridge, police said Thursday. Investigators tracked their movements through surveillance footage. “In this case the defendant lured a 12-year-old under a bridge, where he and his co-defendant remained with her for over 2 hours, took her pants off, tied her up, and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou,” Harris County Assistant District Attorney Michael Abner wrote…. The slaying of Nungaray came amid a week of kidnappings, murders and rapes blamed on illegal immigrants across the country.

As if all this is not bad enough, check out this short video clip. A hyper-progressive MSNBC host seems far more worried about calling illegal aliens ‘undocumented individuals’ than she is about the horrific rape and murder of this young girl.

MSNBC’s Symone Sanders: “I wanna be clear, we don’t use the term ‘illegal,’ they’re ‘undocumented individuals.’”



Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts: “That’s sweet. They’re illegal aliens.”



😂 pic.twitter.com/cWHCDFkLDA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 22, 2024

And things are just as bad in Germany. Consider this horrible story: in 2020 ten men gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in Hamburg. At least eight of them walked free. But when a woman recently contacted these criminals, SHE was charged with a crime! I kid you not. One report puts it this way:

A young woman has been sent to prison for insulting a migrant who walked free after gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in a Hamburg city park. In 2020, a heavily intoxicated teenager was repeatedly raped by several men in the German city after she lost control of her senses. The case sent shockwaves around the world last year, when it was revealed eight out of the nine perpetrators would not face prison time. They received suspended sentences. Only one rapist was sent to youth prison for two years and nine months. One was acquitted. Now, a 20-year-old woman from the city has been sent to prison after making “hateful” remarks towards a migrant who was involved and remains at large. Last week, a young woman was convicted by a district court of insulting and threatening one of the rapists, a justice spokeswoman confirmed to German national newspaper Die Welt. The verdict against the man is not yet final, it is still pending before the Federal Court of Justice. However, he has not served any jail time. The newspaper reports the young woman jailed for insulting him had found his number online — as it was circulating on Snapchat.

Hey, makes perfect sense to me. Let’s just give rapists a free pass, but if anyone seeks to call them out, let’s throw the book at them. No wonder the recent EU Parliamentary elections saw one nation after another strongly move away from the left and shift to the right – including Germany.

People are increasingly getting sick and tired of all the double standards in the criminal justice system. It seems migrants are given superior treatment, while citizens and victims are looked down upon and ignored. If masses of people enter our countries with so many NOT embracing our values or even learning our language, we have every right to be upset and say, ‘Enough is enough’.

I repeat (for my usual band of critics who seem to lack basic reading and comprehension skills): all rape and murder is wrong, and most migrants are likely not involved in this. But the truth is, if you have a loved one who was raped and/or murdered, you would be asking some real hard questions – and demanding justice.

Here is the bottom line:

When criminals seem to have more rights than victims, then you know that the West is doomed.

When the rule of law is weakened or abandoned, then you know that the West is doomed.

When the judiciary no longer administers justice, but injustice, then you know that the West is doomed.

When criminals can avoid punishment because of their ethnicity or country of origin, then you know that the West is doomed.

When Western nations are flooded with migrants, many of whom do not share the host nation’s values, including respect for women and children, then you know that the West is doomed.

When we target whistle-blowers while protecting the perpetrators of horrific crimes, then you know that the West is doomed.

When we value failed multiculturalism policies over the protection and safety of our own citizens, then you know that the West is doomed.

When those who rightly call out rapists are now being punished, then you know that the West is doomed.